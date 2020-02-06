Industry Trends
Oat Product Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead
HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Oat Product Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Oat Product market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2014 to 2018 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Quaker, CUSTOM FOOD, Ceapro, OAT Agrio Co., Ltd., V.D. Food, DGI, ICA, Ovaltine, Sybor Group.
1. Growth & Margins
Players that are having stellar growth track record is a must see view in the study that Analyst have covered. From 2014 to 2018, some of the company have shown enormous sales figures, with net income going doubled in that period with operating as well as gross margins constantly expanding. The rise of gross margins over past few years directs strong pricing power of the competitive companies in the industry for its products or offering, over and above the increase in the cost of goods sold.
2. Industry growth prospects and market share
According to HTF MI, major business segments sales figure will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry i.e. by Type (Oatmeal, Deep Processing Products), by End-Users/Application (Food, Healthcare), the latest 2020 version is further broken down / narrowed to highlight new emerging twist of the industry. Global Oat Product market will grow from $XX million in 2018 to reach $YY million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx%. The strongest growth is expected in some Asian countries opening new doors of opportunities, where CAGR is expected to be in double digits ##% from 2019 to 2026. This forecast of industry players hints good potential that will continue growth along with the industry’s projected growth.
3. Ambitious growth plans & rising competition?
Industry players are planning to introduce new products launch into various markets around the globe considering applications / end use such as Food, Healthcare. Examining some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in last quarter 2019 and 2020. Considering all round development activities of Quaker, CUSTOM FOOD, Ceapro, OAT Agrio Co., Ltd., V.D. Food, DGI, ICA, Ovaltine, Sybor Group, some players profiles are worth attention seeking.
4. Where the Oat Product Industry is today
Though latest year might not be that encouraging as market segments especially Oatmeal, Deep Processing Products have shown modest gains, growth scenario could have been changed if Quaker, CUSTOM FOOD, Ceapro, OAT Agrio Co., Ltd., V.D. Food, DGI, ICA, Ovaltine, Sybor Group would have plan ambitious move earlier. Unlike past, but decent valuation and emerging investment cycle to progress in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., many growth opportunities ahead for the companies in 2020, it looks descent today but stronger returns would be expected beyond.
Insights that Study is offering :
• Market Revenue splits by most promising business segments. [By Type (Oatmeal, Deep Processing Products), By Application (Food, Healthcare) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report]
• Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Local Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Quaker, CUSTOM FOOD, Ceapro, OAT Agrio Co., Ltd., V.D. Food, DGI, ICA, Ovaltine, Sybor Group]
• A separate section on Entropy to gain useful insights on leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Development Activity Including seed funding]
• Competitive Analysis: Company profile of listed players with separate SWOT Analysis, Overview, Product/Services Specification, Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.
• Gap Analysis by Region. Country break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific territory of your business interest.
About Author:
HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the “Accurate Forecast” in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their “Goals & Objectives”.
Global Market
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Research Report 2019 Excellent Companies In Exposition
The Global Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market is estimated to reach USD 212.4 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7%, predicts forencis research (FSR).
The automotive hydrostatic fan drive system is a cooling system used in the engine. Most of the energy in vehicles get vanished due to heat generated in the internal combustion engine as only 30% of actual energy gets converted into mechanical power. To overcome this, issue hydrostatic fan drive system is installed. This system controls the coolant temperature, reduces noise level, helps in fuel-saving and minimizes emissions. In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. For this, the hydrostatic fan drive system cools the engine in the silent manner. Owing to these benefits, the system is used in buses, trucks, agricultural and forestry vehicles, road maintenance equipment and others.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Rise in Demand for Energy Efficient and Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Emitting Vehicles
Heavy vehicles like trucks and excavators used for construction and mining needs more power for energy savings. In such cases, hydrostatic fan drive systems act as the most efficient way to cool engines. In heavy vehicles, under normal conditions, the fan operates 50% to 80 % of maximum revolutions per minute (RPM) and can lower to 10% to 20% in cold weather. Hence, higher adoption of hydrostatic fan drive system, which helps in energy and fuel savings which are expected to drive the market. In addition to this, strict emission standards are imposed by authorities puts pressure on the vehicle manufacturers need new ways to cool engines and reduce emission. Increasing environmental concern worldwide is generating demand for the low VOC emitting automotive vehicles.
Therefore, low volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitting vehicles are expected to drive the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.
Strict Regulations Imposed On Vehicle Noise Limits
In heavy vehicles, engine cooling systems need significant horsepower which also increases the machine noise. This is an immense ecological problem and adds danger to human health. Noise also increases blood pressure and adds disorders of the nervous, digestive and cardiovascular system of the driver. Hence, to promote better health the European Parliament and the Council of Europe proposed new noise limits for road vehicles by adopting a new noise testing methods. Also, new slightly lighter noise limits for vans, lorries, cars, and buses are recommended. Hence, strict regulations imposed on vehicle noise limits are anticipated to boost the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
High Initial Cost of Variable Pump System
The growth of this market is hampered owing to higher initial cost of the product. High initial cost is required to achieve optimized performance in a hydrostatic fan drive system. Among both the pump types, initial cost is higher for the variable pump as it offers continuous energy savings with low heat generation where the high power required for cooling. This is directly linked with high initial cost.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Key Segments
Based on Pump Type: Fixed Displacement Pump System and Variable Displacement Pump System
By Component: Pump, Pressure Control Valve, Motor, Sensors, Electronic Control Unit
By Vehicle Type: On-Road and Off-Road.
Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market include:
- Eaton Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Jtekt Corp
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Bucher Hydraulics GmbH
- HAWE Hydraulik SE
- Danfoss Group
- Walvoil S.p.A.
- Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.
- CASAPPA S.p.A.
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Pump Type
- Fixed Displacement Pump System
- Variable Displacement Pump System
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Component
- Pump
- Pressure Control Valve
- Motor
- Sensors
- Electronic Control Unit
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market, by Vehicle Type
On-Road
- Buses
- Trucks
- Others
Off-Road
- Agricultural Vehicles
- Forestry Vehicles
- Construction Vehicle
- Others
Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Global Market
Automotive Glass Market Research Report 2019 Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2024
The Global Automotive Glass Market is estimated to reach USD 22.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.05%. Increasing use of sunroof glass in luxury vehicles, rising in demand in size of windshield and side windows, and growing in technological advancement for enhanced safety are expected to drive the automotive glass Market. However, polycarbonate glazing used as an alternative act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of smart glass and growing in demand for retrofitting is identified as an opportunity for automotive glass Market.
Automotive glass is mainly used for providing undistorted and clear view of the road and the surrounding. It is a transparent screen that protects vehicle passengers from temperature changes, safety and for better aerodynamics. Some key players in automotive glass Companies de Saint Gobain SA, AGC Inc, Fuyao Glass, SMRPBV, Webasto Group, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. and Corning Incorporated among other.
Automotive Glass Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive glass market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into tempered glass, laminated glass, annealed glass and others.
- By vehicle type the automotive glass market is segmented into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and passengers’ vehicles.
- By technology the automotive glass market is segmented into passive glass and active smart glass.
- By application the market is segmented into windshield, sunroof, dimmable mirror and others.
Automotive Glass Market Report Scope
The report on the automotive glass market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Glass market include:
- Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- AGC Inc
- Fuyao Glass
- SMRPBV
- Webasto Group
- Gentex Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Corning Incorporated
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Glass Market Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Glass Market, by Type
- Tempered Glass
- Laminated Glass
- Annealed Glass
- Others
Automotive Glass Market, by Vehicle Type
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Passengers Vehicles
Automotive Glass Market by, Technology
Passive Glass
- Photochromic
- Thermochromics
Active Smart Glass
- Electrochromic
- Liquid Crystal
- Suspended Particle Device
Automotive Glass Market by, Application
- Windshield
- Sunroof
- Dimmable Mirror
- Others
Automotive Glass Market by, Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the automotive glass market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the automotive glass market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the automotive glass market?
- What are the evolving applications of automotive glass market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the automotive glass market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the automotive glass market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Global Market
Artillery Systems Market Report 2019 Grooming Rapidly by Rising Trends, Technological Advancements and Growth Report 2024
The Global Artillery Systems Market is estimated to reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Artillery Systems are heavy military and long-range weapons built to launch ammunition beyond the specific range with destruction. Artillery systems include field, naval, coastal and anti-air artillery systems which consist of howitzers, mortars, rockets and similar other systems. With the advancement of technology artillery systems upgrades to self-propelled, lighter, more mobile, and enhanced firepower for battlefield use. Artillery systems have advantages that include precise firepower, superior accuracy and less reload time. Thus it is widely used in the defense forces, globally.
Artillery Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Increasing Focus on Defence Expenditure by Emerging Economies
Since the end of World War II, most of the countries focused on developing the idea that a major feature of security policy was defense industrial base (DIB). Countries focused on manufacturing fighter aircraft or tanks instead of production of car and bus, nations maintained their defense industries, continuously ready to respond to the external threats. For instance, the US spends USD 649 billion on its national defense which is more than the spending of countries including China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany (USD 609 Billion).
Hence, the increasing focus on the defense expenditure expected to surge the artillery system market during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for Artillery Systems
The demand for artillery systems is increasing globally owing to achieve the self-reliance by developing economies, the focus of modernization must be on the indigenization of weapon systems. This demands an ideal interface between academia, R&D, PSUs, civil industry and the users, which must be benefited at the apex level. This is one of the key factors responsible for the increase of artillery systems in the near future.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost
With the improvement in technology of artillery systems, it has to increase missile range, speed and accuracy of the weapons, expansion of the battle radius, the new type ammunition, the fire control system, the large area killing weapons are more and more prominent. Thus, to improve the ability, maintenance, and support of the artillery unit’s costs high, which is not affordable to the developing economies. As a result, the high maintenance cost is expected to traction toward the market growth over the forecast period.
Artillery Systems Market: Key Segments
Key Segments by Type: Field Artillery, Anti-Air Artillery, Naval Artillery, Coastal Artillery, and Others
Key Segments by Component: Gun Turret, Ammunition Handling System, Auxiliary System, Fire Control System, and Others
Key Segments by Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, and Large Caliber
Key Segments by Range: Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range
Key Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
List of the leading companies operating in the Artillery Systems Market include:
- BAE Systems (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Avibras Aerospace Industry S / A
- RUAG Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
- IMI Systems
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Denel SOC Ltd
- Hanwha Group
- Other Key Companies
Artillery Systems Market: Report Scope
The report on the artillery systems market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Artillery Systems Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artillery Systems Market, by Type
Field Artillery
- Howitzer
- Guns
- Mortars
- Others
Anti-Air Artillery
Naval Artillery
Coastal Artillery
Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Component
- Gun Turret
- Ammunition Handling System
- Auxiliary System
- Fire Control System
- Others
Artillery Systems Market, by Caliber
- Small Caliber
- Medium Caliber
- Large Caliber
Artillery Systems Market, by Range
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Long Range
Artillery Systems Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
