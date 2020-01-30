ENERGY
North America Soot Sensor Market Trends in Technological Innovation | Market Share, Growth, Demand, Top Leaders Forecast 2027
Pune City, January 2020 – The North America soot sensor market accounted for US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027.
Various stakeholders in the North America soot sensors market include soot sensor provider, exhaust system providers, and automotive OEMs. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, factors such as stringent regulation norms of diesel vehicle in North America is expected to provide fulcrum to the soot sensor’s market in the North America.
Top Companies Covered in this Report:
1. Amphenol Corporation
2. AVL
3. CTS Corporation
4. Continental AG
5. Denso Corporation
6. Emisense Technologies, LLC
7. Kyocera Corporation
8. Robert Bosch GmBH
9. Stonebridge, Inc.
10. Texas Instruments Incorporated
What is the Dynamics of North America Soot Sensor Market?
Diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are commonly used to reduce the tailpipe particulate matter emissions of Diesel engines. Soot is also known as particulate matter (PM). The unburnt soot nanoparticle emitted from the internal combustion engine has a harmful impact on human health. The particulate matter (PM) is emitted more from the diesel-powered engine. Arduous emission legislation has generated a need for sensitive, low-cost, accurate, and robust PM sensors for on-board diagnostic device OBD in the North America region.
What is the SCOPE of North America Soot Sensor Market?
The regulation states that “Heavy-duty vehicles must have an OBD system capable of detecting a failure of the DPF resulting in PM emissions of 1.5 times (~4.9 mg/m3) the emission limit. The stringent regulatory environment in the North American region has propelled the North America soot sensor market. However, factors such as rise of natural gas powertrain in heavy and light duty trucks have posed stern challenges to the smooth growth of the North America soot sensor market.
What is the Market Segmentation?
Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engines symbolize a promising technology for facing stringent regulations imposed by government authorities. However, one of the downsides of GDI engines compared to port fuel injection (PFI) engines is it generates soot or particulate matter. GDI engine is attaining its peak due to its greater fuel control and improvement in cooling of exhaust gasses as compared to common Port Fuel Injection engines. One of the probable solutions to cut the quantity of soot emitted in the air is the Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF). Currently, the most obvious device in gasoline cars for monitoring the state of the filter and trigger the combustion event is the differential pressure soot sensor. Thus, the adoption of GDI engines for gasoline cars is further expected to provide greater opportunity for the North America soot sensor market.
What is the Regional Framework of North America Soot Sensor Market?
The overall North America soot sensor market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America soot sensor market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America soot sensor market based on all the segmentation pertaining to the country. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America soot sensor market.
Europe Laminated Busbar Market 2019-2028 Scope, Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities
About 45 percent of its energy are being produced in the European Union, while the rest of the energy which constitutes about 55 percent is being imported as of 2017.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Europe Laminated Busbar Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The growth of the Europe Laminated Busbar market is anticipated to observe a moderate phase, with various efforts initiated by governments across the region by framing energy policies that are encouraging the movement towards alternative and clean energy solutions. The targets of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations (UN) in September, 2015 is pushing the nations in the region to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and work on producing alternative sources of energy by achieving the targets set by UN by 2030. The consumption of primary energy has increased only by a small percentage to 2050.7 million tonnes per oil equivalent in 2018. The region imports about 55 percent of its energy use as of 2017. About 30 percent of the total EU energy production comes from Renewable Energy, which is the highest share of production as of 2017. As of 2018, 4077.3 TWh of fuel-based electricity was generated as compared to about 4061.8 TWh generated in 2017.
During the period between 2007 and 2017, Carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions recorded a growth rate of -1.5 percent and a growth rate of about -1.6 percent was recorded for the year 2018. The region of Europe had contributed to about 12.5 percent of the world’s share of CO2 emissions in the year 2018. Since the past decade, the EU region has witnessed a decline in the coal production. Moreover, a decline in energy emissions by about 1.3 percent was observed in the year 2018. The region has been moving towards adoption of lower-carbon energy sources considering the effects of climate change and environment. Europe has been importing about 53-55 percent of energy for consumption in the past few years. The improvements in energy efficiency including using Renewable Energy sources such as hydro, wind power is predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the Europe Laminated Busbar market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Frequency Converter Market What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Frequency Converter Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back growing population and economic development around the world, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population due to climate change combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, the global Frequency Converter market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900 TWh) in 2018. The highest amount of energy was consumed by industrial segment of around 8945 TWh in 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh in 2016. Apart from that, CO2 emissions arising from production of energy had registered an increase of 1.7% with emission levels of CO2 reaching 33 Gigatonnes. International Energy Agency (IEA) had already stated in its report that the average growth rate of energy consumption had nearly doubled since 2010 and globally grew by 2.3% in 2018. Rising demand for clean and sustainable eco-friendly energy has propelled many government bodies to introduce strict policies and regulations, in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment.
With power consumption across the world rising every year, China recorded the highest levels of power consumption of about 5537 TWh in 2017 as compared to United States which consumed about 3738 TWh of power. China, India and United States had accounted for about 70% of the total energy demand. The demand for oil and gas was reportedly the highest in the United States in 2018 across the world. The growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. Moreover, electricity contribution from non-OECD nations such as China, India, Russia and Brazil stood at 37.2%, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Frequency Converter market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Frequency Converter market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Top Drive Systems Market Size, Growth Outlook 2019-2028, Demand, Evolving Technology, Boost Efficiency
Collectively, more than 70% of the energy demand was driven by China, United States and India in 2018.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Top Drive Systems Market, 2019-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
On the back growing population and economic development around the world, increase in demand for heating and cooling from among the global population due to climate change combined with rising energy demand among residential, commercial and public services and transport sector, the global Top Drive Systems market is estimated to witness exuberant growth over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2028. According to IEA (International Energy Agency), the worldwide energy demand grew by 4% (900 TWh) in 2018. The highest amount of energy was consumed by industrial segment of around 8945 TWh in 2017 as compared to 8699 TWh in 2016. Apart from that, CO2 emissions arising from production of energy had registered an increase of 1.7% with emission levels of CO2 reaching 33 Gigatonnes. International Energy Agency (IEA) had already stated in its report that the average growth rate of energy consumption had nearly doubled since 2010 and globally grew by 2.3% in 2018. Rising demand for clean and sustainable eco-friendly energy has propelled many government bodies to introduce strict policies and regulations, in order to reduce carbon emissions and their adverse impact on the environment.
With power consumption across the world rising every year, China recorded the highest levels of power consumption of about 5537 TWh in 2017 as compared to United States which consumed about 3738 TWh of power. China, India and United States had accounted for about 70% of the total energy demand. The demand for oil and gas was reportedly the highest in the United States in 2018 across the world. The growing awareness related to climate change and environment degradation is encouraging many manufacturers to implement sustainable energy strategies, which is further estimated to promote sustainable development among various nations across the globe. Moreover, electricity contribution from non-OECD nations such as China, India, Russia and Brazil stood at 37.2%, with China generating 46.7% which is the highest share of power consumed among these nations. These initiatives to achieve cleaner energy goals is estimated to positively impact the growth of the global Top Drive Systems market throughout the forecast period.
To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Top Drive Systems market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
