New informative study on Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market | Major Players: Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, etc.
The Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report provides detailed profile assessments and current scenario revenue projections for the most promising industry participants.
Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report gives the detailed different company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Industry report focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.
Following Top Key players are profiled in the report:
Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tosoh Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Armacell GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam' Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Recticel NV /SA, Rogers Corporation, The Woodbridge Group, SINOMAX.
2018 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries (United States, Europe, Japan and China).
Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
Market Segmentation:
Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market Report:
Bayer AG, Sekisui Chemical, BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Tosoh Corporation, Inoac Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Armacell GmbH, Chemtura Corporation, Foamcraft, Inc., Foampartner Group, Future Foam’ Inc., Fxi-Foamex Innovations, Recticel NV /SA, Rogers Corporation, The Woodbridge Group, SINOMAX.
On the basis of products, report split into, Flexible Polyurethane Foam (FDF), Semi-Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPF), Spray Polyurethane Foam (SPF).
This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including Residential Construction, Non-Residential, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Medical, Packaging, Others.
Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The report focuses on global major leading Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Polyurethane Foam Insulation Materials industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Artillery Systems Market Report 2019 Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2024
The Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Artillery Systems are heavy military and long-range weapons built to launch ammunition beyond the specific range with destruction. Artillery systems include field, naval, coastal and anti-air artillery systems which consist of howitzers, mortars, rockets and similar other systems. With the advancement of technology artillery systems upgrades to self-propelled, lighter, more mobile, and enhanced firepower for battlefield use. Artillery systems have advantages that include precise firepower, superior accuracy and less reload time. Thus it is widely used in the defense forces, globally.
Artillery Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Defence Expenditure by Emerging Economies
Since the end of World War II, most of the countries focused on developing the idea that a major feature of security policy was defense industrial base (DIB). Countries focused on manufacturing fighter aircraft or tanks instead of production of car and bus, nations maintained their defense industries, continuously ready to respond to the external threats. For instance, the US spends USD 649 billion on its national defense which is more than the spending of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany (USD 609 Billion).
Hence, the increasing focus on the defense expenditure expected to surge the artillery system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Artillery Systems
The demand for artillery systems is increasing globally owing to achieve the self-reliance by developing economies, the focus of modernization must be on the indigenization of weapon systems. This demands an ideal interface between academia, R&D, PSUs, civil industry and the users, which must be benefited at the apex level. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase of artillery systems in the near future.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost
With the improvement in technology of artillery systems, it has to increase missile range, speed and accuracy of the weapons, expansion of the battle radius, the new type ammunition, the fire control system, the large area killing weapons are more and more prominent. Thus, to improve the ability, maintenance, and support of the artillery unit’s costs high, which is not affordable to the developing economies. As a result, the high maintenance cost is expected to traction toward the market growth over the forecast period.
Artillery Systems Market: Key Segments
Key Segments by Type: Field Artillery, Anti-Air Artillery, Naval Artillery, Coastal Artillery, and Others
Key Segments by Component: Gun Turret, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary System, Fire Control System, and Others
Key Segments by Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, and Large Caliber
Key Segments by Range: Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range
Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Artillery Systems Market include:
- BAE Systems (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Avibras Aerospace Industry S / A
- RUAG Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- IMI Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Other Key Companies
Artillery Systems Market: Report Scope
The report on the artillery systems market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Artillery Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artillery Systems Market, by Type
Field Artillery
- Howitzer
- Guns
- Mortars
- Others
Anti-Air Artillery
Naval Artillery
Coastal Artillery
Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Component
- Gun Turret
- Ammunition Handling System
- Auxiliary System
- Fire Control System
- Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
Artillery Systems Market, by Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Artillery Systems Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
360 Degree Camera Market Research Report Competitive Key Players Analysis 2019-2024
The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use.
- Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160).
- Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless.
- Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:
- Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- SAMSUNG
- Nikon Corporation
- com
- GoPro, Inc.
- 360fly, Inc.
- Rylo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company.
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Professional360 GmbH
- Other Key Companies
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
360 Degree Camera Market by Type
- Personal Use
- Professional Use
360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution
- High Definition (1280 x 720)
- Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)
- Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)
- Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)
360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity
- Hardwired
- Wireless
360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry
- Construction
- Corporate
- Media & Entertainment
- Training and Education
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Unmanned Traffic Management Market Research Report 2019 Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2024
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
