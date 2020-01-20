MARKET REPORT
Nuclear Medicine Market 2020 Overview by Industry Dynamics, Cost Structure Analysis, Supply-Demand, Growth Opportunities Key Players and Forecast 2025
Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2020-2025 Overview
The nuclear medicine market is projected to reach USD 18.10 billion by 2025 growing with CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for radioisotopes in cancer imaging is a major driver for the nuclear medicine market.
The market research report on nuclear medicines evaluates the market demand, trends and opportunities for the period 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends from 2015 to 2017 with base estimates for 2018 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report also studies the current status and future aspects the market at global as well as country level along with vendor landscape analysis and value chain analysis. The global nuclear medicine market has been segmented based on type, diagnostics and application. Furthermore, the report gives in-depth analysis of the market competitors along with company profiles of key manufacturers.
Cancer is the most dreaded and leading cause of death worldwide. With the development of various radioisotopes for diagnostics in oncology, nuclear medicines have found new source of growth. Nuclear medicines are widely used for tumor localization, tumor staging, identifying metastatic sites and judging response to therapy.
The most common isotope used for diagnosis is Technetium-99 with around 40 million procedures performed worldwide. Technetium-99 is so adaptive that when it is taken up by a biologically active substance, its traces settle accurately into the tissue or organ of interest.
In diagnostic procedures, nuclear imaging serves a vital purpose in patient care. PET is more precise and sophisticated technique used for nuclear imaging as compared to SPECT. Moreover, hybrid imaging techniques such as PET-CT and PET-MRI are gaining traction these days due to improved functional information and reduced radiation exposure.
North America will dominate the global nuclear medicine market in 2025 with more than 35% market share. Growth in this region is attributed to perpetual improvement and development of molecular imaging based diagnostics and treatment. However, Europe is expected to show lucrative growth in the foreseeable years as it is hub for isotope suppliers.
The major consumers of nuclear medicines are spread across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2018, North America was a major market for nuclear medicines however, the Asian countries are expected to outpace other regions by 2025 growing with a CAGR of 13.3%. Japan, in particularly is witnessing tremendous growth in the use of nuclear medicines. In China, the players are concerned about lack of intellectual property protection for their formulations. Also, the rapidly ageing population in China is seen as an opportunity for growth of nuclear medicine in this region due to the rising number of people with age related cancer. However, in less developed countries like Indonesia, the modality is seriously underutilized.
The major players operating in the global nuclear medicine market include: Curium, Nordion Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nükleer Ürünler San. ve Tic. A.S., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Jubilant Pharma. LLC, Ire-Elit SA, GE Healthcare Company, NTP and others. Due to the growing demand of nuclear medicines in health sciences, the players are forming strategic alliances and outsourcing the production of few radioisotopes to gain momentum in the industry. In line with this, Curium was founded in 2017, when IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine underwent partnership. This alliance was specifically formed to fulfill the growing demand of Technetium-99.
1. Blogs on “Advantages And Disadvantages Of Nuclear Medicine”
We all know how beneficial nuclear energy is. It is a good source of electricity and it is also used in weaponry. But, another field that is using nuclear power and transforming lives is the field of medicine. The branch of medical science that uses nuclear energy is called nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine has given new hope to the illness and ailments difficult to treat. Thanks to technological advancements, it is being used in the right way and the right amount.
Advantages of Nuclear Medicine:
- Advanced treatment options
Nuclear medicine has digitally and technically enhanced the treatment options for various medical conditions. One such ailment is cancer. Cancer treatment involves radiation and chemotherapy. In severe cases, when patients have lost hope of survival, nuclear medicine has been a blessing to them.
- Early detection of ailments
Nuclear medicine is extremely capable of detection of highly severe medical conditions. Their precision is what makes people believe in its power. It has helped many physicians and other medical professionals detect difficult possibilities in early stage of treatments.
2. White Paper on “ Nuclear Medicine Advanced Associate: What It Needs Right Now?”
A team to study the existing program for Nuclear Medicine Advanced Associate was assigned by the president of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, Technologist Section July 2013.
The task force included a range of stakeholders across profession, these included practicing technologists, research technologists, NMAAs, corporate representatives, educators, and physicians. Post the study various programs were identified which included business administration and master’s degree. However, there is a lack of programs for technologists that are interested in careers across clinical research. This was mainly in field of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging.
Key Segments of the Global Nuclear Medicine Market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Technetium (Tc-99)
- Iodine (I-131)
- Fluorine (F-18)
- Lutetium (Lu-177)
- Yttrium (Y-90)
- Others
Diagnostics Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- PET (Positron Emission Tomography)
- SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography)
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Others
What does the report include?
- The study on the global nuclear medicine market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the Vendor Landscape Analysis and Value Chain Analysis.
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of type, diagnostics, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
MARKET REPORT
Demand for Optical Table Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study
The global Optical Table market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Optical Table market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Optical Table market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Optical Table market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Optical Table market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Optical Table Report by Material, Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Optical Table market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2023.
The report firstly introduced the Optical Table basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the worlds main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Thorlabs
DAEIL
Labx
Edmund Optics
DAEIL SYSTEMS
TMC
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
General Type
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Optical Table for each application, including-
Electron
Each market player encompassed in the Optical Table market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Optical Table market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Optical Table market report?
- A critical study of the Optical Table market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Optical Table market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Optical Table landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Optical Table market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Optical Table market share and why?
- What strategies are the Optical Table market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Optical Table market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Optical Table market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Optical Table market by the end of 2029?
Why Choose Optical Table Market Report?
- Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
- Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
- Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
- Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
- Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients
MARKET REPORT
SIM Cards Market Overview by Technological Growth and Scope 2019 to 2025
The Global SIM Cards Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The SIM Cards market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global SIM Cards market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are Gemalto, G&D, Oberthur, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Eastcompeace, Wuhan Tianyu, DATANG, KONA I, dz card, Watchdata, HENGBAO, XH Smartcard (Zhuhai).
The Report covers following things
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2025
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2025
|xx Million
|CAGR 2020-2025
|xx%
|Types
|SIM Cards with DES
SIM Cards with 3DES
SIM Cards with AES
Others
|Applications
|MobilePhone
Tablet
WearableDevice
Others
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Gemalto
G&D
Oberthur
Morpho (Safran)
More
The report introduces SIM Cards basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the SIM Cards market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading SIM Cards Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The SIM Cards industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 SIM Cards Market Overview
2 Global SIM Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global SIM Cards Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
4 Global SIM Cards Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
5 Global SIM Cards Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global SIM Cards Market Analysis by Application
7 Global SIM Cards Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 SIM Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global SIM Cards Market Forecast (2018-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
MARKET REPORT
Global Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Market 2019 Applied Nanotech Holdings, NovaCentrix
The global “Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Market” will stretch out Million USD in 2019 and CAGR XX% 2025. The Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles report starts from an overview of Industry Chain structure, and details industry environment. After that, it estimates market size and projection of Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market by product, area, and use. Apart from this, the report initiates the competitive edge of the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market among the suppliers and company profile. Even more, the research document includes Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market price review and supply chain attributes. The report also includes a complete data about the chief Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market segmentation {Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5}; {Transportation, Interiors, Exteriors, Aerospace & defense, Interiors, Electrical & Electronics}.
In this report, thorough skills have been reprocessed to the estimated size of the pattern in the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market from the revenues of top competitors. Thus the entire Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles industry has been divided into different Chemical and Materialsegories and sub-Chemical and Materialsegories. Top Manufacturers Analysis Of the global Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Market includes Applied Nanotech Holdings, NovaCentrix, EPRUI Nanomaterials and Microspheres, American Elements, Taiyo Ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Reinste, Xuancheng Jingrui, Methode Electronics, Advanced Nano Products, Heraeus, DuPont, US Research Nanomaterials.
Moreover, the latest research report offers a detailed projection and opportunities of the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market. The report even sheds light on the prime Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market events including market leaders, modern trends, technological innovations and growth opportunities in the global Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market that aids industry experts and investors in making crucial business judgments. Besides, the report spots on increasing investment rate and all the essential factors that play a major role in overall Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market growth.
In the first section, Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles report appends an abstract revealing an explicit market summary and provides the top market numbers based on the comprehensive evaluation. In the next section, market dynamics of the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market has been analyzed broadly, includes industry drivers, obstacles, latest discoveries, and openings available for newcomers in the market. A thorough perspective towards Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market risks and drivers portrays a clear picture of anticipated Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market growth during the forecast period 2025.
Furthermore, the report explores Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles business policies, trading, and revenue, market channels, market volume, providers of raw material and customer data, demand, and supply ratio across the planet. The report outlines the efficiency of a particular Chemical and Materialsegory in Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market growth. Apart from that, geographic division of Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles relies on North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and others.
Competitive Outlook
Another remarkable attribute of the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles report provides the exhaustive company profiles of some of the well-known market players, which will lead the Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market in the upcoming years. The research document offers a broad perspective of Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles product launches, prominent developments, financial details, product sale, and gross margin. It also provides short-term and long-term marketing goals and plan of action along with SWOT analysis of the companies. In the next part, the report adds purchases and partnership schemes selected by global and local players to boost the number of customers in various geographies.
The global Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles research Report covers the following points:
Chapter 1, delineates Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles industry data belonging to market size, scope, and summary appraisal along with region-wise analysis of Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market growth.
Chapter 2 reviews Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles business situation and market insights of the leading participant and their world market share.
Chapter 3 & 4 specifies the assembly method, costs of labor, Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles making, and raw material valuation pattern.
Chapter 5 & 6 include Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market position and have by type, appliChemical and Materialsion, Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles production price by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 7 offers Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market year over year growth rate for the period.
Chapter 8 estimate Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles demand and supply position by region from 2019 – 2025.
Chapter 9 estimates global Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles market prediction with product sort and end-user appliChemical and Materialsions for the given period.
Chapter 10, delineates Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles business obstacles, new entrants SWOT analysis, recommendation on new Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles project financing.
Chapter 11 consists of Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles Market conclusion, Analyst Introduction, Data Source, Approaches, Research Outcomes.
