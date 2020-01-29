Next Generation Training Systems Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Next generation training system is an innovative functional training system that integrates all parts of human movement. Global next generation training system market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on product types, the next generation training systems market is segmented into virtual, live, gaming simulation and constructive. Among various product types, in 2016, the live segment dominated the next generation training systems market and is expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing demand of live segment in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Europe such as India, China, Japan, France and Italy among others is expected to boost the market for the next generation training system market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on application, the next generation training systems market is segmented into airborne, ground and naval. Among various applications, in 2016, the ground segment dominated the next generation training systems market followed by airborne and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Growing economies such as India, Brazil, China and Pakistan among others is seeking to boost their force protection capability which in turn is fueling the demand of next generation training systems market, globally.

One of the major factor driving the market for the market is the rise in the role of ground troops in several parts of the world such as Pakistan, India and France among others. As of 2014, there were 8 active military conflicts and 10 official wars known by the United States.

Based on the geography, the next generation training systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America is expected to be the largest market followed by Europe and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Flight simulators are anticipated to be the major drivers to support growth in the North America next generation training systems market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.