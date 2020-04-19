New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery

The New Year brings Tesla significant progress as they come closer to their proposed Lithium-ion Battery technology, a manifest they filled on December 26, last year (2019). The manifested design claims to significantly outshine the existing technology of Lithium-ion batteries widely used in electric cars and other energy storage applications the present day. The recent and developed technology is likely to link to a publication that is scheduled to be made in April this year (2020) by Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. Elon Musk made a promise of distributing 1 million packages of batteries for all cars belonging to Tesla this year and the coming years. He is working on accomplishing the promises.

The 1-million-mile battery is central to strategies of Musk concerning the convoys of ‘robotaxis’ and a long-haul means of transportation, all of them which would stress the varieties and lifetime of the present Lithium-ion batteries placed in the passenger vehicles of Tesla.

The well-known and best working models have a maximum of a lone battery that is 370 range of miles, which is a short distance between Baltimore, MD, and Boston, MAA. This is an equivalent of 300,000 and 500,000 miles. This is very pleasing, let us say that the normal life activity of a vehicle in the United States is about 10,000 miles or just approximately 11 years using the AAA yearly range of 13,500 miles in each year.

However, even though the present Li-ion battery packages may be more than the regular electric car owners may, who on an average basis consume less than the approximated one-quarter of their battery charge in each day, their life activity is less for long journeys such as goods in transit transportation or continuous use of taxi services. The normal truck driver, for example, drives 2,000 to 3,000 distance every week. This adds up to 100,000 to 150,000 range every year.

The life activity of every battery is measured in cycles of emissions (using 100 percent of a charge of a battery, which adds up to one complete lifetime activity). As per the normal 100kWh Lithium-Ion battery present in Model S of Tesla, which gives out only 1,000-2,000 cycles of emission, the technology of the current day battery remains impracticable for those drivers who do long-distance businesses.

The cathode crystal system and chemical composition present in the current battery designates that it is unaffected to the inescapable damage that comes along with the life cycles.