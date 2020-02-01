Network Monitoring Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Network Monitoring Equipment Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Network Monitoring Equipment Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Network Monitoring Equipment Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Network Monitoring Equipment in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Network Monitoring Equipment Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Network Monitoring Equipment Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Network Monitoring Equipment in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Network Monitoring Equipment Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Network Monitoring Equipment Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Network Monitoring Equipment Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Network Monitoring Equipment Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network monitoring equipment market are Gigamon, NetScout Systems, VIAVI Solutions (Viavi), APCON, Garland Technology, Juniper Networks, Big Switch Networks, Zenoss, Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, and Netgear, among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to create potential and new revenue models for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors for the global network monitoring equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network monitoring equipment in North America. Further, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network monitoring equipment market has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Segments

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Monitoring Equipment Market Solutions Technology

Network Monitoring Equipment Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the Global Network Monitoring Equipment market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

