MARKET REPORT
Non-GMO ingredients Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2019 – 2027
TMR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Non-GMO ingredients market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Non-GMO ingredients market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Non-GMO ingredients are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Non-GMO ingredients market.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of nature, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:
- Organic
- Conventional
On the basis of source, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:
- Legumes
- Peas
- Kidney Beans
- Soybeans
- Black Beans
- Others
- Lentils
- Brown Lentils
- Green Lentils
- Red and Yellow Lentils
- Others
- Grains
- Barley
- Rice
- Wheat
- Oats
- Others
- Fruits
- Papaya
- Mushroom
- Orange
- Tomato
- Others
- Vegetables
- Carrot
- Radish
- Broccoli
- Sweet potato
- Others
- Nuts & Seeds
On the basis of end use, the global non-GMO ingredients market has been segmented as:
- Packed Foods
- Beverage
- Confectionaries
- Flavorings
- Others
Non-GMO ingredients Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global non-GMO ingredients market are Organic Valley, Lotus Foods, Inc., United Natural Foods, Berlin Natural Bakery, GF Harvest, LLC, Proximity Malt, LLC, Lundberg Family Farms, Eden Foods, Inc., Vert Living Natural Market, Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company, etc. Since more and more food companies have been showing keen interest in non-GMO ingredients, the demand for non-GMO ingredients is amplifying every year.
Opportunities for Market Participants:
Since non-GMO ingredients are chemical free and less processed ingredients, the non-GMO ingredients market has been witnessing escalating demand from consumers. It is anticipated that market participants in the global non-GMO ingredients market will see higher revenue returns in years to come. In addition, non-GMO ingredients are also now being used in the beverage industry, which is expected to further fuel future demand.
Global Non-GMO ingredients Market: A Regional Outlook
Non-GMO ingredients are highly produced and consumed in North America due to shifting consumer preference towards foods with non-GMO ingredients. In regions of Latin America, non-GMO ingredients are highly utilized in beverage processing. However, the demand is growing gradually. Non-GMO ingredients are widely utilized in packed foods and confectionaries in the Asia Pacific region due to growing consumer awareness the health benefits of foods with non-GMO ingredients. In Europe, growing consumer awareness about clean label products has fuelled the growth of non-GMO ingredients over the past decade. Bound to all these factors, it is anticipated that the non-GMO ingredients will proliferate in terms of volume and value in the future.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.
The Non-GMO ingredients market research answers important questions, including the following:
- What was the number of units of the Non-GMO ingredients sold in 2018?
- Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Non-GMO ingredients ?
- How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Non-GMO ingredients ?
- What R&D projects are the Non-GMO ingredients players implementing?
- Which segment will lead the global Non-GMO ingredients market by 2029 by product type?
The Non-GMO ingredients market research serves a platter of the following information:
- In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Non-GMO ingredients market.
- Critical breakdown of the Non-GMO ingredients market as per product type, and end use industry.
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Non-GMO ingredients market players.
- Precise year-on-year growth of the global Non-GMO ingredients market in terms of value and volume.
- Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.
Why go for TMR?
TMR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.
MARKET REPORT
Precision Balances Market – Functional Survey 2019 – 2027
Global Precision Balances market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint
TMR (TMR) analyzes the Precision Balances market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Precision Balances market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Precision Balances market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
Queries addressed in the Precision Balances market report:
- What opportunities are present for the Precision Balances market players to enhance their business footprint?
- What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Precision Balances ?
- Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?
- For what purposes, is Precision Balances being utilized?
- How many units of Precision Balances is estimated to be sold in 2019?
Key Players Operating in Global Precision Balances Market
Manufacturers of precision balances are projected to face competition in the near future. Prominent players, such as Adam Equipment Inc., METTLER TOLEDO, Tanita, PCE Deutschland GmbH, etc., are expected to focus on innovation and upgrade their products to strengthen their presence in the global precision balances market. Companies are focusing on joint ventures and mergers & acquisitions with local players or brands to expand their product portfolio and presence in different regions. Companies are making heavy investments to develop new technology and putting efforts to reduce the cost of production and increase the profitability and growth of the business. The companies are offering exclusive range of precision balances to testing laboratories such as food testing labs, biotechnology labs, petrochemical laboratories, and drug testing laboratories etc. Boom in e-commerce industry has created significant opportunities for the manufacturers and distributors of precision balance in the near future. Companies are also making promotion and advertising of its weighting products on various online and social-media platforms.
Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Precision Balances Market, ask for a customized report
Some of the key players operating in the global precision balances market are:
- Adam Equipment Inc.
- METTLER TOLEDO
- PCE Deutschland GmbH
- Sartorius AG
- Tanita
- KERN & SOHN GmbH
- OHAUS
- SAUTER GmbH
- A&D Company, Limited
- Contech Weighing Scales
Global Precision Balances Market: Research Scope
Global Precision Balances Market, by Weighing Capacity
- Below 500 grams
- 500 grams – 1,500 grams
- 1,500 grams – 4,000 grams
- 4,000 grams – 8,000 grams
- 8,000 grams – 12,000 grams
- 12,000 grams – 16,000 grams
- Above 16,000 grams
Global Precision Balances Market, by Mechanism
- Automatic
- Semi-automatic
Global Precision Balances Market, by End-use Industry
- Chemical Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Construction
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Retail
- Jewelry
- Transport & Logistics
- Others (Oil, Education, etc.)
Global Precision Balances Market, by Price
- Below US$ 50
- US$ 50 – US$ 100
- US$ 100 – US$ 200
- Above US$ 200
Global Precision Balances Market, by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Global Precision Balances Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The Precision Balances market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.
Key findings of the Precision Balances market study:
- Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Precision Balances market player.
- Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Precision Balances market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.
- Historical and future progress of the global Precision Balances market.
- Year-on-year growth of the global Precision Balances market in terms of value and volume.
The Precision Balances report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.
Why choose TMR?
- Deliver customized reports with no additional expenses.
- Exhaustive primary and secondary to collect critical data associated with the market.
- Digital solutions to provide unique business ideas to the clients.
- Available 24/7 to facilitate across different time zones.
- Offer region-wise as well as country-wise market reports.
MARKET REPORT
Global Feed Amino Acids Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Feed Amino Acids Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Feed Amino Acids Market.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Feed Amino Acids Market.
List of key players profiled in the report:
ADM , Sumitomo , Evonik , CJ Cheiljedang , Ajinomoto Co., Inc. , Adisseo , Phibro , Meihua Holdings , Kemin , Global Bio-Chem , Novus , Sunrise Nutrachem
By Type
Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Others
By Livestock
Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others
By Form
Liquid , Dry,
By
By
By
The report analyses the Feed Amino Acids Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Region Segmentation of Feed Amino Acids Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Feed Amino Acids market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Feed Amino Acids market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.
Scope of the Feed Amino Acids Market Report
Feed Amino Acids Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
Feed Amino Acids Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Analysis By Type:
Regional Analysis – Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024
Feed Amino Acids Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
Feed Amino Acids Market Analysis By Type
Report Highlights
Competitive Landscape: Company Share Analysis
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.
Market Trends
Porter Five Forces Analysis.
SWOT Analysis.
Company Analysis –
MARKET REPORT
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Reports provides results and potential opportunities and challenges to future Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry growth. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market research report offer five-year revenue forecasts through 2024 within key segments of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry.. Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Henkel AG & Company KGAA, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, The 3M Company, DOW Corning, Arkema Group, Sika AG, Scapa Group PLC
By Chemistry
Acrylic PSA, Rubber PSA, Silicone PSA, EVA PSA, Others
By Technology
Water-Based PSA, Solvent-Based PSA, Hot Melt PSA, Radiation PSA,
By Application
Tapes, Labels, Graphics PSA, Others,
By End-Use Industry
Packaging, Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Others
By
By
The report firstly introduced the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Pressure Sensitive Adhesives industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares.
- Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
- Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
- Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
- Market share of top key players
- Current trends and recent Developments
Reasons to Purchase Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research Report
- Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
- Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market categories
- Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
- Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
- Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market data
- Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance
