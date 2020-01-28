Nylon Fiber Market Outlook 2019-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

In 2018, the market size of Nylon Fiber Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon Fiber .

This report studies the global market size of Nylon Fiber , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Nylon Fiber Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Nylon Fiber history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Nylon Fiber market, the following companies are covered:

manufacturers are manufacturing light weight automobiles. The light weight automobiles exhibit high fuel efficiency which in turn helps in reducing overall carbon emission. Thus, growing automobile industry is expected to augment the overall demand for nylon fibers.

China is the largest manufacturer as well as consumer of nylon fibers. The growing population has boosted the growth for textile industry which in turn is expected to augment the overall growth of the nylon market. In addition, the presence of huge secondary processed products manufacturing industry is further expected to boost the nylon market in the country. Rest of Asia Pacific is expected to be the emerging market for nylon fibers. The growing textile industry especially in Japan, Taiwan and India is expected to boost the overall nylon fibers market. Europe is expected to exhibit rapid growth in the overall demand for nylon fiber market owing to the presence of many automobile manufacturers in the region. In addition, the presence of stringent environmental regulations has restricted the use of plastics which in turn is expected to boost the overall demand for nylon fibers in Europe. Nylon fibers are widely used in the manufacturing of tire cords, airbags, hoses and belts among others. Rest of the World is expected to exhibit sluggish growth in demand for nylon fiber market.

Toray Industries, Inc., SWICOFIL AG, MiniFIBERS, Inc., Nexis Fibers, Beaver Manufacturing Company and Zhejiang Jinsheng Holding Group Co. Ltd. among others are the major participants of the nylon fiber market.

