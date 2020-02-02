ENERGY
Non-invasive Ventilators Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Non-invasive Ventilators Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Non-invasive Ventilators and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Non-invasive Ventilators , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Philips Healthcare
- ResMed
- Medtronic
- Becton, Dickinson
- Getinge
- Smiths Group
- Hamilton Medical
- GE Healthcare
- Fisher & Paykel
- Air Liquide
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Type (Intensive Care Ventilators, and Portable/Transportable Ventilators)
-
By Application (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS))
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Portable Spectrophotometer Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Portable Spectrophotometer Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Portable Spectrophotometer and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Portable Spectrophotometer , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Thermos Scientific, Spectro, Skyray Instrument, Ocean optics, OTO Photonics, Everfine, Agilent Technologies, Avanats, B&W Tek, and Focused Photonics Inc (FPI) Rainbow Light.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Type (Tungsten Lamp, and Hydrogen Lamp)
-
By Application (Medical Institution, Scientific Research, Laboratory, Biological Detection, and Other)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size Forecast – 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Boston Scientific, SMC Plastics Ltd., CandJ Industries, Eastek International, Merit Medical, JunoPacific Inc., QFC Plastics, PCE Inc, Spectrum Plastics Group, Inc, Electroplast
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Product Type (Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic Drug Test Kits, Package and Container, Surgical Consumables)
- By End User (Hospitals, clinics and R&D)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Nerve Repair and Re-Generation Market to Grow with a High CAGR
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Nerve Repair and Re-Generation Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Nerve Repair and Re-Generation and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Nerve Repair and Re-Generation , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
Vendors profiled in this report:
-
AxoGen Inc., Baxter International, Boston Scientific Incorporation, Cyberonics Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Orthomed S.A.S., Polyganics B.V., and Jude Medical and Stryker Corporation.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Surgery (Nerve Grafting, Neurorrhaphy)
-
By Product (Biomaterials Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Device)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
