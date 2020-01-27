Connect with us

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2025

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Snapshot

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is utilized to execute different applications, for instance, biomarker revelation, oncology thinks about, customized solution, rural and creature research, and others. NGS has streamlined nucleotide investigation and has broadly supplanted customary instruments of genomics, particularly microarray effectively. The interest for NGS has expanded altogether inferable from surge in NGS applications and ascend in mechanical progressions in NGS. What’s more, the development in number of genome mapping programs all through the world and increment in R&D venture drives the market development.

NGS is an innovation in which billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through enormous parallelization. This strategy is otherwise called high throughput sequencing. NGS limits the necessity for section cloning strategies utilized as a part of Sanger sequencing of genomes. Ease, high accuracy and speed, and precise outcomes even from low instance input are the primary favorable circumstances NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing strategy.

The innovation is rising at a fast pace, because of its expanding application in clinical finding. Speed, cost, and exactness of the innovation, effective substitution of conventional advances (microarrays), and medicate disclosure applications demanding NGS innovation are few components driving the development of this market. Advancement of the items that focus on entire work process from inspecting to report generation post information elucidation is attributive to drive development. Inventive business models, for instance, cost per-understanding alternatives offer labs better cost management and low initial investment with this product, driving growth of this market.

However, a few concerns identified with the security of next-generation sequencing information and the institutionalization and precision issues in analytic testing are evaluated to create difficulties for the leading players in the coming years. Regardless, the rising utilization of distributed computing is required to offer promising development avenues over the coming years.

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Overview

The global market for next-generation sequencing is likely to witness a progressive growth in the next few years, thanks to the rising adoption across diverse industries. In addition, several lucrative opportunities in untapped markets and the rise in the number of government initiatives are projected to contribute towards the growth of the market. Furthermore, the use of next-generation sequencing in biomarker and precision medicine discovery is expected to supplement the growth of the overall market in the forecast period.

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Key Trends

The technological advancements in the sequencing platforms and the rising number of applications of next-generation sequencing are likely to encourage the growth of the global next-generation sequencing market in the coming years. In addition, the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies among research academic institutes and research laboratories are projected to supplement the development of the market in the near future.

On the contrary, the rising issues in the storage of sequencing data and the dearth of skilled professionals are likely to curtail the growth of the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the advantages of next-generation sequencing through workshops and conferences are projected to fuel the growth of the market.

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Market Potential

The integration of next-generation of sequencing with the new cloud-based technology is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, the rising focus on cancer research and the increasing level of competition are predicted accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period.

However, several concerns related to the security of next-generation sequencing data and the standardization and accuracy issues in diagnostic testing are estimated to pose as major challenges for the leading players in the coming years. Nonetheless, the rising use of cloud computing is expected to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional segments studied in the research study, North America is anticipated to account for a key share of the global next-generation sequencing market in the forecast period. The presence of a large number of players in the U.S. and the favorable government schemes are the important factors that are predicted to accelerate the growth of the North America market in the coming years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow substantially in the next few years. The improvement of the healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and the favorable initiatives by government are predicted to fuel the growth of the next-generation sequencing market In Asia Pacific in the near future. In addition, the launch of new and advanced next-generation sequencing services and products are anticipated to contribute substantially towards the growth of the market.

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the next-generation sequencing market across the globe are Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Perkinelmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. 

The entry of new players in the global next-generation sequencing market and the rising number of collaborations and mergers are projected to encourage the growth of the market in the next few years. Additionally, the rising focus of key players on research and development activities are estimated to offer promising opportunities for the leading players in the next few years.

Automotive Relay Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

January 27, 2020

Automotive Relay Market size is valued at US$ 15.78 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

High implementation of electronic content in commercial & passenger vehicles is witnessing continuous rise for numerous applications, supporting the automotive relay market growth till 2026. These applications need a high power distribution system that generates demand for automotive relays. Furthermore, high-power requirement for heavy equipment that operates in a harsh environment will escalate the product penetration. The desire to possess lighter, faster, less energy consuming, smaller, and devices with enhanced functionality makes the users more productive in designing the vehicles. Rising interest in clean energy, electrification of auxiliary loads, and need to meet energy efficiency standards will induce immense potential to automotive relay market size over the next eight years.

Highly customized, technology-driven and integrated nature of these devices has forced the manufacturers to invest heavily in certification and ensure proper functioning of the system they are embedded in. Automotive relay market penetration is further strengthening owing to advancements in vehicles such as the connected car, autonomous driving, and vehicle electrification. Advancements in premium cars involve the development of highly customized tools and specialized expertise.

The automotive relay market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product segment, the market is segmented into PCB relay and plug-in relay. By applications, the market is segmented as powertrain systems, body & chassis, convenience, safety & security, driver information. Driver information is the major segment where the automotive relay is highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold a major market share in the forecast period.

Industry growth is attributed to the emergence of advanced technologies including weather & traffic information, GPS, location, and navigation services in vehicles. Relay usage inconvenience application is estimated to record around 5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing demand from these systems such as electronic power steering, mirror control, seat control, communication systems, keyless entry systems, sunroof control, and infotainments systems.

Geographically, the automotive relay market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is expected to be the largest market for Automotive Relay during the forecast period owing to stringent regulations pertaining to driver safety. Well-established business has strengthened the product penetration across the region. Rising implementation of the product in safety and security is gaining prominence which will drive the regional growth over the forecast timeline. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for Automotive Relay owing to raising awareness of safety and security in the vehicle.

Key player across the Automotive Relay industry are Denso, Eaton, Fujitsu, ABB Ltd., Idec Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., TE Connectivity, and Omron Corporation. The industry participants focus on alliances and strategic partnerships for strengthening their foothold. They are engaged in operational improvement, driven by cost reduction initiatives and capturing mergers and acquisitions synergies. For instance, in March 2018, Littelfuse acquired circuit protection business of TE Connectivity by an investment of USD 348 million. The company’s acquisition increased its presence in Japan and strengthened the product portfolio by expanding its business in auto electronics. Later in that year, the company acquired Member headquartered in Italy and specializes in the design, manufacturing, and selling of vehicle components.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Automotive Relay market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Relay market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Automotive Relay market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Relay market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive Relay Market Scope

Automotive Relay Market, By Product

• PCB Relay
• Plug-in Relay
Automotive Relay Market, By Application

• Powertrain Systems
• Body & Chassis
• Convenience
• Safety & Security
• Driver Information
Automotive Relay Market, By Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players operating in the Automotive Relay Market :

• Denso
• Eaton
• Fujitsu
• ABB Ltd.
• Idec Corporation
• Littelfuse Inc.
• TE Connectivity
• Omron Corporation
• Sharp Corporation
• NEC Corporation
• Nippon-Aleph
• Daesung Electric

(2020-2026) Potassium Cyanate Market is Booming Worldwide | Exotic Associates, Prefer Resins, Leader Technology

January 27, 2020

Los Angeles, United State, 27 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Potassium Cyanate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Potassium Cyanate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Potassium Cyanate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Potassium Cyanate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Potassium Cyanate Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Potassium Cyanate Market : Exotic Associates, Prefer Resins, Anhui Shuguang Chemical, Leader Technology, Zhishang Chemical, Tanlian Chem, etc.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Potassium Cyanate Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size

Global Potassium Cyanate Market Segmentation By ProductPurity≥98%, Purity＜98%

Global Potassium Cyanate Market Segmentation By ApplicationAgrochemical, Printing and Textile Industry, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Potassium Cyanate Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Potassium Cyanate Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

  • What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
  • Which segment is currently leading the market?
  • In which region will the market find its highest growth?
  • Which players will take the lead in the market?
  • What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Potassium Cyanate market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

  • Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Potassium Cyanate market size in terms of value and volume
  • Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Potassium Cyanate market growth
  • Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Potassium Cyanate market
  • Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report
  • Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions
  • Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Potassium Cyanate market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market to Witness High Demand During 2020-2025 with Top Key Players | Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation etc.

January 27, 2020

Mechanized Irrigation Systems

“Reports Monitor has added a new report titled, Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market research report provided by Reports Monitor is a complete study of the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market in its vast database of research reports. The report presents the current landscape and the growth prospects of the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market during the forecast period, 2020-2025. The report presents a comprehensive scenario of the market so as to calculate the market size, based on the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The global , which covers all the necessary information required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market. The Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market report is segmented in terms of regions, product type, applications, key players and sources.  In this research report, details regarding the cost structure, manufacturing processes, and other important components.

With this Mechanized Irrigation Systems market report, all the manufacturers and the vendors will be in aware of the growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the lucrative opportunities that the market will offer in the next few years. The Mechanized Irrigation Systems market report also features the revenue; industry size, types, applications players share, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the demand and supply chain of the market.

The Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Can Be Segmented As:

SWOT Analysis of Leading Contenders: Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Rivulis Irrigation, EPC Industries, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, T-L Irrigation, Alkhorayef Group, Bauer GmbH, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company, etc.

By Type
Mechanized Irrigation Systems market has been segmented into Center Pivot
Lateral Move
Solid Set
Others
etc.
By Application
Mechanized Irrigation Systems has been segmented into Agricultural Crops
Nursery Crops
Lawns & Gardens
Others
etc.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

  • History Year: 2014-2019
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020-2025

Regional Analysis For Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The complete value chain and downstream and upstream essentials are scrutinized in this report. Trends that are impacting the Mechanized Irrigation Systems market growth like globalization, growth progress boost fragmentation regulation & ecological concerns are described. The Mechanized Irrigation Systems Industry report signifies technical data, raw materials, volumes, and manufacturing analysis of Mechanized Irrigation Systems. It explains which product has the highest penetration in which market, their profit margins, break-even analysis and R&D status. The report makes future projections for prominent opportunities based on the analysis of subdivision of the market.

What does the report offer?

➜ An in-depth study of the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market, including a complete evaluation of the parent market.

➜ A thorough analysis of the market providing a complete understanding of the market size and its commercial landscape.

➜ Mechanized Irrigation Systems market evaluation by upstream and downstream raw materials, present market dynamics, and subsequent consumer analysis.

➜ Analysis providing the driving and restraining factors of the Global Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market and its impact on the global industry.

➜ A thorough understanding of Mechanized Irrigation Systems industry plans that are now increasingly being adopted by leading private businesses.
➜ Value chain analysis of the market, providing a clear understanding of the key intermediaries involved, and their individual roles at every phase of the value chain.

➜ Porter’s five forces analysis of the market, elaborating the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies.

➜ Competitive landscape analysis, highlighting the leading competitors in the market so as to understand the strategies adopted by them.

Trending