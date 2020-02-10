MARKET REPORT
New informative research on Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market 2020 | Major Players: Dow Chemical, Sharq, Formosa, Yansab, Shell, etc.
This industry research presents the Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market size, historical breakdown data (2014 – 2019) and forecast (2020 – 2025). This report provides the estimation of market size and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ethylene Oxide (EO) market. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market Market study on the global market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering five major regions and the major countries falling under those regions.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Dow Chemical, Sharq, Formosa, Yansab, Shell, Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company, Sinopec, Reliance, Basf, Indorama Ventures, Ineos, Huntsman, PTT Global Chemical, LyondellBasell, Indian Oil, Oriental Union Chemical, CNPC, Sibur, Nippon Shokubai, India Glycol Limited, Eastman, Kazanorgsintez, Sasol.
The Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market report analyzes and researches the Ethylene Oxide (EO) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out.
On the basis of products, the report split into:
SD-Oxidation, Shell-Oxidation, Dow-Oxidation.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Industrial Uses, Non-industrial Uses.
Key Stakeholders as per this report are Ethylene Oxide (EO) Manufacturers, Ethylene Oxide (EO) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers, Ethylene Oxide (EO) Subcomponent Manufacturers, Industry Association, Downstream Vendors.
The Ethylene Oxide (EO) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
With the tables and figures, the Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Furthermore, this Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute for a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Ethylene Oxide (EO) market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Ethylene Oxide (EO)?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Ethylene Oxide (EO)?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Ethylene Oxide (EO) for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Ethylene Oxide (EO) market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the Ethylene Oxide (EO) Market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Ethylene Oxide (EO) expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Ethylene Oxide (EO) market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
Tamper-Proof Packaging Market Business Opportunities to 2026 Reviewed in New Report
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tamper Evident Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing demand for tamper evident packaging in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care industry and growing disposable incomes of consumers across the globe are boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.
Tamper Evident Packaging has one or several barriers of entry that provide visible evidence to a consumer that a product has tampered. It also needs to include a description of the safety feature used on the packaging for easier understanding by the consumer, such as a clear “how to open” visual instruction.
By end user, cosmetics & personal care industries segment has growing importance due to the expanding industries across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in the expansion of pharmaceutical, food & beverages industry in this region. Moreover, growing consciousness related to food safety among consumers and rising living standards of consumers also driving the market growth.
Some of the key players in this market include Ampac Holding LLC., Baker & McKenzie LLP, DuPont, Dynacorp, Enercon industries Corporation, Harcor, Interpack Ltd., Placon, Schreiner Group, Seal King Europe and Traco Manufacturing, Inc. .
Materials Covered:
• Plastics
• Paper Lids
• Metal
• Glass
• Other Materials
Products Covered:
• Blister/Strip Packs
• Bubble Packs
• Film Wrappers
• Induction Seal
• Shrink Sleeves
• Other Products
End Users Covered:
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceutical
• Vacuum
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Gas Insulated Power Equipment Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast to 2026
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Gas Insulated Power Equipment market accounted for $17.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0 % during the forecast period. Factors such as the demand for advanced power grid infrastructure, increase in demand for compact substation units, rising implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology are boosting the market growth. However, strict environmental & safety regulations and the huge cost of equipments are hampering the market growth.
Gas Insulated Power Equipment is the apparatus used for regulating, switching, and controlling on or off the electric circuit in the electricity system. The switchgear system is linked directly to the electricity supply system. It is integrated with both the low and high voltage area of the power transformer. Their transmission lines are the flexible and safe alternative when compared to overhead lines and occupy less space while offering the same electricity transmission.
By application, gas insulated transmission lines segment has growing importance as it offers high-power ratings, auto-reclosing functionality, high short-circuit withstand capability and low electromagnetic field emission. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing power demand from emerging nations. Developing countries that include India and China are considered as favorable countries as they continue to complement the conventional power infrastructure and capacities to meet the power demand.
Some of the key players in this market include Xi’an XD Switchgear Electric, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens , Schneider Electric, Ormazabal Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Meidensha Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, Iljin Electric, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hitachi Ltd, General Electric, Fuji Electric, Chint Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited and ABB Limited .
Applications Covered:
• HVAC(High-Voltage Alternating Current)
• HVDC(High-Voltage Direct Current)
Types Covered:
• Gas Insulated Transmission lines
• Switchgear
• Other Types
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Indoor Farming Market Analysis by 2026
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Indoor Farming market accounted for $106.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $171.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.
Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.
By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.
Crop Types Covered:
• Herbs & MicrogreenS
• Flowers & Ornamentals
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types
Growing Systems Covered:
• Hybrid
• Aeroponics
• Soil-Based
• Aquaponics
• Hydroponics
Facility Types Covered:
• Container Farms
• Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems
• Glass or Poly Greenhouses
• Indoor Vertical Farms
• Other Facility Types
Technologies Covered:
• Software solutions
• Hardware solutions
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
