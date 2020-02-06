MARKET REPORT
North America Civil Engineering Services For Public Works Infrastructure Projects Market 2023: Import-Export, Industry Chain Structure and Development Opportunities
Report Highlights
North American infrastructure market should grow from $346.6 billion in 2018 to $381.0 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% for the period of 2018-2023.
Report Includes
- 68 data tables and 11 additional tables
- An overview of civil engineering services for public works infrastructure projects in North America
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Information on public infrastructure projects or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including bridges, tunnels, highways, roads, railroads, airports, canals, dams, artificial harbors, pipelines, telecommunications, water supply, and wastewater and solid waste management
- A look at the current regulatory updates, new developments, mergers and acquisitions and partnership activities, and patent expiry shaping the North American market landscape
- Identification of the segments that should experience high growth during the time frame covered
- Profiles of major market players within the industry, including Bechtel Group Inc., Hatch Mott MacDonald, Jacobs Engineering Group, Louis Berger Group and Parsons Corp.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12598
Report Scope
The civil engineering sector consists of businesses primarily engaged in applying physical laws and engineering principles to the planning, design, construction and maintenance of the built environment. This report is concerned specifically with the market for civil engineering services as they relate to public infrastructure projects.
Public infrastructure projects are construction or engineering projects executed by governments or other agencies that provide the physical networks necessary for the functioning of a modern society, including:
- Bridges
- Tunnels
- Highways
- Roads
- Railroads
- Airports
- Canals
- Dams
- Dikes
- Artificial harbors
- Pipelines
- Telecommunications
- Electric power generation and transmission
- Water supply
- Wastewater and solid waste management
Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12598
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
BCC Custom Research
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definitions
Public Infrastructure
Civil Engineering
Infrastructure Conditions
United States
Canada
Mexico
Recent and Projected Trends in Infrastructure Spending
United States
Canada
Mexico
Chapter 4 Civil Engineering Services for Public Works Infrastructure Projects
Types of Civil Engineering Services Used in Public Works Infrastructure Projects
Civil Engineering Sub-disciplines
Civil Engineering and the Infrastructure Project Development Phases
Civil Engineering Share of Total Infrastructure Cost
Cost by Type of Project
Breakdown of Civil Engineering Costs by Project Phase
Chapter 5 North American Market for Civil Engineering Services
Summary
United States
Canada
Mexico
Airport-Related CE Services
Bridge-Related CE Services
Communications-Related CE Expenditures
Dam-Related CE Services
Energy-Related CE Expenditures
Inland Waterways-Related CE Services
Levee and Floodwall-Related CE Services
Port-Related CE Services
Railroad-Related CE Services
Road and Highway-Related CE Services
Tunnel-Related CE Services
Water/Wastewater-Related CE Expenditures
Chapter 6 Export Opportunities
NAFTA and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement
Civil Engineering Service Trade among the US, Mexico, and Canada
United States
Canada
Make an enquiry before buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12598/Single
Global Market
Automotive Glass Market Research Report 2019 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2024
The Global Automotive Glass Market is estimated to reach USD 22.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.05%. Increasing use of sunroof glass in luxury vehicles, rising in demand in size of windshield and side windows, and growing in technological advancement for enhanced safety are expected to drive the automotive glass Market. However, polycarbonate glazing used as an alternative act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of smart glass and growing in demand for retrofitting is identified as an opportunity for automotive glass Market.
Automotive glass is mainly used for providing undistorted and clear view of the road and the surrounding. It is a transparent screen that protects vehicle passengers from temperature changes, safety and for better aerodynamics. Some key players in automotive glass Companies de Saint Gobain SA, AGC Inc, Fuyao Glass, SMRPBV, Webasto Group, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. and Corning Incorporated among other.
Ask for The Report Sample PDF Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-glass-market-sample-pdf/
Automotive Glass Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive glass market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into tempered glass, laminated glass, annealed glass and others.
- By vehicle type the automotive glass market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passengers’ vehicles.
- By technology the automotive glass market is segmented into passive glass and active smart glass.
- By application the market is segmented into windshield, sunroof, dimmable mirror and others.
Automotive Glass Market Report Scope
The report on the automotive glass market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-glass-market-request-methodology/
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Glass market include:
- Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AGC Inc
- Fuyao Glass
- SMRPBV
- Webasto Group
- Gentex Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Glass Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Glass Market, by Type
- Tempered Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Annealed Glass
- Others
Automotive Glass Market, by Vehicle Type
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Passengers Vehicles
Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-glass-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Automotive Glass Market by, Technology
Passive Glass
- Photochromic
- Thermochromics
Active Smart Glass
- Electrochromic
- Liquid Crystal
- Suspended Particle Device
Automotive Glass Market by, Application
- Windshield
- Sunroof
- Dimmable Mirror
- Others
Read Press Release of Global Automotive Glass Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-glass-market-to-reach-usd-22-4-billion-in-2024/
Automotive Glass Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the automotive glass market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the automotive glass market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the automotive glass market?
- What are the evolving applications of automotive glass market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the automotive glass market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the automotive glass market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/automotive-glass-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
MARKET REPORT
Sewage Treatment Equipment Market Insights Analysis 2019-2026
Assessment of the Global Sewage Treatment Equipment Market
The recent study on the Sewage Treatment Equipment market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Sewage Treatment Equipment market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market.
Concessionary prices for first-time buyers! Offer expires soon!
Make An Enquiry About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2553686&source=atm
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Sewage Treatment Equipment market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Sewage Treatment Equipment across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
Xylem
GE Water
SIEMENS
Evoqua
Watts
Pentair
Nalco
SPX
Sulzer
Severn Trent Services
Smith & Loveless Inc.
Flow Serve
Degremont Industry
Gorman-Rupp Company
Komline Sanderson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fully Automatic
Semi Automatic
Segment by Application
Domestic Sewage
Industrial Wastewater
Others
Request Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2553686&source=atm
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Sewage Treatment Equipment market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Sewage Treatment Equipment market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Sewage Treatment Equipment market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Sewage Treatment Equipment market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Sewage Treatment Equipment market establish their foothold in the current Sewage Treatment Equipment market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Sewage Treatment Equipment market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Sewage Treatment Equipment market solidify their position in the Sewage Treatment Equipment market?
You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=2553686&licType=S&source=atm
Global Market
Artillery Systems Market Report 2019 Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2024
The Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Artillery Systems are heavy military and long-range weapons built to launch ammunition beyond the specific range with destruction. Artillery systems include field, naval, coastal and anti-air artillery systems which consist of howitzers, mortars, rockets and similar other systems. With the advancement of technology artillery systems upgrades to self-propelled, lighter, more mobile, and enhanced firepower for battlefield use. Artillery systems have advantages that include precise firepower, superior accuracy and less reload time. Thus it is widely used in the defense forces, globally.
Artillery Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Defence Expenditure by Emerging Economies
Since the end of World War II, most of the countries focused on developing the idea that a major feature of security policy was defense industrial base (DIB). Countries focused on manufacturing fighter aircraft or tanks instead of production of car and bus, nations maintained their defense industries, continuously ready to respond to the external threats. For instance, the US spends USD 649 billion on its national defense which is more than the spending of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany (USD 609 Billion).
Hence, the increasing focus on the defense expenditure expected to surge the artillery system market during the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/artillery-systems-market-sample-pdf/
Increasing Demand for Artillery Systems
The demand for artillery systems is increasing globally owing to achieve the self-reliance by developing economies, the focus of modernization must be on the indigenization of weapon systems. This demands an ideal interface between academia, R&D, PSUs, civil industry and the users, which must be benefited at the apex level. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase of artillery systems in the near future.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost
With the improvement in technology of artillery systems, it has to increase missile range, speed and accuracy of the weapons, expansion of the battle radius, the new type ammunition, the fire control system, the large area killing weapons are more and more prominent. Thus, to improve the ability, maintenance, and support of the artillery unit’s costs high, which is not affordable to the developing economies. As a result, the high maintenance cost is expected to traction toward the market growth over the forecast period.
Artillery Systems Market: Key Segments
Key Segments by Type: Field Artillery, Anti-Air Artillery, Naval Artillery, Coastal Artillery, and Others
Key Segments by Component: Gun Turret, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary System, Fire Control System, and Others
Key Segments by Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, and Large Caliber
Key Segments by Range: Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range
Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Artillery Systems Market Here @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/artillery-systems-market-request-methodology/
List of the leading companies operating in the Artillery Systems Market include:
- BAE Systems (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Avibras Aerospace Industry S / A
- RUAG Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- IMI Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Other Key Companies
Artillery Systems Market: Report Scope
The report on the artillery systems market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Artillery Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artillery Systems Market, by Type
Field Artillery
- Howitzer
- Guns
- Mortars
- Others
Anti-Air Artillery
Naval Artillery
Coastal Artillery
Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Component
- Gun Turret
- Ammunition Handling System
- Auxiliary System
- Fire Control System
- Others
Consult with an Analyst @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/artillery-systems-market-consult-with-an-analyst/
Artillery Systems Market, by Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
Artillery Systems Market, by Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Artillery Systems Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/artillery-systems-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
Recent Posts
- Automotive Glass Market Research Report 2019 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2024
- Sewage Treatment Equipment Market Insights Analysis 2019-2026
- Artillery Systems Market Report 2019 Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2024
- 360 Degree Camera Market Research Report Competitive Key Players Analysis 2019-2024
- Unmanned Traffic Management Market Research Report 2019 Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2024
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2019 – 2024
- Geriatric Medicines Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% By 2026 – Abbott, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline
- Sedan & Hatchback EPS Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2027
- Diluters Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2025
- Automotive Front Caliper Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2017 – 2025
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT3 weeks ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before