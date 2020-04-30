MARKET REPORT
New Trends in Corporate Wellness Market by Commercial Industry| Vast Demand in North America| ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, EXOS, Vitality Group
The Global Corporate Wellness Market report, a new addition in the catalog consist of a wide-ranging outlines of the current condition of the market and presents it development and other central factors across the provincial markets. The information written in this report has been tapered down using rich industry-based methodical events.
Rising healthcare cost, sedentary lifestyle of corporate employees, growing interest of employers etc. are some key factors that are propelling the demand for wellness programs in organizations. Driving factors like implementation of increasing white collar jobs, discount provisions by corporate wellness programs, weight loss and smoking cessation as primary agenda of wellness programs etc. will help to boost the Corporate Wellness Market in the forecasted period.
Top Companies
ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, EXOS, Vitality Group, Interactive Health, Sodexo, FitLinxx.
Corporate wellness programs/services are any workplace health promotion activity and organizational policy designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace and to improve health outcomes. The industry includes companies whose primary work is to provide services/programs that comprise a combination of educational, organizational and environmental activities. These programs are designed to nurture wellness in workers, regardless of the work environment.
The report provides qualitative as well as quantitative researched data of the Global Corporate Wellness Market. Along with this, it also incorporates the significant insights into the balanced scenario and the development methods were then adopted by the key players. Distinctive sponsoring channels and methodology inclined towards a high growth from 2020 to 2027.
Table of Content:
Corporate Wellness Market Research Report 2020-2027
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Corporate Wellness Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Investigation of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Corporate Wellness Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Scrutiny of Industry Key Manufacturers
Continue to TOC…
Latest Innovation in Applicant Tracking Software Market 2020-2026 with Top Key Players like Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP(SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM(Kenexa), ClearCompany
The Research Insights has added a new statistical data titled as Applicant Tracking Software market. This report uses effective approaches such as primary and secondary techniques for research and developments. It gives a detailed description of the market by using different analytical procedures that are inculcated to find out the desired data about the target market.
An Applicant Tracking Software is an application that manages recruitment process of an organization by collecting and storing resumes in a database. ATS collects resume in a database and gives recruiters an online view of job seekers after scanning and indexing their resumes. Most of the organization uses some form of applicant tracking system application to handle job applications and manage a large volume of resume data.
Rise in need for cost saving, growth in need for strategic and improved hiring decisions, and emergence of social media drives the global applicant tracking systems market. However, complexity in process automation & integration, and data security & privacy concerns impedes the market growth. Database security offers a major opportunity for market expansion.
Companies Profiled in this report includes,
Workable Software, Zoho, Softgarden, BambooHR, ICIMS, Lever, SAP(SuccessFactors), Jobvite, Workday, Oracle, IBM(Kenexa), ClearCompany, COMPAS Technology, TalentReef, Conrep, CornerstoneOnDemand, Advanced Personnel Systems, GreenhouseSoftware, ApplicantPro, CATS Software, IKraft Solutions
This report gives a detailed and comprehensive understanding of Applicant Tracking Software market. With precise data covering all key aspects of the existing market, this report offers existing data of leading manufacturers. Leading factors affecting the growth of the market in a positive and negative perspective is examined and evaluated and projected in the report in detail.
Applicant Tracking Software Market has been studied in terms of all parameters such as applications, types, products and many other. Each and every data leading to growth or fall of the respective segments have been explained.
Considering regions, major parts of the globe are covered with depth of research including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The consumption, revenue, market value, production, share and growth rate of Applicant Tracking Software market from 2020 to 2026 is been covered.
Table of Content:
Global Applicant Tracking Software Market Research Report 2020-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Applicant Tracking Software Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Applicant Tracking Software Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Continue To TOC…..
