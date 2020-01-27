New Outlay of Airfield Lighting Solutions Market Profiling Players (ADB, Honeywell, TKH Airport, Eaton) with In-Depth Analysis on Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities During 2020-2023

The ” Airfield Lighting Solutions Market” The quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other Airfield Lighting Solutions feature to the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market.

Global Airfield Lighting Solutions Market overview:

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014-2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market on a global level.

The Airfield Lighting Solutions Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period . The growth of the Airfield Lighting Solutions market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Airfield Lighting Solutions market.

The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market is sub segmented into Low Intensity, Medium Intensity, High Intensity. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Airfield Lighting Solutions Market is sub segmented into Civil Airport, Military Airport. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Airfield Lighting Solutions Market.

The regional analysis of Global Airfield Lighting Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as, North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Some of the Airfield Lighting Solutions manufacturers involved in the market ADB (Safegate), Honeywell, TKH Airport, Eaton (Cooper), Osram, ATG Airports, OCEM Airfield Technology, Philips, Carmanah, Cree, Astronics, Vosla, Abacus Light, ALS, Radiola Aerospace, Malms, Acuity Brands, Ema Tesisat, SPX (Flash Technology), Friars Airfiled, Aviation Renewales, Demos Endustriyel Limited Company (Wetra), Delta, Bentech UK, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Airfield Lighting Solutions manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Airfield Lighting Solutions strategies adopted by the major players.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Airfield Lighting Solutions Market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Latest Industry Updates:

Honeywell International Inc:- is using blockchain to shake up the market for used aircraft components, making it easier to check the certification and origin of a part and speeding up transactions. The company’s Honeywell Aerospace unit earlier this year introduced an online marketplace based on blockchain that lets more than 800 international buyers and sellers trade aerospace parts in real time. Participants include Dassault Falcon Jet Corp. and aircraft-repair specialist StandardAero Aviation Holdings Inc.

Before blockchain, a transaction took, on average, two phone calls and four emails to arrange, and two days to close. The sale of larger parts such as engines could take weeks of sending quotes and exchanging documentation. With blockchain, a buyer can locate a part and purchase it immediately.

The aircraft-parts industry is heavily regulated, with sales requiring certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies. Blockchain can quickly trace the history of a used part, including previous transactions, owners and repairs. “The goal was to digitize that. If I need it frictionless, and remove human interaction, I need a technology that will create trust. That’s where blockchain came in,” said Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief digital and information officer at Honeywell Aerospace.

