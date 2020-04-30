MARKET REPORT
Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2028
Non-edible collagen casings are produced from similar materials as other collagen casings including collagen in beef and pig hides, but they are tougher and thicker making them inedible. These casings are generally soaked in water or in brine before stuffing in order to provide them the desired flexibility, as dry casings tend to be brittle and may burst when stuffing or clipping.
Due to cost effectiveness, better weight and size control, non-edible collagen casings have gained significant adoption over the years, which are also easier to use when compared to natural casings. The non-edible collagen casings come in a range of different colors, shapes, and finishes, which are suitable for production of cooked, semi-dry and dry types of sausages. Further, they not only offer typically appetizing appearance to the consumers but also allow smoke and moisture to penetrate easily to enhance the flavor. Rapid expansion of food & beverages industry across the globe is expected to be one the key factors influencing the development of non-edible collagen casings market.
Non-Edible Collagen Casings Market – Notable Developments
Viscofan SA, Selo, DAT-Schaub Group, Nitta Casings, FIBRAN S.A., Innovia Films Limited, Nippi, Devro plc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, Kalle GmbH, ViskoTeepak, Viskase Companies, Columbit Group (Colpak), FABIOS S.A, International Casings Group, Kalle, Atlantis-Pak, and Syracuse casing are among the key players in the non-edible collagen casings market.
- In November 2018, Viscofan Group, a leading player in the non-edible collagen casings market, completed its acquisition of Globus companies in Australia and New Zealand. These companies have a long track record as distributors of casings, films, and bags. Viscofan also acquired Canada-based Transform Pack Inc. in February 2018, with a goal to add new dimensions of processing, storing, and preparing food products for its customers.
- In October 2018, Shenguan’s collagen sausage casing products received an award from the China Meat Association as the ‘Most Valuable Brand’ for Advanced Enterprise of China Meat Product Industry 2018.
- In September 2018, Nitta Casing introduced a new offering in its product line of collagen casings, ‘NewClear Choice®’ which is an edible collagen casing with a unique ability to mimic the desired qualities of natural casings. According to the company, the new product will help sausage manufacturers to improve and maximize productivity while managing critical speed and performance.
Non-edible Collagen Casings Market Dynamics
Increasing global demand for non-edible collagen casings can be attributed to their high strength and uniformity, making them suitable for use in salami, soppressata, summer sausage, ring liver sausage, ring bologna, and other sausages. In addition, they perform excellent in various curing, smoking, cooking, and sausage drying applications. These are the important factors driving the growth of non-edible collagen casings market at the global level. Growing focus of manufacturers on delivering premium sausage presentation in all sausage types with advantages of low cost and effective processing will possibly open new avenues of growth of non-edible collagen casings market in the coming years. Moreover, improving consumer purchasing power has steadily increased the demand various food and related products which is likely to complement the global expansion of non-edible collagen casings market.
China to Witness Maximum Demand of Non-edible Collagen Casings
China is one of the leading countries in terms of both meat production and consumption which provides a huge potential for growth of non-edible collagen casings market. In addition, rapid rise in number of population, mass urbanization, and changing eating habits in the country will continue to boost the growth of non-edible collagen casings market. Further, with a surge in meat consumption, especially in the form packaged and processed products, the non-edible collagen casings market is expected to earn high traction in China.
However, high competition among key stakeholders and more availability of low-priced alternatives may create hindrance in the growth of non-edible collagen casings market.
Consumer Skin Care Devices Market Growth Rate 2019 | Panasonic, Philips, Hitachi, Braun, YA-MAN, L’Oréal (Clarisonic)
Market Research Place discusses many vital market dynamics, their current trends, and appropriate market segments. The report covers leading industry facets that include extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end-user. The report sheds light on the regional market, the leading market players, and several market segments with a thorough assessment of diverse divisions and their applications. Overall, the report gives a detailed study of the global Consumer Skin Care Devices market Size, share, Analysis, Forecast and Revenue 2019-2026 by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors, difficulties, and opportunities at length.
The research report reveals the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top companies in the Global Consumer Skin Care Devices Market: Panasonic, Philips, Hitachi, Braun, YA-MAN, L’Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, NuFace, Kingdom, Tria, Remington, Silk’n, Kuron, FOREO, LightStim, Baby Quasar,
The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation. Other major factors covered and explained in this report include revenues, product valuation, supply chain management, and other essential factors such as breaks & openings that are likely to flourish the expansion of the Consumer Skin Care Devices market in the foreseeable period from 2019 to 2026 period. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Key Benefits of Buying The Market Report:
The report offers a detailed vision on the closest estimations of the proceeds values to help shareholders to obtain knowledge of the competitive environment and achieve more understanding for gaining a better business position. The research study assists in gaining clear market intuitions, which assists users in achieving a more clear vision of business circumstances and competitive advantage.
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2026. This report covers the following regions: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam), Central & South America (Brazil), Middle East & Africa (Turkey, GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa)
Important Aspects of Report:
- Top factors like revenue, supply-demand ratio, market status, and market value are reflected.
- All the top market players are analyzed with their competitive structure, development plans, and regional presence.
- The Consumer Skin Care Devices market analysis from 2014-2019 and forecast analysis from 2019-2026 is conducted with the base year as 2019.
- The segmented market view based on product type, application and region will provide a simpler market overview.
- The distributors, traders, dealers, and manufacturers of Consumer Skin Care Devices are profiled on a global scale.
- The market outlook, gross margin study, price, and type analysis is explained.
Executive Summary:
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs. You can also get in touch with our executives on +1-201-465-4211 to share your research requirements.
Food and Beverage Retail Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2018-2028
Food and Beverage Retail Market: Snapshot
There are several scopes for the growth in the global food and beverage organizations. However remaining on the lead position of new technologies, such as blockchain, alongside changing buyer’s inclinations and increasing costs, all while improving, is foreseen to be some of the key strategies in the fragmented marketplace.
People around the world are experimenting with exotic and new flavors. Population is focusing more on healthy snacking, wellness, and health, which are still in the front line for buyer food inclinations, growing consistently since past few years. Buyers need functional and healthy foods that improve the gut health improve their brain activity and physical appearance. Grocery shelf will keep on being stacked with items like kombucha, etc. that give extra capacity to buyers’ bodies. Buyers likewise need foods that are beneficial for them, yet useful for other people, regardless of whether the food they eat is an item like the a plant-based, faux meat, Impossible Burger, or is in eco-friendly packaging.
As buyers demand to find out about the food they eat, food concerns are costing the food and beverage retail market, billions every year. It is foreseen to become imperative for food and beverage retail sector to ensure safety of the products; advancements like blockchain is likely to pick up footing. The pattern of online food service by means of cell phones isn’t something new, rather this has turned out to be progressively substantial with expanding demand for doorstep delivery. With rising penetration of cell phones, the online ordering has arrived at an unheard of level, and food and beverage retailers are consistently profiting by the same, to receive generous revenues.
Food and beverage retail market continues to witness exponential growth in line with a cohort of broad factors, ranging from changes in consumer spending and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, rising urbanization is one among the key factors contributing to growth of food and beverage retail market. Moreover, evolving consumer preferences and tastes is also a key aspects boosting growth of food and beverage retail market.
Growing demand for high-quality food and beverage products is a key factor driving growth of food and beverage retail market. Though factors such as supply chain management, inflation, and quality control are likely to pose considerable challenges for the food and beverage retailers, the growth of the market remains undeniable.
Market Players Diversify their Product Lines as Rising Number of Consumers Join the ‘Plant-based’ Trend
As per sources, consumers are increasingly resorting to plant-based food and beverages on account of their perceptions with respect to the health benefits offered. Health-conscious customers are switching to plant-based variants and are willing to pay more for the same. Alongside rising consumer will to invest in products supporting healthy and renewable lifestyles, food and beverage retailers are offering plant-based products to reap substantial revenue benefits.
Fundamental changes in consumer eating habits and dietary patterns have become palpable on a global scale globally, encouraging food and beverage retailers to capitalize on the same with plant-based offerings. For majority of the consumers, an optimal diet with plant-based offerings is beyond mere experimentation, rather it has become more of a permanent change embraced by them. This, in turn, is creating sustained opportunities for the food and beverage retailers. Moreover, the food and beverage retailers are also offering plant-based packaging formats to offer additional value to their customers.
Food and Beverage Retailers Boost Long-term Consumer Retention via Blockchain-Enabled Technologies
Food and beverage retailers have realized the fact that customers value security more than just payments. Consumers seek for transparency in terms of ingredients use, which is a key aspect shaping purchase decisions. Radical consumer shift to ingredient transparency is led by consumer sentiments revolving around health and wellness.
In line with the aforementioned, food and beverage retailers are actively investing in Blockchain-enabled technologies to enhance ingredient transparency as well as food safety. This helps in fast tracking of contamination sources and helps customers to be well-aware of what they are consuming, creating favorable circumstances for long-term consumer retention.
Online Food Ordering Becomes Increasingly Palpable Alongside Surging Demand for Doorstep Delivery
The trend of online food ordering via smartphones is not something new, rather this trend has become increasingly palpable with increasing demand for doorstep delivery. With ubiquitous penetration of smartphones, online ordering has reached a whole new level, and food and beverage retailers are aggressively capitalizing on the same to reap substantial benefits.
According to various sources, food and beverage retailers will witness more orders via smartphones as compared to in-store ones. Online orders are anticipated to account a major chunk of the overall transactions, which is being taken into utmost consideration by the food and beverage retailers to boost volume sales.
Personalization to Evolve as an Overarching Trend in the Food and Beverage Retail Landscape
The trend of personalization is rapidly permeating across multiple retail categories, and the food and beverage retail space is no exception. Consumers demonstrate high preference in terms of personalized food and beverage products, encouraging food and beverage retailers to offer customized solutions meeting evolving consumer needs.
Consumers are moving beyond customized accessories and apparel, they also seek food that is tailored to their specifications and requirements. Manufacturers are capitalizing on this trend via customization in forms of ingredients for particular diets, such as gluten-free and vegan. In addition, multiple food and beverage retailers are also developing their products in line with customer instructions, to make this entire process highly ‘consumer-centric’. Food and beverage retailers are finding multiple ways of offering personalized experiences via customized products to enhance customer satisfaction and repeat sales.
Food and Beverage Retail Market Segmentation
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Independent and Specialist Stores
- Online Stores
By Type
- Food
- Baked
- Processed
- Functional Foods
- Beverages
- Dairy
- Alcoholic Drinks
- Non Alcoholic Drinks
- Health Drinks
Leg Extension Market Trends, Demand, Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2020
Global Leg Extension Market Insights, Forecast to 2026:
The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence global Leg Extension Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and emerging trends, leading market contenders, and current tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.
Global Leg Extension Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies: Cybex, Precor, SportsArt, True Fitness, HOIST Fitness, ICON Health & Fitness, Bodycraft, Palak Sports, Gamma Industries, UNIQUE GYM EQUIPMENT along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.
Global Leg Extension Market Split by Product Type and Applications:
This report segments the global Leg Extension market on the basis of Types are:
Traditional Type
With Information Visualization Display Type
On the basis of Application, the Global Leg Extension market is segmented into:
Home Consumer
Health Clubs/Gyms
Others
This study mainly helps to understand which Leg Extension market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize Growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/Leg Extension players in the market.
Regional Analysis For Leg Extension Market:
For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Leg Extension market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
Research Methodology:
Leg Extension Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Leg Extension Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Influence of the Leg Extension market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Leg Extension market.
-Leg Extension market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Leg Extension market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Leg Extension market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Leg Extension market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking theLeg Extension market.
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.
