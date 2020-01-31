Non-residential Air Handling Units Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2027

The study on the Non-residential Air Handling Units market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Non-residential Air Handling Units market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players Operating in the Non-residential Air Handling Units Market

The non-residential air handling units market is competitive with a handful of global and regional players. Major players adopt various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are expanding their business across different regions to cater to the demands of consumers. A few of the key players operating in the global non-residential air handling units market are:

AL-KO Kober

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Munters

Nortek Global HVAC

SINKO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Trane Inc.

Trox GmbH

Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market: Research Scope

Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market, by Type

Packaged

Modular

Custom

Others

Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity

Less than 5000 m3/h

5001–15000 m3/h

15001–30000 m3/h

30001–50000 m3/h

Greater than 50001 m3/h

Global Non-residential Air Handling Units Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food Industries

Chemical Industries

Hotels & Restaurants

Offices

The report on the global non-residential air handling units market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

