Non Sugar Sweeteners Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2016 – 2024

The latest global Non Sugar Sweeteners market study is an in-depth and professional assessment of the current situation of the global Non Sugar Sweeteners industry, including market size, revenue, pricing, trends, and future prospects.

competitive landscape present in the global market by scrutinizing business and marketing strategies of the key players. Furthermore, it offers well-formulated recommendations to existing players and new entrants to help them optimize on the strengths and tackle the weaknesses. Additionally, the report also points out various threats and opportunities existing in the market along with sharing some valuable insights with the readers.

Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market: Trends and Opportunities

High prevalence of obesity and diabetes are the primary growth drivers for the global non-sugar sweeteners market. Both of these conditions demand patients to lose weight with urgency, which has coaxed millions of sufferers to eliminate the intake of sugar from their daily diet. This has resulted in a significant number of people opting for several types of sugar substitutes, which has lent a serious impetus to the global non-sugar sweeteners market.

Currently, the global non-sugar sweeteners market offers two types of products, namely natural non-sugar sweeteners and synthetic non-sugar sweeteners. The natural non-sugar sweeteners are stevia, tagatose, sorbitol, and thaumatin. On the other hand, the synthetic non-sugar sweeteners are saccharin, aspartame, neotame, and sucralose. Consumers battling the dilemma of craving for sweets while trying to lose a few pounds are still opting for a wide range of sweet food products. Thus, tapping into this demand by using non-sugar sweeteners in confectionary, baked products, desserts, and beverages will prove to be a lucrative opportunity for the vendors in the near future.

Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global non-sugar sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The report suggests that North America will lead the global market due to the rising pool of obese people. The rise of fitness-conscious population and growing number of weight watchers are expected to drive the demand for non-sugar sweeteners during the forecast period of 2012 and 2018. The growing pool of geriatrics, who are susceptible to conditions such as diabetes, are also anticipated to boost the demand for these sugar alternatives in the near future. According to the research report, the North America holds a 60% share in the overall non-sugar sweeteners market.

The other regions are also projected to witness an upswing of non-sugar sweetener sales as growing number of people are focusing towards living a healthy lifestyle. As growing number of people are realizing the benefits of giving up sugar, they are expected to shift their focus towards non-sugar sweeteners. These are perfect alternatives to regular sugar and thus are easy to adapt to as a substitute in the daily diet.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players operating in the non-sugar sweeteners market are Zydus Wellness Ltd., Roquette, Danisco A/S, Nutrasweet Co., JK sucralose Inc., Dulcette Technologies LLC, Merisant worldwide Inc., Imperial Sugar Co., Cargill, Beckmann-Kenko GmbH., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Purecircle, A&Z Food Additives Co. Ltd, and Celanese Corp.

