New Era of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2020-2023: Prominent Key Players: FLEX LNG, Hoegh LNG, Golar LNG, BW Gas, EXMAR

All information provided in the report is derived from trusted industrial sources. Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market research reports finds market figures between 2019 and 2023. The market will exhibit remarkable CAGRs in the aforementioned period.

Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023. The Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is projected to witness an above-average growth over the next couple of years.

According to the market report analysis, rapid growth in the natural gas production, owing to the shale gas revolution and consequently falling prices, increasing global LNG trade and rising LNG import demand from power plant and automotive sectors are some of the factors driving the growth of the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market.

The Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is classified into Newly Built and Converted. On the basis of Application, the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is sub-segmented into Industrial, Power Generation and others.

Industry Update:

4 April 2019 – FLEX LNG Ltd. announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form 20-F to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed listing of its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange. No new securities will be issued in connection with the listing, which is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process.

February 7, 2019, Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) and Equinor Energy AS (Equinor) completed the first ever ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in The Bahamas. Utilizing Excelerate’s floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) Exemplar and Equinor’s LNG carrier Arctic Voyager; a full LNG cargo was transferred using the double-banked LNG transfer system while moored at Equinor’s South Riding Point storage and transshipment terminal which is strategically located for storage and transshipment of crude, products and LNG.

A complete analysis of the competitive landscape of the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is provided in the report. This section includes company profiles of market key players. The profiles include contact information, gross, capacity, product details of each firm, price, and cost. This report investigates new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report, thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market players.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Excelerate Energy, Hoegh LNG, Golar LNG, BW Gas, Gazprom, FLEX LNG, EXMAR, DSME, OLT, MOL, Bumi Armada, Teekay and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). FLEX LNG, Excelerate Energy, Hoegh LNG, Golar LNG, BW Gas, Gazprom, EXMAR, etc. are some of the key vendors of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) across the world. These players across Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market.

