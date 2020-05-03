Non-Dairy Yogurt Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019 – 2029

The global transparent ceramics market size is estimated to be worth USD 1.34 billion in 2025, driven by its rising usage in military & defense, optoelectronics, sensors, and instrumentation products. The demand for transparent ceramics is currently rising in applications which require high mechanical performance or where there is a requirement of partial or total transparency in a given spectral range.

Adroit Market Research launched a research study titled, “Global Transparent Ceramics Market Size 2018, By Product (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, and Others); By Application (Optics & Optoelectronics, Defense and Security, Aerospace, Mechanical/Chemical, Sensors and Instrumentation, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy, Others), By Material (Sapphire, YAG, Aluminium Oxynitride, Spinel, Others); By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study on the global transparent ceramics market offers qualitative as well as quantitative data for a time period of 2015 to 2025. The study also highlights market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also includes indicators such as value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis. The global transparent ceramics market share for the various products, applications and materials have been provided on a regional and country level.

The growing demand for transparent ceramic in the defense sector on account of its advantages such as protecting the vehicle from ballistic impacts, as well as vehicle occupants from hostile conflicts. The transparent ceramics offers significant ballistic protection as compared to conventional plastic and glass materials. Automotive manufacturers are also offering bulletproof versions of the premium segment. For instance, in February 2019, Ford Motor Company announced that they will be launching bulletproof version on ongoing model Lincoln Town. In 2008, roughly 4,000 armored vehicles were sold, and the number reached 18,000 by 2018. Increasing demand for armored vehicles has made automobile manufacturers such as Mercedes launched a bulletproof version of S-class in the U.S. which is the prime customer base of this kind of cars. Growing demand for bulletproof cars is also expected to fuel the global transparent ceramics market growth.

Ongoing research & developments in terms of material have resulted in the invention of sub-μm grain size polycrystalline α-Al2O3 aluminum oxynitride and various other materials such as magnesium aluminate spinel and single crystal sapphire as a substitute to conventional opaque ceramics. These materials offer optimum transparency & hardness in armor applications. For instance Surmet Corporation, the alone manufacturer in the world for ALON® or Aluminum Oxynitride which is 85% heavier as compared to sapphire, 15% heavier as compared to aluminum spinel and magnesium oxide. Also, the material is four times stronger as compared to the fused quartz glass.

However, there are some issues that are needed to be overcome such as high cost of raw materials, commercial availability, and high initial investments among others. For instance, for the last past 10 years, Surmet Corporation has invested over USD 50 million in the research and development of ALON®. Extensive research & development is expected to augment the global transparent ceramics market growth over the next seven years.

