New Approach of Blockchain in BFSI Market 2019: To Business Applications with Top Key Players Clearmatics Technologies Ltd, Primechain Technologies, Signzy, Accubits Technologies

Published

2 hours ago

on

Key Companies Analyzed in Blockchain in BFSI Market Report are: – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, J P Morgan, Ripple, R3, Clearmatics Technologies Ltd, Primechain Technologies, Signzy, Accubits Technologies.

Blockchain technology is considered as the most promising technology in the banking industry. Banking sector is taking it as a strategic move to overcome their existing challenges associated with compliance and regulatory, fraud reduction, and security among others. The benefits of implementation of blockchain in BFSI, such as, it ensures faster transactions, blockchain offer secured transactions, and it ensures auditability are the major driving factors for global blockchain in BFSI market.

However, data security and privacy concerns are the major challenges for blockchain in BFSI market. Regardless of challenges, rising implementation of blockchain in IoT, rising demand for blockchain as a service will further grow the market in the forecast period.

The Blockchain in BFSI market is primarily segmented based on different type and regions.

Product blockchain type:

Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Hybrid Blockchain

Product application:

Clearance and Settlement Systems
Trade Finance
Fraud Detection
e-KYC
Smart Contracts
Regulatory Reporting and Compliance
Others

Product sub-vertical:

Inter-bank Transfers
Cross-border Transfers & Remittances
Retail and P2P Payments
Corporate Payments

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada
Europe- Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa- UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report:

*Global, regional, country, propulsion type, and application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

*Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

*Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

*Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

*Analysis on Key players strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

Target Audience:

*Blockchain in BFSI Manufacturers & Technology Providers

*Traders, Importers, and Exporters

*Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

*Research and Consulting Firms

*Government and Research Organizations

*Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

Trending