MARKET REPORT
Neuromorphic Chip Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2028
Neuromorphic Chip Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Neuromorphic Chip Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Neuromorphic Chip Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Neuromorphic Chip by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Neuromorphic Chip definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
North America region to stretch the periphery of the global neuromorphic chip market
The global neuromorphic chip market is expected to witness a significant surge by the end of 2026. The market will record a CAGR of 20.7% within the forecast period (2016 – 2026). The value of the global neuromorphic chip market crossed US$ 1,420 Mn in 2015 and is expected to touch an approximate value of US$ 10,810 Mn by the end of 2026. The market is likely to showcase an incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 9,170 Mn during the period of forecast. In terms of revenue the North America neuromorphic chip market is projected to be the most attractive region. The North America neuromorphic chip market was valued at more than US$ 400 Mn in 2015 and is expected to surpass the value of US$ 2,700 Mn by the end of 2026. The market will expand at a CAGR of 19.7% in terms of value over the forecast period. This booming regional market is expected to represent an incremental dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2,300 Mn during the period of assessment.
Recent trends in North America include convergence of new and advanced technologies with existing technologies to enhance operations in different verticals such as automobiles and aerospace & defence. Neuromorphic chips, built with hundreds of neurons, are being tested for application in unmanned drones. A chip that works on a complex pattern matching algorithm is being developed to be able to identify and store the signal patterns emitted from the surroundings of any defined space. Using this information, the chip will enable the drone to recognise the space the next time it is at the same location.
For applications in the automotive industry, with the help of other technologies such as signal processing etc., the chip is expected to help drivers in taking better informed decisions by offering data and information about their immediate surroundings. In the U.S., the government is taking initiatives to promote research and development of advanced technologies, which can replace or enhance existing non-efficient ones. Moreover, the U.S. government is taking advantage of the presence of established players for conducting research and development studies for neuromorphic chips. Furthermore, companies are focussing on agreements and collaborations in order to develop neuromorphic chips with advanced features. In 2013, DARPA started a project with the objective to develop neuromorphic chips technology, which would be comparable to a mammal’s brain. DARPA signed on established players such as IBM Corporation and HRL Laboratories, LLC, for this project.
North America neuromorphic chip market: Segment wise performance report
In terms of value, image recognition segment is estimated to be the most attractive in the North America neuromorphic chip market over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, image recognition segment is projected to be the most lucrative segment in the North America neuromorphic chip market during the forecast period. However, signal recognition segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period.
In terms of value, the consumer electronics segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. The aerospace & defence segment is expected to be the most attractive segment in the neuromorphic chip market in North America. In 2015 the automotive segment was valued at more than US$ 80 Mn and it is expected to be valued close to US$ 530 Mn by the end of 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18.4 % between 2016 and 2026.
Leading market players are planning to dominate the global and regional markets through new strategic tie-ups and innovations
- IBM was awarded 7,355 patents in the US in 2015, putting it in the leading position for the 23rd consecutive year
- Intel Corporation invested US$ 12.1 Bn on R&D in 2015. Such high R&D investments allow the company to develop leading proprietary technologies and attain a strong leadership position.
- In September 2016, General Vision collaborated with Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. – a tier1 South Korean automotive systems manufacturer, to develop advanced driver assistance and monitoring systems integrated with NeuroMem technology, enabling advanced image recognition and multisensory pattern recognition
- Hewlett Packard Labs focusses on transferring advanced technologies into innovative products in order to propel the company’s growth, maintain industry leadership and competitive advantage
- HRL Laboratories focusses on widening its products portfolio reach into new application areas, which helps the company gain a competitive edge
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Neuromorphic Chip Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Neuromorphic Chip market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Neuromorphic Chip manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Neuromorphic Chip industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Neuromorphic Chip Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
MARKET REPORT
Vertical Templates Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2026
In 2018, the market size of Vertical Templates Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vertical Templates .
This report studies the global market size of Vertical Templates , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Vertical Templates Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Vertical Templates history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Vertical Templates market, the following companies are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BrandSafway
ULMA Group
Pilosio Group
Faresin
Dercons2000
Wellmade
Carldora
Gainford Construction Materials (DongGuan)
Fecocivil SA
Entrepose Echafaudages
Instant Upright
Vertical Templates Breakdown Data by Type
Fiberglass Formwork
Aluminium Alloy Template
Others
Vertical Templates Breakdown Data by Application
Civil Construction
Commercial Buildings
Vertical Templates Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Vertical Templates Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Templates product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vertical Templates , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vertical Templates in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Vertical Templates competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Vertical Templates breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Vertical Templates market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vertical Templates sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
MARKET REPORT
Internet of Vehicle Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2019 – 2027
TMR’s latest report on global Internet of Vehicle market
The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Internet of Vehicle market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at TMR find that the global Internet of Vehicle market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Internet of Vehicle among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
Market distribution:
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
After reading the Internet of Vehicle market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Internet of Vehicle market.
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Internet of Vehicle market.
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Internet of Vehicle in brief.
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.
What kind of questions the Internet of Vehicle market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Internet of Vehicle ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Internet of Vehicle market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global Internet of Vehicle market by 2029 by product?
- Which Internet of Vehicle market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Internet of Vehicle market?
Why go for Transparency Market Research
- One of the leading market research firms in India.
- Serves 350+ clients every day.
- Facilitates 60+ countries with innovative market ideas.
- Artificial intelligence, and big data analytics for keeping clients updated regarding current market trends.
- Available round the clock.
About TMR
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
Contact
Transparency Market Research
State Tower
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany, NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
MARKET REPORT
Aptamer 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report
In 2018, the market size of Aptamer Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aptamer .
This report studies the global market size of Aptamer , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Aptamer Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Aptamer history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Aptamer market, the following companies are covered:
companies profiled in the aptamer market are include AM Biotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptamer Sciences, Inc., Base Pair Biotechnologies, CD Genomics, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., NAXXON Pharma, Aptus Biotech, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC., and Pfizer Inc. among others.
The global aptamer market has been segmented as follows:
Aptamer Market, by Material
- Nucleic acid Aptamer
- Peptide Aptamer
Aptamer Market, by Selection Technique
- SELEX Technique
- Others (MARAS, etc.)
Aptamer Market, by Application
- Research
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
- Others
Aptamer Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Rest of World
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Aptamer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aptamer , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aptamer in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Aptamer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Aptamer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Aptamer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aptamer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
