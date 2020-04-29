Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Neuropathic Pain Market To Exceed US$ 8.3 Bn By 2019 to 2029

Published

3 hours ago

on

Press Release

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Global Market Study on Neuropathic Pain: Anticonvulsants Drug Class Segment Projected to Witness the Highest Growth Through 2024’, the global neuropathic pain market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 5.4 Bn by 2016.

The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during an eight-year forecast period 2016–2024 and reach US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2024.

Market dynamics

Rising occurrence of diabetes and cancer, new treatment options to treat neuropathic pain, growth in the number of pain management centers, and increasing demand for neuropathic pain treatment are major factors driving revenue growth of the global neuropathic pain market currently.

Other factors driving market growth include rapid product launches for the treatment of neuropathic pain, a growing awareness among patients for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and an increasing demand for generic drugs.

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing new and improved drugs to fulfil unmet needs of patients suffering from neuropathic pain. However, challenges such as severe side effects of opioids and steroids and rising costs of branded drugs are likely to restrain the growth of the global neuropathic pain market in the next eight years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4149

Market forecast

The global neuropathic pain market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class, the market has been segmented into Tricyclic Antidepressant, Anticonvulsants, Local Anaesthesia, Opioids, Steroids, and Others.

The Anticonvulsants drug class segment is expected to remain the largest segment in the global neuropathic pain market, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value over the forecast period. The less side effects of this drug is expected to contribute to its growing popularity.

The Anticonvulsants segment is projected to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2024 end. The Tricyclic Antidepressant segment is also likely to emerge as the most preferred drug class type for both patients and physicians globally over the forecast period.

On the basis of indication, the market has been segmented into Diabetic Neuropathy, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, and Others. The highest market share is held by the Diabetic Neuropathy segment, followed by the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy segment.

For Critical Insights On The Neuropathic Pain Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/4149

The Diabetic Neuropathy segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 46.7% of the global neuropathic pain market by 2016 end. The Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy segment is estimated to account for 42.4% revenue share in the global neuropathic pain market by 2016 end.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. This report assesses trends driving each market segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of neuropathic pain in specific regions. North America is estimated to dominate the global neuropathic pain market with maximum value share of the overall market by the end of 2016.

The North America neuropathic pain market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2024. Emergence of several regional market players, a robust distribution network, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure support in North America are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of the neuropathic pain market in North America.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4149

Competitive landscape

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 
  • Sanofi S.A
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Eli Lilly and Company 
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Baxter International Inc
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Military Sensors Market Development 2019 – Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group

Published

25 seconds ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Military Sensors Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Military Sensors market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report-detail/181717/request-sample 

Top key players analysis of the global Military Sensors market includes : Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Thales Group, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Raytheon Company, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, BAE Systems plc,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Military Sensors market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

READ FULL REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report/global-military-sensors-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-181717.html 

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Military Sensors market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

RFID Technology Market 2020 Rapidly Grow in Near Future by Key Players Analysis- NXP Semiconductors, Alien Technology, 3M, ACTAtek Technology, Axcess International, Impinj, Ascendent, Checkpointt System, Avery Dennison

Published

1 min ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

The global “Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market” contains detail market report together with segmentation, company profile, factors of growth, restraining factors of growth, regional analysis, methodology used for the primary analysis and technique of approach used for the analysis is mentioned completely format inside the report.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/984111

This highly surveyed statistical report also tries to comprehend the approaches taken by the vendors in the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market to provide product differentiation through Porter’s five forces analysis which is inventive. With this, it also figures out ways through which these companies can fortify their stand in the market and expand their revenues during the forecast tenure.

The research report of the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market also includes an in-depth assessment of competitive landscape. It scrutinizes the business and marketing approaches of the overall market for the forthcoming years. Along with this, the research report also includes an analysis of the current progresses and future plans of the firms in order to comprehend the course of the players in the near future.

The Key Players covered in this study
• NXP Semiconductors
• Alien Technology
• 3M
• ACTAtek Technology
• Axcess International
• Impinj
• Ascendent
• Checkpointt System
• Avery Dennison
• …

The report focuses on the major advanced technology platforms and tools implemented by the various top-level companies, which helps to enhance the productivity of the industries. This statistical data also includes recent developments carried out by top key players. This report has been summarized with numerous facts such as investments, profit margin, and much more.

The findings of this report will not only help companies progress with the existing dynamics in the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market, but will also help them plan their future expansion plans and growth strategies based on reliable analysis. In this report, the geographical regions, segments as well as data on the top performing companies are given in a detailed manner for understanding to the readers

Order a copy of Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Report 2018 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/984111

With accurate statistical patterns and regional classification, we provide you with one of the most detailed and easily understandable regional analysis of the global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
• Low Frequency
• High Frequency
• Ultra-High Frequency

Market segment by Application, split into
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Industrial
• Transport & Logistics
• Others

The study objectives of this report are:
• To analyze global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
• To present the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Regional Overview of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market:-

Our analysts are experts in covering all types of geographical market of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology from emerging to mature ones. You can expect all-inclusive research analysis of key regional and country levels market such as India, China, Japan, South Africa, Europe, and United States and across the world.

In addition, the research report also includes the list of strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements of the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology companies in the recent past.

Table of Content-

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 International Players Profiles
6 Market Forecast 2020-2025
7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
8 Appendix
Continued…

List of Tables and Figures
• Table Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Key Market Segments
• Table Key Players Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Covered
• Table Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2014-2025 (Million US$)
• Figure Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Size Market Share by Type 2014-2025
• Figure Low Frequency Figures
• Table Key Players of Low Frequency
• Figure High Frequency Figures
• Table Key Players of High Frequency
• Figure Ultra-High Frequency Figures
• Table Key Players of Ultra-High Frequency
• Table Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market Size Growth by Application 2014-2025 (Million US$)
• Figure Retail Case Studies
• Figure Healthcare Case Studies
• Figure Industrial Case Studies
• Figure Transport & Logistics Case Studies
• Figure Others Case Studies
• Figure Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Report Years Considered
Continued…

Our Other Report-

Global Galvanic Isolation Market Research Report 2019

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/Synopsis-of-Galvanic-Isolation-Market-2019-by-Growth-Insights-Size-Expansion-Share-Valuation-Industry-News-Update-Revenue-Demand-Overview-and-Forecast-to-2025-2019-07-09

About Us:
Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us:
Ruwin Mendez
Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations
Orian Research Consultants
US: +1 (415) 830-3727| UK: +44 020 8144-71-27
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.orianresearch.com

 

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Electrical Digital Twin Market Development 2019 – Siemens, GE, ABB, Emerson, AVEVA, Schneider

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Press Release

Market Research Place has skillfully presented new research in its database namely, Global Electrical Digital Twin Market 2019 which is a comprehensive study of the market, measuring the past and current market values and predicting future market orientation between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the overview, summary, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and key player’s various strategies to confidently stand in the global Electrical Digital Twin market. Other factors such as classification, business atmosphere, size, effectual trends within business area unit, and SWOT analysis comprised during this analysis study.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report-detail/181716/request-sample 

Top key players analysis of the global Electrical Digital Twin market includes : Siemens, GE, ABB, Emerson, AVEVA, Schneider,

The report covers an accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report further suggests that the Electrical Digital Twin market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period. The report presents a detailed overview of product specification, product type, product scope, and production analysis with key factors such as capacity, production, revenue, price, and gross margin. All details and the role of the leading market players functioning in the industry have been given in the report.  In addition the report sports charts, tables, and numbers that provide a transparent view of the market.

Key Segments Covered In This Report: 

On the basis of product type, the market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type. On the basis of the end users/applications, the market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application.

READ FULL REPORT: https://www.marketresearchplace.com/report/global-electrical-digital-twin-market-size-status-and-181716.html 

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Factors of The Report:

The research study presents the analysis of the parent market based on players, present, past, and futuristic data. The market covers an overview of the cost structure of the products available in the market and their manufacturing chain. The study also unveils data with regards to the producers and distributors, downstream buyers, and manufacturing cost structure of the Electrical Digital Twin market. The report offers a detailed rundown of each segment considering their overall growth, demand, sales, production, and market performance.

Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.

Continue Reading

Trending