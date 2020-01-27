Nutraceuticals Market – Insights on Scope 2023

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued US$12.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.
Global vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product by end use and by region. Handheld, canister, upright, stick, autonomous/robot are product segments of vacuum cleaner market. Based on end use, vacuum cleaner market is fragmented into commercial and household. Regionally, vacuum cleaner market analysed is across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America.
Rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions, high disposable income and better infrastructural facilities are factors driving the vacuum cleaner market. Increase in urban population and improved standards of living in developing economies stimulates the vacuum cleaner market growth. Growth of tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners is expected to impel growth in the vacuum cleaner market. Vacuum cleaners prevents dust allergies in asthma patients. Regulation in some countries restricts the usage of vacuum cleaners above 900 watts and increasing electricity prices hampers the growth of vacuum cleaner market.
Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use Type
Canister vacuum cleaners are more efficient than upright vacuum cleaners. Canister vacuum cleaner offer better suction and flow-rate. Canister vacuum cleaner market dominated the vacuum cleaner market and is estimated to grow at the faster rate. Canister vacuum cleaners are the costliest among other. Robotic vacuum cleaners market is projected to grow at moderate rate, with products being developed by leading companies that utilize intelligent programming and sophisticated components.
Household vacuum cleaner is leading segment of vacuum cleaner market. Increasing awareness of consumers towards hygiene, advent of efficient appliances, upsurge in consumer living standards, escalating income levels. Increasing awareness about advantages of vacuum cleaners usage is also encouraging the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners. Commercial segment will show a moderate growth during forecast.
Urbanization and rehabilitation of infrastructure coupled with standard lifestyle drives the vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific. Advantages offered by vacuum cleaners encourages the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners which lead to potential growth in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. North America, robotic vacuum cleaners are gaining popularity among the consumers, due to their low cost, as compared to the canister vacuum cleaners.
Haier Group Corp., AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electroncis, Inc., Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Bissell Inc, Koninklijke Philips, Panasonic Corporation, Techtronic Industries., Miele & Cie. KG, Dyson Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Oreck Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc are players operating in the vacuum cleaner market.
Scope of the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market
