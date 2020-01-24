Octopus Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Octopus market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

key drivers responsible for influencing the growth of the global octopus market in a positive way include:

Increasing Awareness Regarding High Nutritional Value of Octopus to Foster Growth

Octopus meat is enriched with a wide range of essential nutrients. The lean meat of octopus is rich in minerals, vitamins, and healthy fats. Additionally, it is a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids and trace minerals. These extensive nutritional values of octopus meat are majorly propelling expansion in the global octopus market. Besides this, rising global awareness about health and increasing demand for octopus meat across the globe are also stimulating the growth of the global octopus market. In addition, the presence of high iron content in octopus meat aids in keeping human’s immune system healthy. Moreover, this mineral helps in brain development and also facilitates cell growth. Such health advantages associated with octopus meat are also responsible for the steadfast growth of the global octopus market.

Growing Popularity of Octopus among Health-conscious People Boosts Market

Rapidly evolving taste of millennium’s, combined with rising health concerns globally is leading to the rising popularity of octopus meat. However, as octopus is mainly consumed in the raw form, it has gained its maximum popularity as a crucial ingredient in poke bowls. These factors are gardening the growth of the global octopus market. Moreover, a popular trend of Hawaiian poke bowls is also gaining traction in the global octopus market. Furthermore, consumption of octopus meat helps in reducing the chances of heart attacks and strokes due to the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, rapidly rising popularity of octopus meat, especially among the health-conscious consumers is providing a major impetus to the growth of the global octopus market.

Global Octopus Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, APAC region showcases the highest share in the global octopus market as the region has witnessed increasing number of health-conscious people. Along with this, growing consumption of octopus meat in several emerging economics such as China and India is also responsible for fueling growth of the octopus market in this region.

