MARKET REPORT
North American E-Cigarette And Legal Cannabis Market size Witness Increase in Revenues by 2023
The North American market for legal cannabis should reach $25.5 billion by 2023 from $10.7 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% for the period 2018 to 2023.
Report Scope:
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis market segments. The report discusses the role of supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis markets.
The North American e-cigarette market is mainly divided into five major segments: type, sales channel, flavor, delivery system and country. Whereas the North American legal cannabis market is mainly divided into three major segments: form, sales channel and country. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
– 32 data tables and 50 additional tables
– An overview of the North American market for E-cigarette and legal cannabis
– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
– Market breakdown by type, component, channel and country.
– Explanation of major drivers and the regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
– Description of various types, components and sales channels of E-cigarettes, and sources, forms and sales channels of cannabis
– Detailed company profiles of the major vendors in the global market, including Altria Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, GW Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Medicine Man Technologies Inc., NJOY Inc. and Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes
Summary
Electronic cigarettes are devices that work by vaporizing liquid nicotine. Electronic cigarettes are designed for individuals who do not want to smoke tobacco, but cannot or do not want to overcome their nicotine addiction. E-liquids that are being used in e-cigarettes contain nicotine concentrations between 0 and 48 mg/ml, typically 18 mg/ml, and more than 200 flavors are available in the market. E-cigarettes are a quickly emerging and varied product class. Moreover, these devices naturally deliver nicotine, flavorings and other additives to consumers via an inhaled aerosol. These devices are known by a variety of names, including e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens and vape tank systems.
Major factors that are driving the growth of the e-cigarette and cannabis markets are the presence of established brands in North America coupled with the perceived health benefits of cannabis. Cannabis can treat many diseases such as AIDS/HIV, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, asthma, cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis. In addition, e-cigarettes and cannabis are customizable due to which the markets are undergoing rapid growth. However, an uncertain regulatory framework and the increasing incidence of e-liquid poisoning are some of the factors that may restrict the growth of North American e-cigarette and cannabis markets.
The North American market for e-cigarettes is mainly divided into five major segments: type (rechargeable, disposable and others), sales channel (specialty stores, supermarkets and others), flavor (fruit, tobacco, bakery, menthol, savory and others), delivery system (e-cigarettes, vapes, vape tanks and mods) and country (the U.S. and Canada).
The North American market for legal cannabis is mainly divided into three major segments: form (extracts, edibles, topical, flowers and others), sales channel (dispensaries/pharmacies, government retailers, cannabis producers and others (i.e. online) and country (the U.S., Canada and Mexico). The specialty stores segment was REDACTED in 2017 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. This segment is projected to reach REDACTED by 2023. Due to the wide availability of various cannabis products in specialty stores, this segment is also the fastest-growing segment.
The North American e-cigarette market by delivery system is segmented into e-cigarettes, vapes, vape tanks and mods. The e-cigarette segment had revenue of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023 at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Vapes, vape tanks and mods are expected to reach REDACTED, with a high CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The vapes, vape tanks and mods segment had the fastest growth rate due to the various flavors that can be inhaled using tanks and mods. Additionally, vaporizers also reduce the risk of tobacco addiction.
The North American e-cigarette market based on type is segmented into rechargeable, disposable and others. The rechargeable segment reached REDACTED in 2017 and is poised to reach REDACTED by 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The disposable cigarette segment is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, with a high CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The disposable cigarettes segment is the fastest-growing segment due to the benefits offered by disposable cigarettes such as no charging is required and they do not need to be refilled.
Global Market
Privileged Identity Management Market analysis by Top Manufacturers: IBM, Centrify, Lieberman, Provision, ARCON, etc.
“
Privileged Identity Management Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Privileged Identity Management Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Privileged Identity Management Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are IBM, Centrify, Lieberman, Provision, ARCON, BeyondTrust Software, CA Technologies, CyberArk Software, BalaBit, Dell, Hitachi ID Systems, MasterSAM, NetIQ, NRI SecureTechnologies, ObserveIT, Thycotic, Wallix, Xceedium.
Privileged Identity Management Market is analyzed by types like Agent-based, Appliance-based.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Retail, Others.
Points Covered of this Privileged Identity Management Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Privileged Identity Management market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Privileged Identity Management?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Privileged Identity Management?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Privileged Identity Management for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Privileged Identity Management market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Privileged Identity Management expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Privileged Identity Management market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Privileged Identity Management market?
MARKET REPORT
Research report covers the POS Banknote Recycler Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2033
In this report, the global POS Banknote Recycler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The POS Banknote Recycler market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the POS Banknote Recycler market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this POS Banknote Recycler market report include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Toyo Tanso
Tokai Carbon
Mersen
IBIDEN
SGL
NTC
Entegris (POCO)
Graphite India
GrafTech
Baofeng Five-star Graphite
Chengdu Carbon
Liaoning Dahua Glory Special Graphite
Hemsun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Special Graphite
Extruded Graphite
Segment by Application
Electric Motor Brushes
Photovoltaic Industry
Semiconductor & LED Industries
High Temperature Furnaces
Metal Industry
Glass and Refractory Industries
The study objectives of POS Banknote Recycler Market Report are:
To analyze and research the POS Banknote Recycler market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the POS Banknote Recycler manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions POS Banknote Recycler market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the POS Banknote Recycler market.
Global Market
Latest Update 2020: Privileged Access Management Software Market 2020 by following top Manufacturers AWS, Microsoft, OneLogin, Salesforce, Vmware, etc.
“
The Privileged Access Management Software market report gives CAGR value from 2015 to 2019 and how it is expected to reach from 2020 to 2026 with remarkable CAGR. The Global Privileged Access Management Software industry market professional research 2020-2026, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size, gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
Privileged Access Management Software market research report also gives information on the Trade Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.
The report provides information about Privileged Access Management Software Market Landscape. Classification and types of Privileged Access Management Software are analyzed in the report and then Privileged Access Management Software market analyzed by application and end users. Market trend analysis is done by historical data to current trends and situation in the market. It also shows future opportunities with the forecast for years 2019-2026.
Market Segmentation:
The Privileged Access Management Software market has been segmented based on different types and application. In order to provide a holistic view on the market current and future market demand has been included in the report.
On the basis of products, report split into,
Cloud Based, Web Based.
On the basis of the end users/applications:
Large Enterprises, SMEs.
Further Privileged Access Management Software Market research report provides regional market analysis with production, sales, trade & regional forecast. it also provides market investment plan like product features, price trend analysis, channel features, purchasing features, regional & industry investment opportunity, cost & revenue calculation, economic performance evaluation etc.
The Privileged Access Management Software industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions offered.
Owning our reports and subscribing our eco-system will help you solve the following issues: –
- Uncertainty about the future –
Our research and insights help our clients to foresee upcoming revenue pockets and growth areas. This help our client to invest or divest their resources.
- Understanding market sentiments –
It is extremely crucial to have a fair understanding of market sentiments for a strategy. Our insights help to have a hawk-eye view on a market sentiment. We keep this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
- Understanding the most reliable investment centers –
Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
- Evaluating potential business partners –
Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.
