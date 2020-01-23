Connect with us

New Trends of Event Management Solutions Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019 – 2027

Global Event Management Solutions market report

TMR boasts its expertise by collecting 1.2 Mn+ data points every year in its data base. Our dedicated crew of experts are in consistent communication with relevant local distributors, and service providers to gather accurate industry-centric insights. We serve our clients day-and-night and offer reports tailored to the clients’ needs.

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Event Management Solutions market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Event Management Solutions , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Event Management Solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029

key players operating in the global event management solutions market include:

  • Gather Technologies, Inc.
  • Aventri, Inc.
  • EventBank, Inc.
  • Profit Systems Inc.
  • Hubb, LLC

Gather Technologies, Inc.: Incorporated in the year 2012, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Gather Technologies’ offerings include event management platform for clients including restaurants, catering, wedding venues, multi-purpose, venues, breweries among others.

Aventri, Inc.: Incorporated in the year 1998, the company is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, United States. Aventri is a cloud based software management company and provides various solutions including event management software, meeting management, attendee registration, e-mail marketing, survey solutions, and venue sourcing among others.

Global Event Management Solutions Market – Research Scope

Global Event Management Solutions Market, by Component   

Global Event Management Solutions Market, by Component
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services   

Global Event Management Solutions Market, by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Event Management Solutions market research addresses the following queries:

  1. How does the global Event Management Solutions market looks like in the next decade?
  2. How is the competition of the global Event Management Solutions market distributed?
  3. Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Event Management Solutions market by the end of 2029?
  4. Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Event Management Solutions in xx industry?
  5. Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Event Management Solutions market?

What information does the Event Management Solutions market report consists of?

  • Production capacity of the Event Management Solutions market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
  • Basic overview of the Event Management Solutions , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.
  • Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
  • Key regions holding significant share in the global Event Management Solutions market alongwith the important countries.
  • Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Event Management Solutions market. 

Stem Cell Therapy Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2020

Stem cells are most vital cells found in both humans and non-human animals. Stem cells are also known as centerpiece of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicines have capability to grow new cells and replace damaged and dead cells.

Stem cell is the precursors of all cells in the human body. It has the ability to replicate itself and repair and replace other damaged tissues in the human body. In addition, stem cell based therapies are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases such as cancer and blood disorders.

The global stem cell therapy market is categorized based on various modes of treatment and by therapeutic applications. The treatment segment is further sub-segmented into autologous stem cell therapy and allogeneic stem cell therapy.

The application segment includes metabolic diseases, eye diseases, immune system diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases and wounds and injuries.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global stem cell therapy market due to increased research activities on stem cells.

The U.S. represents the largest market for stem cell therapy followed by Canada in North America. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global stem cell therapy market due to increasing population.

In addition, increasing government support by providing funds is also supporting in growth of the stem cell therapy market in Asia. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing stem cell therapy markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing funds from government organizations are some of the major drivers for global stem cell therapy market. In addition, rising awareness about stem cell therapies and increasing focus on stem cell research are also supporting in growth of global stem cell therapy market.

However, less developed research infrastructure for stem cell therapies and ethical issues related to embryonic stem cells are some of the major restraints for global stem cell therapy market. In addition, complexity related with the preservation of stem cell also obstructs the growth of global stem cell therapy market.

Market Players

Some of the major companies operating in the global stem cell therapy market are :

  • Mesoblast Ltd.,
  • Celgene Corporation,
  • Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. ,
  • StemCells, Inc.

Kidney Fibrosis Treatment Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2010-2020

Fibrosis refers to a phenomenon of development of excessive connective tissue as a result of some injury or some disease. It results in formation of a layer around an organ in a repetitive manner which results in improper working of that organ. It often leads to scarring. Fibrosis occurs in various organs and is named according to its location. For instance, fibrosis in lungs is known as pulmonary fibrosis, whereas, fibrosis in liver is known as cirrhosis. Kidney fibrosis may be caused due to disease in kidney.

It may be any stage from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In this condition, kidneys stop working and gradually require transplantation. Various medications that are available in the market for treatment of kidney fibrosis are Renin inhibitors, Vasopeptidase inhibitors, Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and Pirfenidones. Increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and no other alternative treatment available is driving the market for kidney fibrosis treatment.

North America, followed by the Europe, dominates the global market for kidney fibrosis due to large number of aging population and better healthcare facilities available in the region. In addition, there is high prevalence of kidney diseases in the region.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health institute in 2014, in the U.S., it is estimated that more than 20 million people are suffering from chronic kidney disease. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the next few years in global kidney fibrosis treatment market.

China and India are expected to be the fastest kidney fibrosis market in Asia region. Some of the key driving forces for kidney fibrosis market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients, rising government funding and growing level of awareness.

Diseases such as obesity accelerate the incidence of kidney fibrosis. In addition, habits such smoking also adds to increment in incidence of kidney fibrosis. Increasing patient pool, rising awareness about treatment of kidney diseases and government funding are some of the key factors driving the kidney fibrosis market.

In addition, introduction of safer and effective therapeutics for the treatment of kidney fibrosis is driving the market. However, high cost involved and no success for all the cases is restraining the kidney fibrosis market.

Introduction of the concept of personalized medicines, mono-therapeutic approaches or combination of therapies are expected to offer good opportunities for kidney fibrosis market. In addition, introduction statins for, which are related to lowering of lipid content, thus expected to be an efficient treatment for kidney scarring.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China in Asia and other countries in South East Asia, Latin America and Middle East are expected to offer high growth in kidney fibrosis treatment market.

One of the major trends that have been observed in kidney fibrosis treatment market includes various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies involved in R&D of some novel medications for the treatment of kidney fibrosis.

Market Players

Some of the key companies dealing in kidney fibrosis treatment market are :

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,
  • Pfizer, Inc,
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company,
  • Merck & Co.,
  • InterMune, Inc. ,
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc.

Digital Pathology Systems Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2020

Digital pathology refers to the process of using computer technology to convert an analog microscopic image into a digital image. A digital pathology system is an image based healthcare information system which creates, manages, stores, shares, analyzes and interprets the digital image through glass slides by using computer technology.

Digital pathology helps in accurate diagnosis by standardizing test interpretation and workflow. Digital pathology systems are used in hospitals, research institutions, medical universities and government organizations.

The application based market of digital pathology includes human and animal pathology. Digital pathology systems can be integrated with laboratory information system that help to capture, store, manage, share and display patient’s related information such as patient’s case history, case reports and other related documents for the treatment of patients. A digital pathology system helps to reducing laboratory expenses and improving patients care through integration.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for digital pathology systems due to reimbursement policies, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of digital pathology systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies in the region.

Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the digital pathology systems market in next few years due to government initiatives and rise in awareness about digital pathology and its benefits in the region.

Technological advancement, government initiatives to use of digital pathology to improve the quality of cancer diagnosis, rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increasing development of personalized medicines are some of the key factors driving the global digital pathology systems market.

In addition, increasing demand for quality healthcare services and improvement in operational efficiency and productivity are expected to drive the market for digital pathology. However, strict government regulations and high implementation cost involved are some of the key factors restraining the growth for global digital pathology systems market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for digital pathology systems market in Asia. In addition, increasing demand for powerful IT systems is expected to offer new opportunity to global digital pathology systems market.

However, standardization and interoperability issue is a challenge for digital pathology systems market. Shifting focus towards patient-centric approach is one of the major trends that have been observed for global digital pathology systems market.

Market Players

Some of the major companies operating in the global digital pathology systems market are :

  • 3DHISTECH Ltd.,
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.,
  • Leica Microsystems,
  • Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.,
  • Definiens, Indica Labs,
  • Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.,
  • Visiopharm,
  • Corista

