Neural Network Software Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period2018 – 2028

growth dynamics of the market and its key segments. The report includes several forward-looking quantitative and qualitative projections about aspects such as market valuation, overall sales, demand and supply statistics in key regional markets, and overall future growth prospects. The neural network software market report also presents a detailed overview of the factors expected to have a notable impact on the overall development of the market in the next few years, including growth drivers, challenges, regulatory aspects across key regional markets, opportunities, and level of competition.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Geographical Dynamics

For the study, the global market for neural network software has been segmented in terms of geography into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is presently the leading market in terms of revenue contribution to the global market as well as technological advancements in the field of neural network. The region leads owing to the presence of a large number of technology companies excelling in the field of neural networks, large number of enterprises with highly digitized and technologically advanced ecosystems who could be potential buyers of neural network software.

In the next few years, however, regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to emerge as the ones with the most promising growth prospects. Rising investment in smart cities, focus on digitization of processes and operations across industrial, commercial, and public sectors, and an increasing number of enterprises adopting technological implementation would foster the growth prospects of the neural network software market in these regions.

Global Neural Network Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the world’s leading tech giants such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Oracle are investing vast capital and human resources towards the development of neural networks that most closely resemble and work like the highly complex biological neural network. The market is also witnessing the entry of a large number of small- and medium-sized companies, which are helping the market gain strength through innovative neural network software solutions and systems for a vast range of applications.

Other than the technology companies mentioned above, some more of the neural network software market’s most notable vendors are GMDH, Llc, Neural Technologies Limited, Afiniti, SAP SE, Ward Systems Group, Inc., Alyuda Research, Llc., Slagkryssaren Ab, Starmind International Ag, Neuralware, Slagkryssaren AB, Swiftkey, and Starmind International AG.

