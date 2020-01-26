New Research Report on Plant Based Ice Creams Market, 2019-2028

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Plant Based Ice Creams industry.

manufacturers use soy milk as their major creaming ingredient. This particular factor may act against market growth.

In European countries like France, U.K and Germany, small local plant based ice creams manufacturers are not able to follow the quality and safety guidelines to get their plants organic certified. They are also not able to market their products efficiently across the globe in keeping with the norms prescribed by food regulatory agencies such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). There is also a high trade barrier in the import and export of ice creams. High import charges are recorded by European Union food regulatory agencies for the shipment of ice cream products and to maintain their cold storage during the transportation of frozen desserts from one port to another in different countries, which makes it all the more difficult to market their ice creams in other countries.

According to a survey conducted in Russia, a large part of the population is non-vegetarian and still prefer cow milk derived dairy based ice creams over plant based ice creams. The reason behind this is the processing of plant based ice creams is very time-consuming. Moreover, expensive formulation machinery is required for this so not many manufacturers are inclined towards vegan ice cream products in Russia. This factor is acting as a restraint in the global plant based ice creams market.With increasing inclination towards dairy free products, consumers are now more inclined towards plant based ice creams. Cups/tubs is a fast growing segment by product type as cups/tubs are easy to handle and are available in different sizes. Cups/tubs also help increase the shelf life of ice creams. North America has witnessed a significant growth in the plant based ice creams market, as manufacturing companies are marketing their products in different types such as ice cream bars, ice cream cones and cups/tubs in the form of quarts (946 gm) and pints (473 gm) that are gaining adoption among consumers.

