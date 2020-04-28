Network Switches Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2018 and Coming Future 2018 – 2026

Network infrastructure components are designed to build around specialist hardware and software in order to meet customer expectations with maximum reliability. Nowadays, the network infrastructure component manufacturers are completely focusing on 5G support network infrastructure because early adoption of 5G network and technological advancements across the globe is completely transforming the telecom and network infrastructure. Internet service providers across the world are in a middle of a missive growth phase as the demand for the high-speed internet is high. The high-speed internet demand is not from the business entities but demand from the homes is also coming. Owing to such factors, the demand for the network switches is increasing worldwide. In addition, huge investment by the telecom services providers on modulation bandwidth and higher frequency couple with deployment of 5G technologies in expected to drive the growth of the network switches market in most of the developing and developed nations. To make network infrastructure more reliable and secure because of passive network visibility, the network switches has witnessed a positive outlook from various countries.

Further, the network switches are gaining popularity due to rise in network security concern by the enterprises. In recent years, network switches has become an important terminology among the enterprises because enterprises need high-speed internet connectivity run their applications on-premise. Enterprises also use various applications that run and installed on the server which require a high-speed data connectivity. These factors are also expected to support the worldwide growth of the network switches market in near future.

Network Switches Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising dependency of various business entities on high-speed internet connectivity is one of the major driving force of the network switches market. As, enterprises across the globe are relaying on the high-speed connectivity and security of network is a primary concern for the enterprises. Such factors are also impelling the growth of the network switches market. In addition to this, growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing number of small and medium size enterprise are further driving the growth of the network switches market.

Further, increasing penetration of new business applications and rapid changes in IT architecture are positively affecting the growth of network switches market. Significant growth in network traffic and growing organizations need for adequate network performance are further key growth factors of the network switches market.

Challenges

Worldwide financial uncertainties, government policies, and instability of the economy in developing regions may hinder the growth of the network switches market worldwide. Furthermore, strict government policies related to industrial emission is projected to negatively affect the growth of the network switches market during the forecast time period. On the other hand rapid changing network technologies is expected to pose the growth of the network switches market across the globe.

Network Switches Market: Segmentation

Network Switches market has been classified based on the basis of switching port, application.

Segmentation on the basis of Switching Port:

10 GbE

100 ME & 1 GbE

40 GbE

100 GbE

Segmentation on the basis of Application:

Telecommunication

Servers & Storage

Enterprise

Industrial

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network switches market are

PLANET Technology

D-Link

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Cisco Systems

Allied Telesis

Brocade Communications

Juniper Networks

Mellanox Technologies

Belkin International

Arista Networks and other network switches manufacturers.

Regional Overview

By geography, the North America region is creating potential and new revenue models for the network switches manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in United States and Canada is the key growth factor of the network switches market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network switches in North America. Further, Due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network switches market in European countries has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network switches manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network switches market in Asia Pacific.

Regional Analysis for the global network switches market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.