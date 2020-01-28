MARKET REPORT
Nut Ingredients Market To Register High Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2027
Nuts are type of oily kernels which is present within a shell of the fruit and is used in various food products worldwide. Mostly seeds are taken from various fruits that are not present in the shell of the fruit such as hazelnuts, chestnuts, and others, that has hard shell walls and are originated from compound ovary of the fruit. Nut ingredients are comprised of nuts such as hazelnut, almond, cashew, walnuts, pecans, peanuts,Pine nuts, soy nuts, sunflower nuts, and others.
The global nut ingredients market is expected to raise at a CAGR of 5.3%. Nuts ingredients are very useful in product formulations, and hence they are considered a preferred choice for food manufacturers. Nut ingredients provides an important source of nutrients to consumers as they offer both taste and impart health benefits to consumers. Many manufacturers are offering new product innovations with almonds along with all other food introductions with nuts such as cashew nut, peanuts, hazelnuts, and walnuts. The food categories in which nut ingredients are used includes bakery products, snacks & bars, beverages, cereals, confectioneries, desserts, and dairy products.
The global nut ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form and region. The nut ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type such as hazelnut, walnut, almond, peanut, pecan, soy nut, and others. The global nut ingredients market is segmented on the basis of form type in which nut ingredients are available in roasted form and unroasted form. Manufacturers are offering various nut-based products in roasted form, which is seen as a growing trend in the global nut ingredients market. The global nut ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application in which nuts are used in various food products such as snacks which includes extruded snacks, crisps, tortillas and others. The other applications include confectioneries, dairy products, bars, cereals, and others. Hence, the global nut ingredients market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.
Geographically, the global nut ingredients industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global nut ingredients market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. India and China are witnessed as emerging markets in the global nut ingredients over the forecast period. Increasing snacking and confectionery industry and demand for convenient and on-go-option snack foods, has strengthened the growth of global nut ingredients market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.
The global nut ingredients market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in snacks and confectionery industry is also another factor in driving the nut ingredients market along with rising number of varieties and flavors in nut ingredients snacks with introduction of variety of nuts such as walnut, almond, peanut, hazelnut, pecan and others. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Growing focus on preventive health care and launching of healthier products with variety of nut ingredients is the major driving factor of the global nut ingredients market. Hence, the global nut ingredients market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.
Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global nut ingredients market include Kanegrade Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bredabest, Olam International, Terri Lynn, Inc., H.B.S. Foods Ltd., CACHE CREEK FOODS, ROYAL NUT COMPANY, Helios Ingredients, Bergin Friut and Nut Company, Wenders, and The Hershey Company. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global nut ingredients market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global nut ingredients market till 2025.
Payment Gateways Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024
According to new research report titled “Payment Gateways Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024” by IMARC Group estimates that the global payment gateways market was worth US$ 11 Billion in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to cross US$ 17 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.
A payment gateway refers to a service provider which acts as an intermediary between e-commerce websites and bank by facilitating payment transactions. Security plays an integral part in the payment gateways owing to the sensitive data of credit card that needs to be protected from the fraudulent entities. The order submission gets completed by using the HTTPS protocol which helps in securing the personal information. Some of the benefits of using payment gateways include user-friendly interface, expense and loss management, and time efficiency.
Global Payment Gateways Market Drivers/Constraints:
- One of the vital factors influencing the market demand for payment gateways includes easy access of internet and a rise in the number of people adopting online retailing as well as contactless payment methods such as mobile wallets.
- Currently, banks are collaborating with retail vendors in order to provide cashback schemes for expanding the consumer-base and retaining the existing consumers.
- Introduction of mobile payment gateways like Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay, etc. have made the process of bill payments convenient. Further, various companies are expanding their businesses by adapting the digital approach, thereby spurring the growth prospects of payment gateways in the upcoming years.
- However, there are various factors which act as a hindrance to the growth of the market. Payment gateways have a limit regarding the number of transactions that can take place in a day. In addition, there is a high risk of being hacked that may lead to information leak.
Market Breakup by Application:
1. Large Enterprises
2. Micro and Small Enterprises
3. Mid-sized Enterprises
On the basis of application, the payment gateways market is segregated as large enterprise, micro and small enterprises, and mid-sized enterprises. Amongst these, large enterprises account for the majority of the market share.
Market Breakup by Mode of Interaction:
1. Hosted Payment Gateways
2. Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways
3. API/Non-Hosted Payment Gateways
4. Local Bank Integrates
5. Direct Payment Gateways
6. Platform-Based Payment Gateways
Based on mode of interaction, the market is segmented as hosted payment gateways, pro/self-hosted payment gateways, API/non-hosted payment gateways, local bank integrates, direct payment gateways and platform-based payment gateways. Currently, pro/self-hosted gateways exhibit a clear dominance in the global market.
Market Breakup by Region:
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
On a geographical front, North America enjoys a leading position in the global payment gateways market, accounting for the largest share. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
Competitive Landscape:
The market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of numerous manufacturers who compete in terms of prices, features and quality. They are constantly coming up with additional features, thereby enhancing customer experience. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
Worldpay Group
Wirecard
Adyen
Allied Wallet
PayPal
