Nutraceutical Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 to 2027
Nutraceutical Supplements Market Growth Projection
The new report on the Nutraceutical Supplements Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market in the upcoming years.
The report suggests that the Nutraceutical Supplements Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Nutraceutical Supplements Market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Nutraceutical Supplements Market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Nutraceutical Supplements market reducing their environmental footprint?
- Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Nutraceutical Supplements Market landscape?
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Nutraceutical Supplements Market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Nutraceutical Supplements Market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
Competitive Landscape – Key Highlights
- Abbott Laboratories completed the acquisition of Alere Inc. in 2017. As per the terms of the deal, Alere becomes a subsidiary of Abbott. This acquisition was in line with the Abbott’s strategy of garnering leadership across key business segments and geographies.
- Glanbia Plc. signed an agreement with Slimfast, a leading health & wellness and weight management brand, in the year 2018. This acquisition complements the existing portfolio of the company and is likely to play a key role in expansion of its nutrition portfolio.
- Amway acquired XS Energy, a California-based energy drink and snacks brand, in the year 2015. This acquisition was viewed as a strategic move by Amway to leverage the approach of XS apropos of connection with young entrepreneurs.
- On 31 March 2015, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM) entered into the space of B2C personalized nutrition market with an investment in Mixfit Inc., a privately-held personalized nutrition solution start-up based in Boston, MA.
The forenamed companies have been profiled in the nutraceutical supplements market report, wherein crucial aspects related to them such as revenue growth, key developments, and regional presence have been elaborated in detail.
Note: Fact.MR’s study offers actionable insights on the nutraceutical supplements market. A summary of the report is available upon request.
Tier 1 Players Hold 40-45% Revenue Share; Market Heading Towards Consolidation
Market leaders or tier 1 players of the nutraceutical supplements market account for around 40-45% of revenue share, with primary focus on expansion of manufacturing facilities and strategic alliances with key distributors. While the mid-level or tier 2 players emphasize on intensifying their regional presence, the emerging or tier 3 players remain highly oriented toward specific product segments and volume sales enhancement.
The nutraceutical supplements market is heading toward a phase of consolidation, with tier 1 players extensively emphasizing on product innovations and developments. Moreover, the tier 1 players’ constant pursuit for growth makes them to consistently focus on expansion of regional presence and solidification of product portfolios.
Note: For an extensive coverage of key strategies by market participants in the nutraceutical supplements market space, get in touch with our experts.
Consumer Demand for Specialty Ingredients to Grow
With the evolving definition of health and wellness, an increasing preference of specialty ingredients is gaining center stage in the nutraceutical ingredients market space. The customer inclination toward specialty ingredients tends to get strong eventually, owing to multiple benefits such as upgraded health, improved taste and texture, and enhanced shelf life.
Moreover, the practice of “adding value” to products has become one of the highly pervasive manufacturing trends. Consumers are no longer content with simple nutrition or hydration, rather they wish to experience a lot more in terms of health and wellness, taste, and quality. In line with this demand for improved varieties, manufacturers of nutraceutical supplements are focusing on inclusion of specialty ingredients in their products.
Focus on Packaging Techniques to Tackle Counterfeiting – A Key Trend
As per a revelation by the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the practice of counterfeiting has been increasing at an alarming rate. When it comes to products like nutraceutical supplements, which are consumed by a large demographic, integrity of the product becomes exceedingly vital and uncompromisable.
The practice of counterfeiting can dent consumer confidence with respect to a product, posing major challenges for the manufacturing companies. Hence, the manufacturers are resorting to advanced packaging techniques including anti-diversion codes, hologram-enabled authentication, and invisible inks to help the customers identify the authentic products. Persistent focus on advanced packaging formats and techniques is also poised to aid manufacturing companies in terms of healthy market sustenance amidst cut-throat competition.
‘Personalized Nutrition’ – An Emerging Opportunity
The trend of personalized nutrition signifies an unprecedented rise in propensity for health and wellness attributes. Consumers are increasingly oriented toward tracking crucial aspects of their personal well-being by closely evaluating their dietary patterns.
As consumers across the globe are highly invested in achieving their nutrition goals, a personalized approach to nutrition is gaining immense traction. This trend, in turn, is foreseen to invigorate the demand for new nutraceutical supplements aimed at promoting wellness. Manufacturers of nutraceutical supplements are proactively investing in research and development activities, and stakeholder relationships, which will enable them to facilitate business expansion with product diversification and strengthen ties with scientific communities.
Note: For comprehensive analysis on all the key influencing factors of nutraceutical supplements market, request a sample.
Nutraceutical Supplements– Definition
Nutraceutical supplements refer to substances or products aimed at supplementing the diet of consumers in terms of adding nutritional values. The rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements can be attributed to rising proclivity toward cognitive well-being and functional dietary preferences.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market- About the Report
The Fact.MR report on nutraceutical supplements market is a comprehensive and detailed forecast on the nutraceutical supplements market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. The report on nutraceutical supplements market offers in-depth insights apropos of nutraceutical supplements market over the forecast timespan, which aids new entrants in the nutraceutical supplements with understanding the crucial growth parameters of nutraceutical supplements market.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market Structure
The nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented on the basis of product type, consumer orientation, form, sales channel, and region. By product type, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into vitamins & minerals supplements, herbal supplements, protein and amino acid supplements, and prebiotics & probiotics dietary supplements.
By consumer orientation, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into men, kids, and women. By form, the nutraceutical supplements market has been segmented into softgels, capsules, liquids, tablets, and powders and granules. The nutraceutical supplements market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.
Nutraceutical Supplements Market- Additional Questions Answered
Apart from the aforementioned intelligence on nutraceutical supplements market, the research study on nutraceutical supplements market also addresses some of the crucial questions on nutraceutical supplements market. Some of the additional questions on nutraceutical supplements are-
- What differential strategies are being adopted by the manufacturing companies of nutraceutical supplements?
- What are the humongous challenges encountered by manufacturers in the nutraceutical supplements market space?
- Which is the highly preferred type in terms of consumption amid the consumers of nutraceutical supplements?
- How do the key players balance the demand-supply equation along with the influencing trends emerging in nutraceutical supplements market space?
- What are the highly prevalent trends and opportunities in the nutraceutical supplements market landscape?
Nutraceutical Supplements Market-Research Methodology
A constructive research methodology has been adopted to garner unique insights and intelligence on nutraceutical supplements market and growth of nutraceutical supplements market for the forecast period of 2018-2027. The growth prospects and dynamics of nutraceutical supplements featured in the nutraceutical supplements market report have been procured from primary and secondary research methods conducted with utmost diligence for nutraceutical supplements market.
The compelling and actionable insights on the nutraceutical supplements market included in the nutraceutical supplements report have been obtained by conducting interactive sessions with a panel of industry leaders, investors, and researchers. The information in the nutraceutical supplements market report has been obtained via a meticulous research methodology process, wherein intelligence included in line with the current situation and futuristic course of nutraceutical supplements market growth.
Medical Fluid Bags Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2030
Medical Fluid Bags Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Medical Fluid Bags industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Medical Fluid Bags manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Medical Fluid Bags market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Medical Fluid Bags Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Medical Fluid Bags industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Medical Fluid Bags industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Medical Fluid Bags industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Medical Fluid Bags Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Medical Fluid Bags are included:
* B. Braun Medical
* C.R. Bard
* Kawasumi Laboratories
* Pall Corporation
* Fresenius Kabi
* Smiths Medical
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Medical Fluid Bags market in gloabal and china.
* Product Type I
* Product Type II
* Product Type III
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Hospital
* Blood Banks
* Clinics
* Homecare Settings
* Diagnostic Centers
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Medical Fluid Bags market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Transportation Management System Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2028
The global Transportation Management System market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Transportation Management System market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Transportation Management System market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Transportation Management System across various industries.
The Transportation Management System market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The major players in the global automotive transportation management systems market are: 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.), CargoSmart Ltd. (Hong Kong), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (U.S.), BluJay Solution (U.K.), One Network Enterprises (U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany) and Precision Software, Inc. (U.S.) among others.
The segments covered in the global transportation management systems market are as follows:
By Application
- Electronics and Electrical
- Industrial
- Food & Beverage
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
By Detection
- On-Premise
- On-Demand
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
The Transportation Management System market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Transportation Management System market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Transportation Management System market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Transportation Management System market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Transportation Management System market.
The Transportation Management System market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Transportation Management System in xx industry?
- How will the global Transportation Management System market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Transportation Management System by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Transportation Management System ?
- Which regions are the Transportation Management System market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Transportation Management System market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
Peppermint Oil Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2016 – 2026
Peppermint Oil Market Assessment
The Peppermint Oil Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Peppermint Oil market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2016 – 2026. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.
The Peppermint Oil Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.
The Peppermint Oil Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Peppermint Oil Market player
- Segmentation of the Peppermint Oil Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments
- Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Peppermint Oil Market
- Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Peppermint Oil Market players
The Peppermint Oil Market research answers the following questions:
- Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?
- How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Peppermint Oil Market?
- What modifications are the Peppermint Oil Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?
- What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Peppermint Oil Market?
- What is future prospect of Peppermint Oil in end use segment?
A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Peppermint Oil Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Peppermint Oil Market.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the global peppermint oil market are as follows:
-
The Lebermuth Company, Inc.
-
Essex Laboratories LLC
-
Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt., Ltd.
-
Elixarome Limited
-
AOS Products Private Limited
-
De Monchy Aromatics
-
Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
-
Arora Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.
-
Foodchem International Corporation
-
Bhagat Aromatics Limited
-
Shanti Chemicals
-
Aromatic And Allied Chemicals
-
Paras Perfumers
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
-
Europe (EU-5 countries, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe)
-
APAC (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative,and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
