ENERGY
Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast
The global nitric acid market is expected to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025, owing to its high consumption in fertilizer production. The nitric acid market is expected to increase at a 2.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/57
Rising nitric acid consumption in fertilizers, chemicals and explosives is expected to drive the market growth over the years ahead. Regulations imposed on the concentrated grade enhances the inclination of the customer towards the weak grade nitric acid. Europe is the largest consumer of nitric acid and currently accounts for almost half of the global consumption of the product.
Out of the total demand for nitric acid in Asia-Pacific, China held more than 60% of the total revenue share in 2017. Abundant availability of precursors and high presence of downstream industries are driving the product demand in the country. Moreover, the Indian nitric acid industry is also expected to witness a rapid boost attributed to the increasing growth of fertilizers and chemical manufacturing industries in the country.
Being a hazardous and polluting manufacturing process, governments of several countries have posed strict norms which are limiting the overall growth of the global nitric acid industry. As a consequence, new process technologies have been developed over the recent years that focus on limiting the nitrous oxide emissions at significant levels. However, requirement of high capital investment has led to a low adoption of these technologies over the recent years which is expected to hinder the market growth.
Krupp Uhde and Weatherly Inc. are some of the key process technology providers of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate to manufacture with low emission of greenhouse gases. EnviNOX®, a newly developed technology by Krupp Uhde, is one of the best available process technologies, which reduces the nitrous oxide emissions up to 25ppm. Additionally, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) together with Weatherly Inc., offer a multi-pressure technology to produce commercial nitric acid.
Growing fertilizer demand in Asia Pacific region and developed textile industries in Europe are key drivers in the global nitric acid market. In addition, the explosives industry is another significant end-user of nitric acid. Ammonium nitrate is a key nitric acid derivative utilized in the manufacturing of explosives. Companies such as Dyno Nobel Inc. and Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, have forward integrated business operations that include nitric acid production as well as supply and manufacturing of end-user products such as dynamite and ANFO explosives.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/nitric-acid-market
Some of the companies such as Yara International ASA, CF Industry Holding Inc., Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Ltd., Orica Limited, Omnia Holdings Limited, Agrium Inc., and LSB Industries companies have strong production capabilities and global presence with multiple business operations across the globe. For instance, Yara International ASA, has an annual production capacity of more than 7.5 million tons. The company uses the product for manufacturing numerous nitrogen based fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and others.
Key segments of the global nitric acid market
Concentration overview
Weak nitric acid
Concentrated nitric acid
Application overview
Ammonium nitrate
Adipic acid
Toluene di-Isocynate (TDI)
Nitrobenzene
Others
End-user overview
Explosives
Fertilizers
Chemicals
Others
Regional overview
North America
US
Europe
Russia
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
China
Central and South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global nitric acid market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of concentration, application, end-user and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Who should buy this report?
- This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the inorganic acids industry, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the weak and concentrated grades of the product. The report will benefit:
- Facts and statistics about nitric acid and its precursor manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production and distribution of the product.
- Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to numerous terminologies related to the product.
- Venture capitalist looking into investing capital in manufacturing of product.
- Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions for production, supply and logistics of nitric acid.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/57
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market – Industry analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Type and Application.
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 54.7 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 118.45 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.14 %.
Rise in water borne decease and stringent governmental regulations on polluted water discharge from different industries are driving the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in India. Increased output of the manufacturing sector, growth in the Indian manufacturing segment, and implementation of water infrastructure projects. Poor infrastructure for water and effluent treatments, poor legislation and enforcement by various agencies and no prevailing standards on the quality of water to be used restrains the market.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24162
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market
Coagulants and flocculants segment dominated with 40% share, were the biggest contributors to market revenues. Coagulant and flocculants market will grow at a rate of 17 %. De-foaming agents constitute about 7 % of the total market by revenue and are estimated to grow by 5 % value over the next few years. pH adjusters contribute another 5 % of the total market and are expected to grow by around 5 %.
Industrial segment dominated the India water and wastewater treatment chemicals in 2017. Most common urban source of drinking water are taps that get their supply from the local administrations. Traditional methods of purifying water are using cloth for filtering, decantation or boiling. Due to increasing awareness of potential health problems, packaged drinking water and water dispensers have become quite popular in India.
The report covers a major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market. Furthermore, Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24162
Scope of the India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, By Product:
• Coagulants & Flocculants
• Corrosion Inhibitors
• Scale Inhibitors
• Defoamers & Defoaming Agents
• pH Adjusters & Softeners
• Other
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals, By Application:
• Industrial
• Municipal
• Other
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• Chemtex Speciality Limited
• Sicagen
• VASU Chemicals
• Chembond Chemicals Limited
• Zeelproduct
• ION EXCHANGE
• Angel Chemicals
• Altret Industries Pvt. Ltd.
• MAHIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
• Bonnafide Chemicals
• Ecolab
• Kemira
• Solenis
• BASF SE
• GE Water (Being Acquired by Suez)
• ChemTreat (Danaher Corp.)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
1.3. Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
2.3.1. Secondary Research
2.3.1.1. Secondary data
2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Research
2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources
2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of India Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/24162/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Vikas Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Hydraulic Fittings Market 2020 Competition by Manufacturers, Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price|Parker, Eaton, Swagelok, Manuli, Voss, etc
Hydraulic Fittings Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
The Hydraulic Fittings Market report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the Hydraulic Fittings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the Hydraulic Fittings market.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the Hydraulic Fittings market.
Get Free sample copy of this report before [email protected]: https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request-Sample/19165
Leading players covered in the Hydraulic Fittings market report: Parker, Eaton, Swagelok, Manuli, Voss, Gates, Hy-Lok, ITT, Alfagomma, SMC, Brennan, Rastelli, Stucchi, Cast, Larga, Air-Way, Stronger, NBXHJ, Huadsr, XY, Perete, Laike and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Steel Hydraulic Fittings
Brass Hydraulic Fittings
Aluminum Hydraulic Fittings
Plastics Hydraulic Fittings
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Fittings Which Extend or Terminate Pipe Lengths
Fittings Which Add or Change Direction
Fittings Which Connect Pipes of Smaller Size
Fittings Which Provide Special Connections or Functions
The global Hydraulic Fittings market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
To Check Discount on this report, [email protected] https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request_discount/19165
The latest report added by Market Info Reports demonstrates that the global Hydraulic Fittings market will showcase a steady CAGR in the coming years. The research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and regional level.
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Hydraulic Fittings market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Hydraulic Fittings market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Hydraulic Fittings market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Hydraulic Fittings market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Hydraulic Fittings market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Hydraulic Fittings market.
For More Information: https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/19165/hydraulic-fittings-market
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Hydraulic Fittings status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Hydraulic Fittings manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Customization of the Report:
Market Info Reports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
Get Customization of the [email protected]: https://www.marketinforeports.com/Market-Reports/Request-Customization/19165/hydraulic-fittings-market
Contact Us:
Mr. Marcus Kel
Call: +1 415 658 9988 (International)
+91 84 839 65921 (IND)
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Global Syngas & Derivatives Market by Top Key players: KBR Inc., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Agrium Inc., Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Global Syngas & Derivatives Market Research Report 2020-2026
This report focuses on global Syngas & Derivatives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Syngas & Derivatives development in the United States, Europe, and China.
In 2018, the global Syngas & Derivatives market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of Syngas & Derivatives market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Syngas & Derivatives Market has been done to understand the various applications of the usage and features of the product. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Get Global Syngas & Derivatives sample copy of this report https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-75194
Top Key players: KBR Inc., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Agrium Inc., Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Technip S.A., General Electric Company, Yara International ASA, Methanex Corporation, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Linc Energy Ltd., Siemens Ag, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI Group), Oxea Gmbh (Oman Oil Company), Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V., KT-Kinetics Technology, Syngas Technology LLC, and AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC
Syngas & Derivatives Market: Regional Segment Analysis.
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Syngas & Derivatives Market is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Syngas & Derivatives Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia Syngas & Derivatives Market;
3.) The North American Syngas & Derivatives Market;
4.) The European Syngas & Derivatives Market;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report’s conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Syngas & Derivatives Market report will enlist all sections and research for every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making an in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Get Global Syngas & Derivatives Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-75194
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight a huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far-reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from a number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - January 22, 2020
- Cosmetic Pigments Market Size Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
- Metallic Stearates Report 2020 Global Industry Analysis Share, Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025 - January 22, 2020
Disposable Insulin Pen Market Present Scenario and Growth Analysis till 2025
Disposable Hemoperfusion Market Business Status, Industrial Outlook 2019 and 9 Top Players (Gambro, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Jafron Biomedical, Kaneka Pharma, More)
Disposable Cuvettes Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2025
Global Display Controller Market Report 2019 based on Current Market Status, Trends, Types, Major Companies
Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2026
Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2026
Learn global specifications of the Non-Metallic Self-lubricating Bearings Market
Displacement Sensors Market Analysis by 14 Key Players, Types, Applications and Growth Opportunities to 2025
Global Water Jet Loom Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025.
Satellite Antenna Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research