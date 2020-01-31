Novel Proteins Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by2017 – 2025

Global Novel Proteins Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Market Dynamics

Rapidly Increasing Pet Population Worldwide Complements Growth of the Novel Proteins Market

The population of pets in the world has surged rapidly in the past few years, which is an important factors to influence growth prospect of the novel proteins market. According to a study published by an American nongovernmental organization – Insurance Information Institute, nearly 60.2 million households adopted dogs, 47.1 households adopted cats, and over 2.6 million adopted horses in the U.S. Another study conducted by the Japan Pet Food Association, more than 8.92 million households adopted dogs and 9.52 million adopted cats in Japan in 2017. Increasing concerns about pet health along with the speedily increasing pet population around the world is expected to create positive opportunities for players in the novel proteins market.

Rise of the Trend of ‘Pet Parenting’ Worldwide will Drive Growth of the Novel Proteins Market

With a mounting number of young-adults and the millennial population preferring to own a pet instead of having children, the trend of ‘pet parenting’ has witnessed tremendous growth. Pet health and wellness is among the biggest concerns for pet parents, which drives pet owners’ purchase-related decision, boosting sales of pet food and pet care products. Willingness of pet owners to spend hundreds of dollars per pet every year on pet health, grooming, and medical expenses to ensure their pet’s health and activity levels is expected to remain the primary driving engine for the novel proteins market in the upcoming years.

Emergence of Novel Proteins can Mitigate Environmental Impact of Poultry Productions

Increasing growth of the poultry industry is mainly attributed to the rise in demand for inexpensive supply of meat and eggs, which is mainly driven by needs for high-protein sources. Health-conscious consumers are modifying their dietary habits and increasing protein intake, primarily to accelerate weight loss, which has spurred poultry production across the world, resulting in severe environmental problems.

Increasing poultry production is mainly responsible for environmental impacts related to a variety of pollutants, including ammonia, nutrients (specifically nitrogen and phosphorus), oxygen-demanding substances, solids, pathogens, antibiotics, trace elements, hormones, pesticides, along with other airborne emissions. Growing environmental awareness about the pollution caused due to ever-growing poultry production is triggering adoption of novel proteins, thereby, complementing growth of the novel proteins market.

Even though novel proteins are more commonly used in pet food products, a mounting number of leading players in the novel proteins market are introducing novel proteins suitable for humans to mitigate environmental impacts of poultry production.

