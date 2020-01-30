Nuclear Waste Management Market Downstream Industries Analysis 2019-2029

The ‘Nuclear Waste Management Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

major players in the global nuclear waste management market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year while all forecasts have been given for the 2016–2024 period. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level for the 2014–2024 period. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in nuclear waste management services.

The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global nuclear waste management market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nuclear waste management market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the global nuclear waste management market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The report provides detailed insights into the nuclear waste management business globally. There are currently numerous drivers for the nuclear waste management market. One of the most prominent drivers is the stringent norms and regulations to reduce harmful emissions globally, mandating higher investments in nuclear power projects. Apart from this, nuclear waste management market would benefit from several planned nuclear decommissioning projects. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the nuclear waste management market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

Growth in the market for nuclear waste management can be attributed to high focus on increasing energy requirements and achieving power supply targets. The market has received further impetus from rising environmental concerns to reduce harmful emissions. Regulations related to usage of efficient fuels and environmental concerns are building the next wave of nuclear waste management services. These regulations would have a significant impact on the nuclear waste management market. Currently, the growth potential for nuclear waste management market is in Europe, followed by Asia Pacific. Both Europe and Asia Pacific have more number of nuclear reactors and thereby, generate significant quantities of nuclear wastes. This would drive the market for nuclear waste management in the next few years

The nuclear waste management market has been segmented in terms of waste type, nuclear reactor type and geography. By waste type, the nuclear waste management market has been segmented into low level waste, intermediate level waste, and high level waste. By nuclear reactor type, the market has been segmented into boiling water reactors, gas cooled reactors, pressurized water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors, and others. The nuclear waste management market was analyzed across four geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe, held the largest market share (41.3%), followed by Asia Pacific (30.1%) in 2015. Rising awareness about the need for nuclear power and huge investments in nuclear power projects are the primary drivers for the nuclear waste management market in Europe. The market in Rest of the World experienced sluggish growth in 2015.

Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the nuclear waste management market. Key market participants in the nuclear waste management market include Areva SA, Augean Plc, Bechtel Corporation, BHI Energy, Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co., Stericycle, Inc., US Ecology, Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, and Waste Control Specialists, LLC.

Nuclear Waste Management Market: By Waste Type

Low Level Waste

Intermediate Level Waste

High Level Waste

Nuclear Waste Management Market: By Nuclear Reactor

Boiling Water Reactors

Gas Cooled Reactors

Pressurized Water Reactors

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors

Others

Nuclear Waste Management Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Argentina South Africa Others



