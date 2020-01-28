Novelty Hair Color Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Forecast 2019-25, Share, Growth, Trends and Top Key Players

The global market for cell harvesting should grow from $885 million in 2018 to reach $1.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report encompasses the major types of cell harvesting that have been used and the cell harvesting technologies that are being developed by industry, government agencies and nonprofits. It analyzes current market status, examines drivers on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years.

The report provides a summary of the market, including a market snapshot and profiles of key players in the cell harvesting market. It provides an exhaustive segmentation analysis of the market with in-depth information about each segment. The overview section of the report provides a description of market trends and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities. it provides information about market developments and future trends that can be useful for organizations, including wholesalers and exporters. It provides market positionings of key players using yardsticks of revenue, product portfolio, and recent activities. It further includes strategies adopted by emerging market players with strategic recommendations for new market entrants. Readers will also find historical and current market sizes and a discussion of the market’s future potential. The report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and exports of goods and services.

Report Includes:

Summary

Stem cells are unspecialized cells that have the ability to divide indefinitely and produce specialized cells. The appropriate physiological and experimental conditions provided to the unspecialized cells give rise to certain specialized cells, including nerve cells, heart muscle cells and blood cells. Stem cells can divide and renew themselves over long periods of time. These cells are extensively found in multicellular organisms, wherein mammals, there are two types of stem cells embryonic stem cells and adult stemcells. Embryonic stem cells are derived from a human embryo four or five days old that is in the blastocyst phase of development. Adult stem cells grow after the development of the embryo and are found in tissues such as bone marrow, brain, blood vessels, blood, skin, skeletal muscles and liver. Stemcell culture is the process of harvesting the exosomes and molecules released by the stem cells for the development of therapeutics

for chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. The process is widely used in biomedical applications such as therapy, diagnosis and biological drug production. The global cell harvesting market is likely to witness a growth rate of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018-2023.The value of global cell harvesting market was REDACTED in 2017 and is projected to reach REDACTED by 2023. Market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing R&D spending in cell-based research,the introduction of 3D cell culture technology, increasing government funding, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

The growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is seen as one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global cell harvesting market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality globally and was responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Therefore, there is an increasing need for effective cancer treatment solutions globally. Cell harvesting is the preferred method used in cancer cell-related studies including cancer cell databases (cancer cell lines), and other analyses and drug discovery in a microenvironment. The rising prevalence of such chronic diseases has led governments to provide R&D funding to research institutes and biotechnology companies to develop advanced therapeutics. Various 3D cell culture technologies have been developed by researchers and biotechnology companies such as Lonza Group and Thermo Fischer Scientific for research applications such as cancer drug discovery. The application of cell culture in cancer research is leading to more predictive models for research, drug discovery and regenerative medicine applications.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, a new biotechnology solution that has a heightened interest among researchers in tissue engineering and cell-based therapies, has various applications in the treatment of tissue healing in tendinopathy, osteoarthritis and muscle injury. It has been conventionally employed in orthopedics, maxillofacial surgery, periodontal therapy and sports medicines. PRP therapy can be used in the treatment of fat grafting, acne scars, and hair regrowth.

Major factors driving market growth include increasing healthcare costs and the high rate of adoption for modern medicines in emerging economies such as China and India. It has been estimated that India will witness a CAGR of REDACTED in the cell harvesting market during the forecast period. The active participation of foreign pharmaceutical companies has tapped the Indian healthcare sector with a series of partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, which in turn is positively impacting the growth of the market in this region. Consistent development and clinical trials for stem cell therapies, plus contribution from the government and private sectors through investments and cohesive reimbursement policies in the development of cancer biomarkers, is further fueling market growth. InSweden, a research team at Lund University has developed a device to collect fluid and harvest stem mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). The device is developed with 3D-printed bio-inert plastics which, when used by doctors, can result in the safe extraction of fluids (medical waste) from the patients’ body. The liquid is then passed through a gauze filter for purifying thoroughly and MSCs are separated from the fluid by centrifugation and are grown in culture.