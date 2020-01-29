New Trends Studied for Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by 2026 with Key Player Like DHL, Kuehne Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS

Logistics market includes all the activities of the supply chain such as transportation, customer service, inventory management, flow of information and order processing. Some other activities of the supply chain are warehousing, material handling, purchasing, packaging, information and maintenance among others. One of the biggest drivers of the logistics market is due to investment in technological innovation. Automated material handling equipment, trailer seals, GPS, warehouse control software, warehouse management software, biometrics and RFID are different technologies that will help companies to run their business of logistics services more proficiently over the anticipated period.

In a 3PL model, an enterprise maintains management oversight, but outsources operations of transportation and logistics to a provider who may subcontract out some or all of the execution. Additional services may be performed such as crating, boxing and packaging to add value to the supply chain. In a 4PL model, an enterprise outsources management of logistics activities as well as the execution across the supply chain. The 4PL provider typically offers more strategic insight and management over the enterprise’s supply chain.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

The global regions which are scrutinized for a clear understanding of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market are North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and India. The research on the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market will be applicable to investors, business owners, industry experts, and various c level peoples. Profiling of the several top-level industries has been included in this informative report.

The report provides valuable and in-depth overview of the global logistics market, which includes integrated logistics services which are procurement, transportation, warehousing and distribution. Furthermore, the research study defines a pathway to the stakeholders to decide primarily which market segments to focus on for the coming years in order to get highest returns. Key players need to focus on performance efficient new product innovations and subsequently aligning investment efforts.

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Good

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

It has been subdivided based on other market segments along with its subtypes. The changing dynamics of the network automation market have been investigated on the basis of type, scale, application and end user. The main objective of this research report is to provide detailed analysis data on business growth and challenges.

Reasons for Buying this Report-

– Identify growth, size, key players, and sectors in the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, saving and reducing time for entry-level research.

– Highlights key business priorities so that businesses can reorganize their business strategies.

Key findings and recommendations emphasize key advancing industry trends in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market, enabling players to develop effective long-term strategies.

– develop / modify business expansion plans through substantial growth providing development and emerging markets.

– Investigate not only the trends and prospects of the global market, but also the factors that impede them.

– Improve decision-making processes by understanding the strategies that underpin products, segmentation and commercial interests in the industry.

