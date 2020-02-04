MARKET REPORT
Nutraceutical Supplements Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2018 to 2027
Nutraceutical Supplements Market size will reach xx million US$ by 2029, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nutraceutical Supplements .
This industry study presents the Nutraceutical Supplements Market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2027. The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Nutraceutical Supplements market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market report coverage:
The Nutraceutical Supplements Market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.
The Nutraceutical Supplements Market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.
The study objectives are Nutraceutical Supplements Market Report:
- To analyze and research the Nutraceutical Supplements status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast
- To present the key Nutraceutical Supplements manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
Competitive Landscape – Key Highlights
- Abbott Laboratories completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. in 2017. As per the terms of the deal, Alere becomes a subsidiary of Abbott. This acquisition was in line with the Abbott’s strategy of garnering leadership across key business segments and geographies.
- Glanbia Plc. signed an agreement with Slimfast, a leading health & wellness and weight management brand, in the year 2018. This acquisition complements the existing portfolio of the company and is likely to play a key role in expansion of its nutrition portfolio.
- Amway acquired XS Energy, a California-based energy drink and snacks brand, in the year 2015. This acquisition was viewed as a strategic move by Amway to leverage the approach of XS apropos of connection with young entrepreneurs.
- On 31 March 2015, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM) entered into the space of B2C personalized nutrition market with an investment in Mixfit Inc., a privately-held personalized nutrition solution start-up based in Boston, MA.
The forenamed companies have been profiled in the nutraceutical supplements market report, wherein crucial aspects related to them such as revenue growth, key developments, and regional presence have been elaborated in detail.
Note: Fact.MR’s study offers actionable insights on the nutraceutical supplements market. A summary of the report is available upon request.
Tier 1 Players Hold 40-45% Revenue Share; Market Heading Towards Consolidation
Market leaders or tier 1 players of the nutraceutical supplements market account for around 40-45% of revenue share, with primary focus on expansion of manufacturing facilities and strategic alliances with key distributors. While the mid-level or tier 2 players emphasize on intensifying their regional presence, the emerging or tier 3 players remain highly oriented toward specific product segments and volume sales enhancement.
The nutraceutical supplements market is heading toward a phase of consolidation, with tier 1 players extensively emphasizing on product innovations and developments. Moreover, the tier 1 players’ constant pursuit for growth makes them to consistently focus on expansion of regional presence and solidification of product portfolios.
Note: For an extensive coverage of key strategies by market participants in the nutraceutical supplements market space, get in touch with our experts.
Consumer Demand for Specialty Ingredients to Grow
With the evolving definition of health and wellness, an increasing preference of specialty ingredients is gaining center stage in the nutraceutical ingredients market space. The customer inclination toward specialty ingredients tends to get strong eventually, owing to multiple benefits such as upgraded health, improved taste and texture, and enhanced shelf life.
Moreover, the practice of “adding value” to products has become one of the highly pervasive manufacturing trends. Consumers are no longer content with simple nutrition or hydration, rather they wish to experience a lot more in terms of health and wellness, taste, and quality. In line with this demand for improved varieties, manufacturers of nutraceutical supplements are focusing on inclusion of specialty ingredients in their products.
Focus on Packaging Techniques to Tackle Counterfeiting – A Key Trend
As per a revelation by the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the practice of counterfeiting has been increasing at an alarming rate. When it comes to products like nutraceutical supplements, which are consumed by a large demographic, integrity of the product becomes exceedingly vital and uncompromisable.
The practice of counterfeiting can dent consumer confidence with respect to a product, posing major challenges for the manufacturing companies. Hence, the manufacturers are resorting to advanced packaging techniques including anti-diversion codes, hologram-enabled authentication, and invisible inks to help the customers identify the authentic products. Persistent focus on advanced packaging formats and techniques is also poised to aid manufacturing companies in terms of healthy market sustenance amidst cut-throat competition.
‘Personalized Nutrition’ – An Emerging Opportunity
The trend of personalized nutrition signifies an unprecedented rise in propensity for health and wellness attributes. Consumers are increasingly oriented toward tracking crucial aspects of their personal well-being by closely evaluating their dietary patterns.
As consumers across the globe are highly invested in achieving their nutrition goals, a personalized approach to nutrition is gaining immense traction. This trend, in turn, is foreseen to invigorate the demand for new nutraceutical supplements aimed at promoting wellness. Manufacturers of nutraceutical supplements are proactively investing in research and development activities, and stakeholder relationships, which will enable them to facilitate business expansion with product diversification and strengthen ties with scientific communities.
Note: For comprehensive analysis on all the key influencing factors of nutraceutical supplements market, request a sample.
Nutraceutical Supplements– Definition
Nutraceutical supplements refer to substances or products aimed at supplementing the diet of consumers in terms of adding nutritional values. The rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements can be attributed to rising proclivity toward cognitive well-being and functional dietary preferences.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market- About the Report
The Fact.MR report on nutraceutical supplements market is a comprehensive and detailed forecast on the nutraceutical supplements market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. The report on nutraceutical supplements market offers in-depth insights apropos of nutraceutical supplements market over the forecast timespan, which aids new entrants in the nutraceutical supplements with understanding the crucial growth parameters of nutraceutical supplements market.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market Structure
The nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented on the basis of product type, consumer orientation, form, sales channel, and region. By product type, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into vitamins & minerals supplements, herbal supplements, protein and amino acid supplements, and prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements.
By consumer orientation, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into men, kids, and women. By form, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into softgels, capsules, liquids, tablets, and powders and granules. The nutraceutical supplements market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market- Additional Questions Answered
Apart from the aforementioned intelligence on nutraceutical supplements market, the research study on nutraceutical supplements market also addresses some of the crucial questions on nutraceutical supplements market. Some of the additional questions on nutraceutical supplements are-
- What differential strategies are being adopted by the manufacturing companies of nutraceutical supplements?
- What are the humongous challenges encountered by manufacturers in the nutraceutical supplements market space?
- Which is the highly preferred type in terms of consumption amid the consumers of nutraceutical supplements?
- How do the key players balance the demand-supply equation along with the influencing trends emerging in nutraceutical supplements market space?
- What are the highly prevalent trends and opportunities in the nutraceutical supplements market landscape?
Nutraceutical Supplements Market-Research Methodology
A constructive research methodology has been adopted to garner unique insights and intelligence on nutraceutical supplements market and growth of nutraceutical supplements market for the forecast period of 2018-2027. The growth prospects and dynamics of nutraceutical supplements featured in the nutraceutical supplements market report have been procured from primary and secondary research methods conducted with utmost diligence for nutraceutical supplements market.
The compelling and actionable insights on the nutraceutical supplements market included in the nutraceutical supplements report have been obtained by conducting interactive sessions with a panel of industry leaders, investors, and researchers. The information in the nutraceutical supplements market report has been obtained via a meticulous research methodology process, wherein intelligence included in line with the current situation and futuristic course of nutraceutical supplements market growth.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nutraceutical Supplements Market:
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2018 to 2027
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nutraceutical Supplements Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Shock Damper Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward
Shock Damper Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Shock Damper Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Shock Damper Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Shock Damper by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Shock Damper definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
By Market Players:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott Laboratories
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Novartis AG
Janssen Biotech, Inc.
Alkem Laboratories Limited
AbbVie, Inc.
UCB Inc
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Biogen Inc.
Pfizer Inc.
Allergan plc
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Cream
Adhesive Pads
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital & Clinics
Dental Academic & Research Institutes
Others
Reasons to Purchase This Report:
Market analysis for the global Shock Damper Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market
Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?
Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
The key insights of the Shock Damper market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Shock Damper manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Shock Damper industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Shock Damper Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
Global Pitot Tubes Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2020-2025 | OMEGA, Dwyer, Tri Flo Tech, TM Tecnomatic, etc.
Pitot Tubes Market
Industrial Growth Forecast Report Pitot Tubes Market 2020-2025: The research on Global Pitot Tubes Market has been conducted using a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies. It sheds light on the major factors driving and restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report focuses on the key players functioning in their market, highlighting their revenue details, growth rate, key developments, and expansion plans and strategies. In addition, the current mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by the leading competitors have been described thoroughly in the report. The scope of the market focuses on the previous years’ data as well as the statistics of the current market growth rate. The study further highlights the latest development trends, product portfolio of the leading players and their geographical reach, demographics, and regulatory framework.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: OMEGA, Dwyer, Tri Flo Tech, TM Tecnomatic, WIKA, SEIKO, KGF, Falcon Gauge, Meriam, & More.
Product Type Coverage
S Shape Pitot Tubes
L Shape Pitot Tubes
Straight Shaped Pitot Tubes
Application Coverage
Aircraft
Racing Car
Industrial
Others
Furthermore, the report highlights the regional and segment based aspects in order to access the untapped opportunities in the Global Pitot Tubes Market. The information is provided in the form of year-on-year evolution and basis point share, in terms of CAGR and revenue. The report presents some illustrations and presentations with regards to the market, which includes graphs, tables and pie charts, representing the percentage split of the strategies adopted by the key players in the global market.
The report then segments the market into key geographies, which is mentioned as below:
- North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)
- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
Major Questions Answered in this Report:
- What will the market size be in 2025?
- What will be the growth rate of the market?
- What are some of the key trends in the market?
- What are the major factors driving the growth of this market?
- What challenges does the market face?
- Who are the major players operating in this market?
Some of the features of the Global Pitot Tubes Market include:
Market size estimates: The Global Pitot Tubes Market size has been estimated in terms of value (USD).
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2011-2017) and forecast (2020-2025) by Product Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Industry Vertical has been mentioned in this report.
Segmentation analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments in terms of value and volume has been provided in this report.
Regional analysis: On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Growth opportunities: Market dynamics, including the potential growth opportunities in different applications, have been provided in detail. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats are also mentioned in this report.
Strategic analysis: Mergers & Acquisitions, new product launches, key developments, and the competitive landscape of the Global Pitot Tubes Market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also focuses on the SWOT analysis of the leading players and Porter’s Five Forces model.
Global Market
Asia-Pacific ERP Software Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2026
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a software that enables organizations to manage and automate their business processes. This software has been widely used for back-office operations, which include inventory control production, order management, accounting, human resource (HR), and others. An ERP software system comprises several software modules, and each ERP module is focused on a particular departmental area, such as inventory control, finance, material purchasing, marketing, HR, and accounting. These modules can be customized according to the business requirement of the organization.
In addition, ERPs have witnessed increased adoption, as they offer effective planning and streamlining of data under one platform, which helps in regulating operational costs, increase sales, and enhance decision-making. With the growing focus of modern SMEs toward improving their operational and business process efficiency, the adoption of ERP software is expected to increase in the upcoming years. This will subsequently fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market.
Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes and surge in adoption of cloud & mobile applications are the major factors that fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market. In addition, increase in demand for data-driven decision-making is one of the crucial drivers of the market. However, higher investment and maintenance costs are expected to hinder the Asia-Pacific ERP software market growth.
Conversely, increase in demand for ERP among small & medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.
The Asia-Pacific ERP software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and country. Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. Depending on business function, it is classified into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, customer management, inventory management, manufacturing module, and others.
By industry vertical, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail & distribution, government & utilities, IT & telecom, construction, aerospace & defense, and others. As per end user, it is divided into large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. Country wise, it is analyzed across India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, and rest of Asia-Pacific.
The market players operating in the Asia-Pacific ERP software market include Digiwinx Infotech PVT. LTD., Synergix Technologies, Focus Softnet PTE LTD, IFS AB, Deskera, HashMicro Pte. Ltd., 3i Infotech LTD., Rorko Technologies, Tigernix Pte. Ltd., and Accentuate Pte. Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific ERP software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Asia-Pacific ERP software industry.
• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL
• On-premise
• Cloud
• Hybrid
BY BUSINESS FUNCTION
• Finance
• Human Resource (HR)
• Supply Chain
• Customer Management
• inventory Management
• Manufacturing Module
• Others
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail & Distribution
• Government & Utilities
• It & Telecom
• Construction
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
BY END USER
• Large Enterprises
• Medium Enterprises
• Small Enterprises
BY COUNTRY
• Asia-Pacific
o India
o Indonesia
o Thailand
o Singapore
o Malaysia
o Philippines
o Vietnam
o Nepal
o Sri Lanka
o Hong Kong
o Bangladesh
o Cambodia
o Fiji
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
