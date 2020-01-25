Neuropathic Pain Management Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2019 – 2027

Global Neuropathic Pain Management market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Neuropathic Pain Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Neuropathic Pain Management market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Prominent players operating in the global neuropathic pain management market are Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, ecton, Dickinson and Company, Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG.

Global Neuropathic Pain Management Market Dynamics

The growing incidence of chronic ailments such as diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases is a key factor propelling the global neuropathic pain management market. According to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), over 422 million in 2014 were suffering from diabetes. This number is expected to magnify in the coming years, leading to high demand for neuropathic pain management.

The enhancing healthcare infrastructures, growing resource allocation towards research by pharma giants, and novel drug discovery techniques are further fuelling the global neuropathic pain management market.

However, the side effects of drugs such as steroids and opioids may hamper market demand to some extent. Additionally, the high cost of branded drugs could limit the growth of the neuropathic pain management market to some extent. These market limitations, however, may be overcome by the key trend of generic drugs, increased spending on healthcare, and rising demand for minimally invasive techniques.

Asia Pacific to Register Brisk Growth with High Diabetes Incidence

North America is projected to be a dominant region in the global neuropathic pain management market in the coming years. This could be accounted to the region’s developed and established healthcare infrastructure, swift adoption of technological advances in pain management techniques, and presence of leading vendors in the neuropathic pain management market.

At the same time, Asia Pacific neuropathic pain management market is expected to show promising growth opportunities in the coming years. The growing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular ailments is contributing to the growth of this regional market.

