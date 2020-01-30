Niacin and Niacinamide Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2027

The comprehensive report published by PMR offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Horticulture Lighting Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Horticulture Lighting Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Horticulture Lighting Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Horticulture Lighting in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Horticulture Lighting Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Horticulture Lighting Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Horticulture Lighting in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Horticulture Lighting Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Horticulture Lighting Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Horticulture Lighting Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Horticulture Lighting Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Horticulture Lighting market are Philips NV, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Illumitex, Edison Opto, LEDiL, Active Grow LLC, FUTURELED GmbH, Lumigrow, and various others.

Various tier-1 players of the global horticulture lighting market are focusing on expanding their business globally by implementing their horticulture lighting solutions across various countries. For instance, owing to the increased crop yield witnessed due to the implementation of Philips’ GreenPower line of horticultural lighting horticulture lighting system, in April 2018.

Horticulture Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the horticulture lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America horticulture lighting market is expected to dominate the global horticulture lighting market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness and demand for horticulture lighting systems, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) horticulture lighting market and Europe horticulture lighting market are expected to follow North America horticulture lighting market in the global horticulture lighting market. China horticulture lighting market is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. Besides this, Latin America horticulture lighting market and MEA horticulture lighting market are also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, in the global horticulture lighting market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Horticulture Lighting market segments

Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Horticulture Lighting market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Horticulture Lighting market

Global Horticulture Lighting market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Horticulture Lighting market

Horticulture Lighting technology

Value Chain of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Horticulture Lighting market includes

North America Horticulture Lighting market U.S. Canada

Latin America Horticulture Lighting market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Horticulture Lighting market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Horticulture Lighting market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Horticulture Lighting market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Horticulture Lighting market

China Horticulture Lighting market

Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

