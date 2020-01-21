Nutraceutical Excipients Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 – 2029

XploreMR has compiled a study on nutraceutical excipients, which offers an analysis and forecast of the nutraceutical excipients market, in its publication titled 'Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029.’ Excipients are pharmacologically inactive substances formulated with the active ingredient of a medication. They are usually used to bulk up formulations that contain active ingredients (thus often denoted as "fillers," "bulking agents, or "diluents"), to allow accurate and convenient release of a drug substance when producing a dosage form.

Nutraceuticals can also serve various therapeutic-enhancing purposes, such as enabling drug solubility or absorption, or other considerations. They can also be useful in the manufacturing process, to help in the handling of the active substance such as enabling powder flowability, in addition to maintaining the shelf life of the substance. The choice of excipients also depends upon the active ingredient, dosage form, the route of administration, and other factors. The excipients used in the formulation of nutraceuticals are known as “Nutraceutical Excipients”.

The scope of the report on the nutraceutical excipients market includes product type such as binder, disintegrants, fillers and diluents, coating agent, flavoring agent, lubricants, others. The report also considers the end use of nutraceutical excipients in protein and amino acids, omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and probiotics, and others. The scope of the report also covers liquid and dry form of the nutraceutical excipients. The report covers a historical analysis of the nutraceutical excipients market from 2014 to 2018 and provides forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

This report on the nutraceutical excipients market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the nutraceutical excipients market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as coverage in terms of the way the nutraceutical excipients market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of nutraceutical excipients, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption. It also includes an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, dynamics impacting the nutraceutical excipients market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the nutraceutical excipients market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global nutraceutical excipients market, covering detailed information based on product Type, end use, and form. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the nutraceutical excipients market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the nutraceutical excipients market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the nutraceutical excipients market report include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont Inc., Kerry Group plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Innophos, Inc., Roquette Frères S.A., JRS Pharma LP, SPI Pharma, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients, Inc., and Galenova Inc.

To develop the market estimates for nutraceutical excipients, the overall utilization of nutraceutical excipients in volume terms as a proportion of finished end products was modeled for different regions and countries, which is followed by cross-referencing the production and revenue generated from the sales of nutraceutical excipients by key producers for top countries, globally. The prices of nutraceutical excipients have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country level.

