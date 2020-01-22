New report offers analysis on the Vehicle Horn Market

Introduction
Azadirachtin is a term applied to a bulky group of insecticidal active limonoid compounds. Limonoid compounds are commonly extracted from the seeds and stem of neem tree, wherein the abundant and active biochemical is azadirachtin. Commercially, azadirachtin is extracted from neem seeds. The availability of azadirachtin is low, as the neem tree flowers just once in a year and only one-third of the seeds are collected due to operational problems. Additionally, owing to the strict outbreeding nature of the neem plant, the seeds are highly heterozygous, resulting in unpredictable metabolite production.
It is highly oxidized which boasts excess of oxygen bearing functional groups, including an enol ether, hemiacetal, tetra-substituted epoxide, and variety of carboxylic esters. Demand for azadirachtin is high due to its various applications. For instance, it is a biodegradable and ecofriendly bio-pesticide. Azadirachtin is organic, economical, and easy to handle. Increase in demand for bio-pesticides and rise in awareness among consumers about the usage of chemical-free and less toxic pesticides are driving the bio-pesticides market. Increase in demand for food security and limited availability of agricultural land are propelling the demand for azadirachtin across the globe. Implementation of governmental regulations on the usage of toxic chemical-based pesticides is augmenting the global azadirachtin market. However, introduction of substitutes and fluctuation in prices of raw materials may hamper the market in the near future.
The global azadirachtin market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the azadirachtin market can be bifurcated into powder and liquid. The liquid segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Liquid azadirachtin offers various properties such as high viscosity & low diffusivity. It is a bio-pesticide agent that is recyclable. It is also used as pesticide in the agriculture industry. These are key factors estimated to drive the demand for azadirachtin during the forecast period.
In terms of application, the azadirachtin market can be classified into agriculture and others. The agriculture segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in demand for organic food is expected to drive the azadirachtin market, as azadirachtin is used as bio-pesticide in agricultural farm. Depending upon application, azadirachtin acts as fungicide, insecticide, or herbicide. This is major factor to drive the market of azadirachtin during the forecast period.