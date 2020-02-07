Industry Analysis
North America Human Resource Management Software Market represents a CAGR of 5.4% By 2027 Accenture PLC, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., IBM Corporation
North America human resource management software market is expected to grow from US$ 6.04 Bn in 2018 to US$ 9.6 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.4% from the year 2018 to 2027.
In a tight recruitment and talent market, retaining talent is one of the greatest concerns as employees are the most valuable business assets of any organization. The percentage or number of workers leaving an organization and being replaced by new employees indicates an employee turnover of that particular organization. The employee turnover of companies nowadays is high, which might negatively impact the company’s profits and organizational performance. Human resource management software is used to overcome the abovementioned challenges regarding employee turnover as it automates business tasks, along with enhancing the return on investment (ROI). Therefore, companies across various industry verticals are adopting human resource management software.
Companies across the world recognize the importance of Big Data in the human resource industry. To stay competitive in the market, organizations need to take extra efforts to be ahead of their competitors. Big Data, which refers to data collected from huge groups, empowers the HR professionals.
Information collected from Big Data can be used by companies to create employee wellness programs, improve their health care policies, and enhance the effectiveness of their internal promotions. The growing popularity of big data for HR functions is creating an opportunity for companies operating in the human resource management software market to gain a strong customer base by offering advanced solutions. The human resource management software market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of well-established players as well as emerging players.
Some of the players present in North America human resource management software market are Accenture PLC, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., IBM Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Paycom Software, Inc., SAP SE, Ultimate Software Group Inc., Workday, Inc.
The North America human resource management software market by enterprise size is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Selection and recruitment practices are the primary purposes for which human resources are required, which describe the success and sustainability of SMEs. Human resources in SMEs comprise an essential area of study. Earlier, it was feasible for only large enterprises to invest in human resource-based technologies; however, the rising capabilities of SMEs regarding technologies allow them to assign a higher weight to human resource operations. Thus, SMEs are ready to implement human resource management software in their organizations. The growing popularity of HRMS across SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the human resource management software market in the forecast period. Large enterprise holds a significant market share of human resource management software market however, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.
The overall human resource management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America human resource management software market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America human resource management software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America human resource management software industry.
Reasons To Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America Human Resource Management Software Market.
• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America human resource management software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
• Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Global Market
Process Safety System Market Technologies Analysis by Growth, Type, Application, Segmentation, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027
Process Safety System Market Overview:
Advantages such as reduce to hazardous event occur and to minimize the prevalence and severity of accidents detached to the release of chemicals and energy sources. Deployment of process safety system along with large process plants requires a new, more proactive approach to process safety that focuses on resilience, of extraction of chemicals and energy the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the process safety system market globally. Concerns around the command on this system requires a good knowledge of chemical engineering as well as operations in the process safety system are one of the major restraining factors in the process safety system market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals, especially pharmaceuticals and food processing sector are anticipated to further provide excellent opportunities to the players operating in the process safety system market.
The analysis of the global market for Process Safety System until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Process Safety System industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Process Safety System with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Process Safety System is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.
The target audience for the report on the Process Safety System Market
- Manufactures
- Market analysts
- Senior executives
- Business development managers
- Technologists
- R&D staff
- Distributors
- Investors
- Governments
- Equity research firms
- Consultants
Market Trends:
An off-the-shelf report on Process Safety System Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.
The Process Safety System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.
Market Key Players:
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric
- HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intergraph Corporation
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp
Process Safety System Market Table of Content to be Continue…..,
THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Process Safety System Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.
– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Process Safety System Market.
– Chapter five discusses the global Process Safety System Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.
– Chapter six to nine discuss Process Safety System Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.
– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Process Safety System Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.
Industry Analysis
Men’s Underwear Market Growth by Top Companies, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2025
Trends Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global US men’s underwear market in its upcoming outlook titled, “US men’s underwear market by 2025”. In terms of value, the global US men’s underwear market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which TMR offers vital insights in detail.
On the basis of age group, the market is segmented into 15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 56-65 years, and 65+ years. The The 26-35 years segment is estimated to account for around XX% share contributing US$ XX Mn by end of 2015, and register a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period in terms of value. Popularity of boxer shorts amongst this age-group is anticipated to result in robust revenue contribution by this segment. On the basis of distribution channel, the market segmentation includes mass merchant, mono-brand outlet, pharmacy store, online store and others. US Men’s Underwear Market Value to Increase from US$ XX Mn in 2018 to US$ XX Mn by 2025
Factors such as personal hygiene awareness, increasing disposable income, on the go lifestyle, improved living standards, and changing preferences of consumers, are anticipated to contribute towards the revenue growth of men’s underwear market in U.S. during the forecast period. Major players in the market generally outsource production to manufacturers in developing countries in order to benefit from economies of scale, Low manufacturing costs and high volume production enables established brands to offer underwear at competitive prices to drive sales. Regular brief segment is estimated to account for around XX% share – contributing US$ XX Mn to the U.S. men’s underwear market – by end of 2015, and register a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, Boxer Shorts are projected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period (2018–2025). XXXL Size is projected to be the fastest growing size over the forecast period, due to the Increasing prevalence of obesity in the U.S. Further, propagation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores is resulting in increasing product visibility.
Northeast region held the largest market share of 39.3% in 2015, and it will reach XX% by 2018. The Midwestern region market is anticipated to fall from XX% in 2025 to XX% in 2025. This is due to the lower population, lesser developed states and consumers having low purchasing power parity as compared to other regions.
This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights of the potential of the US Underwear market in specific regions: West region and Northeast are expected to register high growth rates between 2018 and 2025. Northeast and West region combined, are expected to account for a total XX% of value share or US$ XX Mn in terms of revenue contribution to the U.S. men’s underwear market over in 2025.
In 2025, the Northeast region is expected to dominate the U.S. men’s underwear market with XX% share, followed by West region accounting for XX% share.
The U.S. men’s underwear market was dominated by top 5 players in the organized market accounting for 85% share of the market share 2018. Key players in the global US men’s underwear market includes Hanes brand Inc., Philips Van Heusen Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Jockey International.
Industry Analysis
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities
Trends Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global aircraft market in its latest report titled ‘Aircraft Refurbishing Market by 2018–2025.’The global aircraft refurbishing market is expected to grow across the globe, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of XX% during (2018 – 2025). Among refurbishing type, the VIP cabin refurbishing segment is expected to be one of the most profitable as the price for complete refurbishing services is quite high for this segment. Among fitting type, the retrofit segment is anticipated to hold major share in overall market in terms of value as it involves major portion of refurbishing work including designing, renovating and modify cabin interiors to give them new look. North America is estimated to dominate global market throughout the forecast period while MEA and APEJ will be the most attractive regions in term of growth in the market. the global aircraft refurbishing market, which is presently valued at a little over US$ XX Bn, will bring in more than US$ XX Bn revenues by the end of 2025
Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3494
The rising number upper middle income group in APAC and MEA region along with economic integration and global immigration from between east and west will create huge opportunity for refurbishing service providers across the globe. The airline service providers are installing next generation latest equipment and light weight seats to improve their operational efficiencies. The Low Cost Carriers (LCC) are upgrading and relocating their cabin elements such as galleys, toilets, galley inserts and lavatories to install more seats while major airlines are getting interior refurbished to install premium economy class seats. In order to enhance brand identity, the airline service providers are modifying aircraft interiors with power efficient LED lighting, larger windows and comfortable seat layouts to create attractive ambience for boarding, dining and sleeping for the customers. This will create positive impact on the aircraft refurbishing market as number of aircraft getting refurbished will increase significantly.
However, new aircrafts are reliable and have less maintenance cost which may pose challenge to aircraft refurbishing market. The new aircrafts are equipped with latest technologies such as enhanced-vision system, cabin pressurization system and better fuel efficient latest engines. These factors may force potential refurbished aircraft buyer to prefer new jet. However, the economic benefit offered by refurbished planes is expected to offset the potential challenges to the market.
Segmentation analysis
On the basis of aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing number of low-cost airlines as they prefer narrow body aircrafts for short to medium haul routes
On the basis of refurbishing type, the VIP aircraft refurbishing segment will offer revenue generating opportunities. The rising number of wealthy people preferring to travel in aircrafts equipped with latest In Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Systems and luxurious interiors will drive the growth of this segment
Vendor insights
The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global aircraft refurbishing market such as B/E Aerospace, Inc., Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, SIA Engineering Co Ltd, Lufthansa Technik AG, JAMCO America, Jet Aviation AG etc
The Passenger to Freighter Refurbishing is poised to show significant growth in coming years, registering CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period. The growth in air cargo traffic in emerging economies have created huge demand for this retrofitting option. The freighter conversion not only have economic benefits over buying new aircraft but also takes short ownership transfer time
On the basis retrofit type, IFEC System and passenger seats segment will fuel the aircraft refurbishing market across the globe. The consumer electronics manufacturers are collaborating with seat providers to efficiently integrate products into seats to reduce space and weight
Regional analysis
The major value share in global aircraft refurbishing market is held by North America accounting one third of the global revenue. In terms of CAGR, the APEJ and MEA region will witness highest growth from 2016 to 2026. The GCC countries in MEA region will be new hub for global travelers owing to its geological position. This growth in APEJ region is due to expected surge in air traffic in the region requiring capacity growth in refurbishing infrastructure of the region.
