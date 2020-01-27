New Research report on global Adaptive Security Market Insights, Forecast 2023 | Global key players – Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Trend Micro, Fireeye

The ” Adaptive Security Market” The quick adoption of advanced analytics and visualization, and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Adaptive Security Market. The report high point, potential growth opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the market drivers, growth measure, competitive landscape, market dynamics, opposition and other Adaptive Security feature to the Adaptive Security Market.

Global Adaptive Security Market overview:

The report of global Adaptive Security Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report lets you have an edge across the targeted regions with the comprehensive competitive framework. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

The Adaptive Security Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2023). The growth of the Adaptive Security market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Adaptive Security market. The global Adaptive Security Market consists of a large pool of players.

The Global Adaptive Security Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Component, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Adaptive Security Market is sub segmented into Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Adaptive Security Market is sub segmented into Government and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Others (media and entertainment, hospitality, and automotive).

On the Basis Application segment the Adaptive Security Market is sub segmented Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security and others. The network security segment is expected to have the largest market size in market by application by 2021. As the vulnerabilities have become more complex and sophisticated, the demand for network security products is expected to increase for countering against the growing challenges posed by the threats. The application security segment is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period in the market due to the increasing need to protect applications from cyber-attacks. With more and more companies ready to adapt Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) and other hybrid analysis methodologies for application security, the market for application security is growing.

This report studies the Telecom and IT Vertical is the fastest-growing vertical in the adaptive security market. Adaptive Security is to be embedded in every micro and macro component of information systems of BFSI sector with the increase in Smart Banking, Internet Banking, and Mobile Banking. The convergence of various security solutions to design an integrated environment for secure and faster access to information, whenever and wherever required, is the demand of the employees and customers in the financial institution. The retail vertical is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to their adherence to various compliance mandates and regulatory standards.

Latest Industry Updates:

Cisco System : -The Cisco Webex Control Hub Extended Security Pack is available now and enables our customers to protect data from accidental misuse and malicious attacks – while delivering the best user experience. You can incorporate Cisco Webex solutions into your business processes with confidence, even with the most rigorous data security.

Ninety-five percent of the Fortune 500 choose Cisco collaboration. Cisco also happens to be the world’s largest cybersecurity company. Put those two facts together and it should come as no surprise that Cisco’s got your back when you want great and highly secure collaboration.

Cisco Webex is already well-known for its true end-to-end encryption that protects data in transit, at rest, and in use. It’s also known for its multilayer security that is validated and continuously monitored to comply with stringent internal and third-party industry standards. And today we announce the Cisco Webex Control Hub Extended Security Pack. It packages full-functionality Cisco Cloudlock CASB for Webex Teams with native Webex anti-malware capabilities powered by Cisco Talos ClamAV in Webex Cloud.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, Adaptive Security data from 2019 to 2023.

Some of the key players in the global Adaptive Security Market Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Trend Micro, Fireeye, Rapid7, Panda Security, Illumio, EMC RSA, Aruba Networks, Cloudwick.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Table of Contents:

Global Adaptive Security Market Report 2019

1 Adaptive Security Definition

2 Global Adaptive Security Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Adaptive Security Business Introduction

4 Global Adaptive Security Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Adaptive Security Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Adaptive Security Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Adaptive Security Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Adaptive Security Market Forecast 2019-2023

9 Adaptive Security Segmentation Type

10 Adaptive Security Segmentation Industry

11 Adaptive Security Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

