MARKET REPORT
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 5,000 Mn by 2027
- Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”.According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at US$ 1300 Mn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2027.
- Increasing cases of Downs’ syndrome, rising maternal age, and increasing demand for early and non-invasive fetal testing procedures are anticipated to boost the global non-invasive prenatal testing market from 2019 to 2027.
- Stringent regulatory guidelines, limitations of non-invasive prenatal testing, and availabilities of other alternatives would likely to hamper the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the future.
- On the other, emerging non-invasive prenatal testing will prove an opportunity to the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the upcoming future.
- North America is expected to dominate the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in the next few years, while the non-invasive prenatal testing market in Asia Pacific is likely to propel at a significant growth rate in the near future.
Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Brochure Of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=374
Materni21 segment to hold prominent market share
- Based on test type, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into Materni21, Harmony, Panorama, Verifi, NIFTY, and others.
- The MaterniT21 segment accounted for a significant share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2018. The segment is estimated to remain highly lucrative during the forecast period.
- In the U.S,, Sequenom (which was presently a part of Labcorp) introduced MateriT21 in 2011, which was the first NIPT solution in the U.S. MaterniT21 is able to identify trisomies and expanded tests may also explain sex chromosomes disabilities and some microdeletions. Less percentage error is a significant advantage of MaterniT21.
- In addition to MaternitT21, the Panorama segment held a notable share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, in terms of volume, in 2018.
Trisomy segment to expand at rapid pace
- In terms of application, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into Trisomy, Microdeletions Symptoms, and others (Sex Chromosomes Disorders).
- The trisomy segment is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR in the near future. According to the CDC, Down’s syndrome is considered to be a common chromosomal disorder in the U.S.
- Around 6,000 babies (1 in 700 babies) are born with Down’s syndrome in the U.S., each year, and a rise in the cases of Down’s syndrome has fueled concerns among healthcare practitioners in the U.S.
- Increasing new cases of Down’s syndrome among live births in the U.S. is a leading factor attributed to the notable share held by the trisomy segment of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2018.
To Obtain All-Inclusive Information On Forecast Analysis Of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market , Request A Discount
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=374
NGS (next generation sequencing) segment to hold notable share
- Based on technology, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into NGS (next generation sequencing), WGS (whole genome sequencing), and others.
- The NGS (next generation sequencing) segment accounted for a major share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The segment is anticipated to exhibit a notable attractiveness index in the near future.
Diagnostic laboratories segment to expand rapidly
- Based on end-user, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.
- The diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the emerging healthcare infrastructure in the diagnostic laboratories as compared to hospitals.
North America to account for prominent market share
- In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2018.
- Higher rate of adoption of non-invasive prenatal testing, rising cases of Down’s syndrome, strong healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key companies are likely to drive the non-invasive prenatal testing market in North America.
Market dominated by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Roche
- The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Product launch, strategic alliances, product promotions are the competitive business strategies for the major companies in order to sustain the global non-invasive prenatal testing market during the forecast period.
- Berry Genetics, BGI, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NATERA, INC., PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins LifeCodexx AG, and IGENOMIX are major players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, offering products with proprietary technologies.
- In February 2018, the India-based subsidiary of IGENOMIX transferred to a new big laboratory. The laboratory was also equipped with highly advanced instruments for gene sequencing, Ion S5 NGS systems, by Thermofisher.
- In June 2017, LifeCodexx AG announced that the company entered to a partnership with Lifecell to introduce rapid and economic noninvasive DNA testing (PrenaTest qNIPT) in India. qNIPT, which identifies the presence of fetal trisomy 21 from maternal blood, received CE-IVD marking in December 2016.
- For instance, in July 2018, Berry Genetics partnered with 10X Genomics to upgrade non-invasive DNA prenatal testing. This collaboration was the first step for 10X Genomics to enter into the market in China.
- Additionally, in July 2016, Laboratory Corporation announced the acquisition of Sequenom for US$ 371 Mn, including debt. With this acquisition, Laboratory Corporation would strengthen its presence outside the U.S., in Europe and Asia Pacific, and enable it to provide top quality non-invasive prenatal testing services
MARKET REPORT
B2B Publishing Market: Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025 | Key Players: Marcoa, Pagesuite, Adobe, Quark, Xerox, Gallery Systems…
Research Report Inc. recently published an informational report entitled “B2B Publishing Market”. The report contains a focused socio-economic, political, and environmental analysis of the factors affecting the B2B Publishings industry. The report contains an analysis of the technologies involved in production, application and far more. The report also carries in-depth case studies on the varied countries which are actively involved within the B2B Publishings production. An analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, cost effectiveness affecting the B2B Publishings Market.
Request a sample copy of the report @ http://www.researchreportsinc.com/report-sample/593502
The report covers several factors that have led to plug advancement. to raised understand the ups and downs of the business, analysts also are concerned with several attributes that limit industry growth. These complete data provide guidance for locating global opportunities within the B2B Publishing sector within the near future. The terrain segmentation of the worldwide B2B Publishing market can help identify regional participants in their success rate during a particular region. At an equivalent time, it draws its development plans to key stakeholders by drawing attention altogether favorable areas.
Key Players Covered In This Report:
Marcoa, Pagesuite, Adobe, Quark, Xerox, Gallery Systems, Amazon, Google Play, Maned, Apple, Aquafadas, Magplus, Yudu
The specified segments and sub-sections of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
- Web
- Mobile Phone
- Tablets
By Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Other Application
For an Enquiry About This Report, Click @ https://www.researchreportsinc.com/send-an-enquiry/593502
Geographically Regions covered in this report:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
This report highlights market dynamics involving factors driving the present market scenario, also as market growth opportunities within the coming years. Market segmentation analysis was performed through qualitative and quantitative research, demonstrating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Purchase Now @ https://www.researchreportsinc.com/checkout/593502
Key points covered in this analysis report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and Industry shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the Global total Industry of B2B Publishing industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.
- The total Industry is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates 2020-2025 Industry development trends of B2B Publishing industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current Industry dynamics is also carried out.
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of B2B Publishing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected])
MARKET REPORT
Industrial Robotics Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2025
According to a research report on “Industrial Robotics Market by” The Insight Partners which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.
The global industrial robotics market is expected to grow from US$ 16,847.6 Mn in 2017 to US$ 48,166.9 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2018 and 2025.
Get Research Sample copy on “Industrial Robotics Market” – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000635/
Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-
1. ABB Ltd.
2. Kuka AG
3. FANUC CORPORATION
4. Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.
5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6. Comau SpA
7. GE Inspection Robotics
8. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
9. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
10. Universal Robots A/S
The industrial robotics market is at its growing phase in certain countries and at infant stage in some developing countries. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for industrial robotics is constantly aging population of several countries worldwide resulting in increasing labor costs. Further, increasing support from governments is also bolstering the growth of industrial robotics market. For instance, Chinese government announced a five-year ‘Robotics Industry Development Plan’ for the expansion of China’s industrial robotics sector. The government is offering considerable subsidies and tax breaks for industrial automation. The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of industrial robotics market based by types, function and industry.
The Industrial Robotics Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.
Industrial Robotics Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Industrial Robotics Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Industrial Robotics Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Industrial Robotics market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Industrial Robotics market’s growth in terms of revenue.
The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Industrial Robotics market.
The report also analyzes the factors affecting Industrial Robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
Reasons to Buy the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000635/
About The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Chemical, Food, Automotive and Defence.
Contact Us
If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:
The Insight Partners,
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/
MARKET REPORT
Global Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors, Opportunities in 2025
ResearchMoz.us has released a new research study titled “Global Custom Made Clothes Consumption 2016 Market Research Report” assesses the size of the market by evaluating the market in the constrained time period. The report evaluates the major key players revenue, their business summary, product segmentation along with the latest developments in the market. Their competitive landscape has been analyzed on the basis of product profile, introductions, SWOT analysis, and contact information. The application segment defines the uses of the product.
Summary of Market: The global Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Download Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=556857
In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces.
Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market Revenue by Regions:
Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market Segment by Regions:
⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)
⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
On the basis of type/product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
⤇ Cloud-Based
⤇ On-Premises
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market for each application, including-
⤇ Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
⤇ Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
⤇ Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Ask Your Queries or Requirements at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=556857
Scope of the Report:
The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.
Research objectives:
⟴ To study and estimate the market size of Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market, in terms of value.
⟴ To find growth and challenges for the global market.
⟴ To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services launches in worldwide industry.
⟴ To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.
⟴ To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
❶ How is the Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?
❷ What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market?
❸ What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market?
❹ What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market?
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow us on Blogger @ https://mytradeinsights.blogspot.com/
Industrial Robotics Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2025
B2B Publishing Market: Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025 | Key Players: Marcoa, Pagesuite, Adobe, Quark, Xerox, Gallery Systems…
Global Custom Made Clothes Consumption Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors, Opportunities in 2025
Next-Generation Building Energy Management Systems(Bems) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2025
Ceiling Fans Market to Grow with a High CAGR
Fire-resistant Aluminum Composite Panel Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2029
Global Ear-Based Hearing Aids Market: What are the key trends for 2020?
Digital Writing Instruments Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
Global Fermentation Products Market, Top key players are BASF SE, Chr. Hansen A/S, AB Enzymes GmbH, Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, Amano Enzyme Inc., Du Pont Danisco A/S, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Novozymes A/S, The Dow Chemical Company
Enterprise Network LAN Equipment Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
