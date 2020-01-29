Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

What you should look for in a Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) provide

Download Sample Copy of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1407

Vendors profiled in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN LLC

PierianDx, Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Genomatix GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH

DNASTAR, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Technology (Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing and Others),

(Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Targeted Re-sequencing and Others), By Application (Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine & Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others),

(Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine & Genetic Screening, Disease Diagnosis, Agriculture & Animal Research and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers Pharma & Biotech Firms and Others),

(Hospitals, Research Centers Pharma & Biotech Firms and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Download PDF Brochure of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/1407

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

Get More Details @ https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-NextGeneration-Sequencing-NGS-Market-1407

Contact Us:

Mr. Alex (Sales Manager)

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: [email protected]

Browse Similar Reports :

https://www.openpr.com/news/1906931/ependymoma-market-manufacture-size-developments-and-future

https://www.openpr.com/news/1906937/ethylhexyl-stearate-market-poised-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-xx-between

https://www.openpr.com/news/1906941/eugenia-jambolana-extract-market-to-witness-increased