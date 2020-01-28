MARKET REPORT
New Trends of Marine Fully Electric Propulsion Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019 – 2027
The Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market intelligence report from TMR is a valuable tool that enables vendors to identify growth avenues, and strategize for launch of products and services. These findings help businesses pave way in a crowded business landscape, and make way into the future with confidence. The Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market report depicts the current & future growth trends of this business and outlines geographies that are a part of the regional landscape of the market.
The analysis and research team at TMR enables customization of Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market report for any market study. Our experienced research analysts will understand your exact business requirement and provide the most pertinent report for competitive gains.
The Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market report analyzes the historical data from 2014-2019 as well as the present performance of the market and forecast 2019-2024 to make predictions on the future status of the market on the basis of analysis. The report further illuminates details regarding the supply and demand analysis, market share, growth statistics and contributions by leading industry players. While citing a brief analysis of the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market, this study report has presented the current scenario of this business space along with a specialized concentration on the industry.
About The Marine Fully Electric Propulsion Market:
The market research report on Marine Fully Electric Propulsion also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.
The intelligent research study contains numerical data related to services and products. In addition, the report presents a detailed outline of the marketplace and alongside the numerous developments prevailing across the industry. The Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market can be divided based on product types and their sub-type, key applications, and major regions. The research study will give the answer to questions about the present performance of the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market and the competitive scope, opportunity, challenges, cost and more.
Market segments and sub-segments
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The regional analysis covers in the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion Market Report:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Questions Answered in the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion Market Report
- How much will be overall revenue generation in the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market by the end of the forecast period?
- Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period?
- Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period?
- What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market to consolidate their position?
- What are key developments witnessed in the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market?
Moreover, the research study clarifies the estimates of the market chain with respect to substantial parameters like the Marine Fully Electric Propulsion market chain structure alongside details related to the downstream industry. The report contains a detailed synopsis of this business space in accordance with the macroeconomic environment analysis as well as macroeconomic environment development trends globally.
Lane Keep Assist System Market Top Leading Vendors: Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC., Continental AG, Valeo
Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled “Automotive Lane Keep Assist System – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025.” According to the report, the global automotive lane keep assist market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 15 % during the forecast period.
Rise in awareness about safety among vehicle owners is projected to boost the growth lane keep assist system market for automotive during the forecast period. Accidents triggered especially due to driver negligence or distraction causes damage to both the occupants of the vehicle and the vehicle. Lane keep assist is an active system, which aims to reduce the number of accidents by mitigating the effects of driver fatigue, inattention, or laxity. Rise in demand for passenger safety, increasing focus of governments of several nations to reduce road accidents, and increasing consumer preference for vehicles equipped with advanced safety systems such as lane keep assist system are expected to boost the demand for lane keep assist system during the forecast period.
Personal safety and security is a key factor that is expected to drive the global lane keep assist system market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations have been laid down by the European Union, mentioning certain mandatory requirements to be followed regarding lane keep assist system (LKAS). As per these requirements, the lane keep assist system needs to be operational for vehicle speeds ranging between 72 km/hr. and 108 km/hr. The minimum radius of the road for the operation of the LKAS on a curved road is 250m and that for a straight road is 1000m. Increasing concerns about safety by government bodies are providing assistance to lane keep assist system.
Based on components, the electronic control unit (ECU) segment dominated the lane keep assist system market, by accounting for a prominent share, in terms of revenue. ECU is a major component of the lane keep assist system, which actuates the electric power assisted steering to steer the vehicle back within the lane, if the vehicle departs outside the lane. The ECU is responsible for the actions performed by the lane keep assist system.. Government emphasis on active safety systems for automobiles is boosting the lane keep assist system market with eminent components.
Prominent players operating in the global lane keep assist system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC., Continental AG, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Increasing competition among manufacturers to provide a better product is anticipated to boost the lane keep assist system market during the forecast period. Robert Bosch GmbH is a major supplier of lane keep assist systems. Benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with regional players and continuous upgradation of the technology allows Robert Bosch GmbH to lead the lane keep assist system market for automotive.
Expansion and presence of major auto manufacturer countries increases the sales of Robert Bosch GmbH. In September 2017, at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Valeo launched its new invention LiDAR sensor, which ensures optimal and continuous operation in all weather and road conditions by cleaning away rain, mud, snow, dust, and obstructions. Improvement in components such as sensors is expected to enhance the performance of the lane keep assist system.
Automotive Door Lock Actuators Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2019-2021
Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Door Lock Actuators Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Automotive Door Lock Actuators market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Automotive Door Lock Actuators Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market in region 1 and region 2?
Automotive Door Lock Actuators Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ON Semiconductor
Adafruit
Macom
Microsemi
Infineon
Comsol
ABB
Toshiba
Renesas Electronics
Fairchild Semiconductor
Semikron
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric
Fuji Electric
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Low Power
High Power
Segment by Application
Electronics
Automotive
Communication
Others
Essential Findings of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market
- Current and future prospects of the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Automotive Door Lock Actuators market
Robotic Wheelchairs Market Top Leading Vendors: Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Permobil Corporation
Transparency Market Research has published a new market research report titled ‘Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018– 2026.’ According to the report, the global robotic wheelchairs market is anticipated to reach US$ 6,073.9 Mn by 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.84 % from 2018 to 2026.
Based on drive type, the robotic wheelchairs market has been classified into rear wheel drive, front wheel drive, and mid-wheel drive. The front wheel drive robotic wheelchairs segment is expected to expand at a faster rate compared to the other two segments. Front wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are preferred for their ability of high kerb climbing and other functionalities, which offer short footprints and small turning circles. Mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are preferred mostly in indoor settings.
The mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs segment is expected to dominate the market as mid-wheel drive robotic wheelchairs are very intuitive to operate. Increase in the number of aging and disabled people is expected to boost demand for robotic wheelchairs. In addition, increase in disposable income of consumers, rise in research & development, and rapid technological innovations in the industry are key factors fueling the growth of the robotic wheelchairs market during the forecast period.
In terms of application, the robotic wheelchairs market has been categorized into residential and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, owing to a rise in the adoption of robotic wheelchairs at airports, theatres, hospitals, tourist places, etc.. Based on distribution channel, the robotic wheelchairs market has been divided into online channel or offline channel. The online channel segment is expected to remain dominant, owing to significant distribution of robotic wheelchairs through e-commerce sites, company sites, direct sales channels, etc.
Based on geography, the robotic wheelchairs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is a dominant region of the robotic wheelchairs market. The market in the region is expected to expand at a gradual CAGR of 14.11% in terms of value. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 16.19%, owing to increase in demand for robotic wheelchairs from the aging population and disabled people in the region.
According to the report, the robotic wheelchairs market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.14%, in terms of revenue, in the coming years. The market in South America is likely to expand at a CAGR of 13.19%. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.08% in terms of value.
The robotic wheelchairs market is highly competitive with a large number of players present across the globe. Some of the leading industry players profiled in the study include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Karman Healthcare, and Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.
