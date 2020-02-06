Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segment

On the basis of market segment, fruit based drinks market is segmented on the basis of by nature, by fruit type, by end-use, by packaging, and by distribution channel. By nature, fruit based beverage market is segmented in organic and conventional. On analyzing the current market scenario, the demand for organic fruit based drinks is expected to grow at faster pace in compare to conventional fruit based drinks. Further, by fruit type, the market is segmented into berries, citrus fruits, tropical fruits, pomes and drupes, and others. Another market segment for non-alcoholic fruit beverages is segmented by end-use segment. By end-use segment, non-alcoholic fruit beverages include HoReCa and retail segment. Further, by packaging, the market of non-alcoholic fruit beverages is segmented on the basis of glass, plastic, can, beverage cartons, and others. Currently, the demand for beverage carton and plastic packaging of non-alcoholic fruit beverages is expected to grow at significant rate in the global non-alcoholic fruit beverages market. In fruits juice based beverages market, the demand for beverage cartons packaging format is growing at higher growth owing to ease of convenience, and protection of original fruit flavors, freshness, natural taste, and nutritional content of beverage of both fresh as well as products having longer period of shelf-life. Market segment by distribution channel, non-alcoholic fruit beverages market is segmented on the basis of direct sales and indirect sales channel of distribution. Further, the market for indirect sales channel of distribution is sub-segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience and departmental stores, specialty stores, online retail and others.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, non-alcoholic fruit beverages market is segmented in seven regions across the globe. It includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. The demand for organic non-alcoholic fruit beverages is increasing at higher growth rate especially among countries U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and in many other countries of Western Europe. Increasing awareness and health benefits of non-alcoholic fruit beverages are also expected to increase at a higher growth in Asia-Pacific region.

Non-Alcoholic Fruit Beverages Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in fruit based beverage market includes PepsiCo Inc., Evergreen Juices Inc., Dabur, Parle Agro, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, James White Drinks, Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Höllinger, Nectar Imports Ltd., ANPELLEGRINO S.P.A, and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

