Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Global Market2017 – 2025

growth drivers and sheds light on the most lucrative segments. Thus for the purpose of the study, the global nuclear decommissioning services market can be segmented based on capacity, strategy, reactor type, and region. In terms of strategy, the market can be segmented into deferred dismantling, immediate dismantling, and entombment. Among this, growth witnessed in the immediate dismantling segment has been quite high. By reactor, the market can be bifurcated into gas-cooled reactors and water-cooled reactors.

The report presents insights into the factors influencing the market’s trajectory across aforementioned segments. It is thus intended at updating stakeholders about the prevailing market dynamics and helping readers gain a better perspective about the overall market. To provide a detailed assessment the effect of Porter’s five forces on the overall market operation is also gauged.

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Recent power plant disasters divulge vulnerability of nuclear power plants. It is therefore imperative for governments to digitize and update nuclear decommissioning services in order to ascertain increased safety to the world. New strategies as well as regular inspections of nuclear reactors can significantly bring down the risk of such disasters. The governments around the world have thus implemented stringent regulations compelling pre-closure of lower performing nuclear reactors. Besides this strategic collaborations between government organizations and private parties are likely to boost nuclear strategy by building global platform. Spurred by these factors, the demand for nuclear decommissioning services is scale higher.

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Regional Outlook

Among the leading regional markets for nuclear decommissioning services, Europe is currently exhibiting highly lucrative opportunities. The increasing demand from Germany is expected to give impetus to the nuclear decommissioning services market in Europe. Factors such as the rising government support, coupled with public concerns regarding nuclear power plants closing before schedules, will fuel the demand for nuclear decommissioning services further. Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific as well the market is expected to gain significant traction over the course of the forecast period. Japan and South Korea boast a large number of nuclear power plants, which is expected to bolster opportunities for the nuclear decommissioning services market in Asia Pacific.

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Vendor Landscape

The global nuclear decommissioning services market includes prominent companies such as Babcock International Group PLC., Areva Group, AECOM, Studsvik, and Westinghouse Electric among others. A study into their marketing strategies and business policies can reveal the prevailing market trends. The report therefore includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the global nuclear decommissioning services market. SWOT Analysis is conducted on the companies profiled to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses and present insights into opportunities and threats that they might face over the course of the report’s forecast period.

