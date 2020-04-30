New Trends in Corporate Wellness Market by Commercial Industry| Vast Demand in North America| ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, EXOS, Vitality Group

The Global Corporate Wellness Market report, a new addition in the catalog consist of a wide-ranging outlines of the current condition of the market and presents it development and other central factors across the provincial markets. The information written in this report has been tapered down using rich industry-based methodical events.

Rising healthcare cost, sedentary lifestyle of corporate employees, growing interest of employers etc. are some key factors that are propelling the demand for wellness programs in organizations. Driving factors like implementation of increasing white collar jobs, discount provisions by corporate wellness programs, weight loss and smoking cessation as primary agenda of wellness programs etc. will help to boost the Corporate Wellness Market in the forecasted period.

Top Companies

ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions LLC, EXOS, Vitality Group, Interactive Health, Sodexo, FitLinxx.

Corporate wellness programs/services are any workplace health promotion activity and organizational policy designed to support healthy behavior in the workplace and to improve health outcomes. The industry includes companies whose primary work is to provide services/programs that comprise a combination of educational, organizational and environmental activities. These programs are designed to nurture wellness in workers, regardless of the work environment.

The report provides qualitative as well as quantitative researched data of the Global Corporate Wellness Market. Along with this, it also incorporates the significant insights into the balanced scenario and the development methods were then adopted by the key players. Distinctive sponsoring channels and methodology inclined towards a high growth from 2020 to 2027.

