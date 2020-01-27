MARKET REPORT
Octopus Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 to 2028
Global Octopus Market: Overview
The global octopus market has witnessed an exponential rise in its growth, on account of the rising awareness about the healthy food consumption across the globe. Octopus is highly consumed in Southern European countries such as Spain and Italy. However, the extensive supply of octopus also comes from the countries including Indonesia and Mexico. The growth rates of the common octopuses are relatively high and also they have a short life-cycle, which makes them suitable for commercial aquaculture. Rising demand for nutrition rich octopuses are fueling growth in the global octopus market.
From the perspective of products, the global octopus market is bifurcated into fresh and processed. Among these two segments, the processed meat segment accounts for the maximum share in the market. This is because of the growing consumers’ inclination towards tasty and healthy food. The report sheds light on the key growth drivers, opportunities, current trends, and pitfalls in the global octopus market. Moreover, the report acts as a true guideline, exclusively for the major stakeholders in the global octopus market.
Global Octopus Market: Notable Developments
Some of the recent developments help in accelerating the growth of the global octopus market in a big way include:
- Several companies in the global octopus market are trying to achieve success in octopus farming. They are relying on numerous advanced techniques in order to create and stimulate environments which improve the octopuses’ viability through artificial incubation.
- European companies take an initiative in the processing of octopus meat in order to make the meat tastier and healthier.
Key companies operating in the global octopus market include Galveston Shrimp Company, Thai Union Group, Pescanova Hellas, and Joe Patti’s Seafood Company.
Global Octopus Market: Key Growth Drivers
A few key drivers responsible for influencing the growth of the global octopus market in a positive way include:
Increasing Awareness Regarding High Nutritional Value of Octopus to Foster Growth
Octopus meat is enriched with a wide range of essential nutrients. The lean meat of octopus is rich in minerals, vitamins, and healthy fats. Additionally, it is a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids and trace minerals. These extensive nutritional values of octopus meat are majorly propelling expansion in the global octopus market. Besides this, rising global awareness about health and increasing demand for octopus meat across the globe are also stimulating the growth of the global octopus market. In addition, the presence of high iron content in octopus meat aids in keeping human’s immune system healthy. Moreover, this mineral helps in brain development and also facilitates cell growth. Such health advantages associated with octopus meat are also responsible for the steadfast growth of the global octopus market.
Growing Popularity of Octopus among Health-conscious People Boosts Market
Rapidly evolving taste of millennium’s, combined with rising health concerns globally is leading to the rising popularity of octopus meat. However, as octopus is mainly consumed in the raw form, it has gained its maximum popularity as a crucial ingredient in poke bowls. These factors are gardening the growth of the global octopus market. Moreover, a popular trend of Hawaiian poke bowls is also gaining traction in the global octopus market. Furthermore, consumption of octopus meat helps in reducing the chances of heart attacks and strokes due to the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, rapidly rising popularity of octopus meat, especially among the health-conscious consumers is providing a major impetus to the growth of the global octopus market.
Global Octopus Market: Regional Outlook
On the regional front, APAC region showcases the highest share in the global octopus market as the region has witnessed increasing number of health-conscious people. Along with this, growing consumption of octopus meat in several emerging economics such as China and India is also responsible for fueling growth of the octopus market in this region.
The segmentation of global octopus market is based on:
Products
- Processed
- Fresh
Suspension & Retention Packaging Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2017 – 2027
Suspension & Retention Packaging Market Assessment
The Suspension & Retention Packaging Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Suspension & Retention Packaging market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2017 – 2027. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.
The Suspension & Retention Packaging Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.
The Suspension & Retention Packaging Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Suspension & Retention Packaging Market player
- Segmentation of the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments
- Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market
- Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries
- Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Suspension & Retention Packaging Market players
The Suspension & Retention Packaging Market research answers the following questions:
- Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?
- How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market?
- What modifications are the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?
- What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market?
- What is future prospect of Suspension & Retention Packaging in end use segment?
A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Suspension & Retention Packaging Market.
Key players
Some of the key players operating in the global suspension and retention packaging market are Sealed Air Corporation, Protega Global, Topa Verpakking BV, A E Sutton Limited, Secure Pak Packaging Inc., Alta Packaging, Inc., Samuel Grant Packaging, Coral Packaging Inc., and Get Packed Pty Ltd.
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
Automotive Wheel Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Accuride, Hitachi Metals, Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros
The Global Automotive Wheel Market is estimated to reach USD 25.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing demand of light weight wheels, demand for aluminum material in automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales in immerging economies is expected to drive the automotive wheel market during the forecast period. However, high price of carbon fiber wheel are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Demand for 3D printed wheels and demand for two-piece wheels is expected to become an opportunity for automotive wheel market.
Automotive wheel is an important part of any automotive machine which rotate and transmits the drive from the axle to the load. Wheels should be strong enough to support the vehicle and with stand the forces caused by normal operation. It can be made from aluminium alloy or magnesium alloy. Alloy wheels are expected to dominate the automotive wheels during the forecast period. The three basic elements of a wheel are hub, spokes and rim. Some key players in automotive wheel are Accuride International Inc., Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Borbet Gmbh and Wheelpros LLC among others.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global automotive wheel market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of material, the automotive wheel market is segmented into steel, aluminim, alloys, magnesium, carbon fiber and others.
- Based on wheel size, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into 13 inch – 16 inch, 17 inch – 20 inch and above 21 inch.
- Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into passenger car, light duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy duty vehicle (HDV).
- Based on vehicle-category, the automotive wheel market can be segmented into economy vehicles, mid-priced vehicles and luxury vehicles.
- Segmentation by end user includes original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Scope
The report on the automotive wheel market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market include:
- ACCURIDE INTERNATIONAL INC. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Steel Strips Wheels Limited
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- BORBET GmbH
- WHEELPROS LLC
- MAXION Wheels
- MANGELS
- HRE Wheels
- RONAL GROUP
- Vossen Wheels
- Other Key Companies
Automotive Wheel Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Automotive Wheel Market by Material
- Steel
- Aluminium
- Alloys
- Magnesium
- Carbon fibre
- Others
Automotive Wheel Market by Wheel Size
- 13 inch – 16 inch
- 17 inch – 20 inch
- Above 21 inch
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Car
- Light Duty Vehicle
- Heavy Duty Vehicle
Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle-Category
- Economy Vehicles
- Mid-Priced Vehicles
- Luxury Vehicles
Automotive Wheel Market, by End User
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Aftermarket
Automotive Wheel Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
360 Degree Camera Market – Increasing Demand with Key Players | Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon, insta360, GoPro
The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use.
- Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160).
- Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless.
- Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.
The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:
- Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- SAMSUNG
- Nikon Corporation
- com
- GoPro, Inc.
- 360fly, Inc.
- Rylo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company.
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Professional360 GmbH
- Other Key Companies
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
360 Degree Camera Market by Type
- Personal Use
- Professional Use
360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution
- High Definition (1280 x 720)
- Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)
- Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)
- Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)
360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity
- Hardwired
- Wireless
360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry
- Construction
- Corporate
- Media & Entertainment
- Training and Education
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
